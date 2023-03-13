The Best Candid Photo Moments from the Oscars Red Carpet

Every year, the biggest stars in Hollywood gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards, also known as the film industry’s most anticipated evening of the year. The 2023 Oscars did not disappoint, as all your favorite A-listers flocked to the red carpet—well, this year it was actually a champagne-colored carpet—in their sartorial best, as they prepared to fête the best and brightest in film. Nominees and guests spend hours getting ready for the Oscars, often picking out their ensembles weeks—if not months—in advance, not to mention all the time spent in hair and makeup prior to stepping out onto the red carpet. As much as we all appreciate a glamorous, perfectly-posed photo, let’s not forget about all those wonderfully candid snaps of your favorite stars as they arrived at the Oscars. Below, see all the best candid photos from the 2023 Academy Awards red—again, champagne!—carpet.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Candid Photos from the Oscars Red Carpet
Well, champagne-colored carpet, that is.
-
Rihanna and Ashley Graham
-
Emily Blunt
-
Mindy Kaling
-
Angela Bassett
-
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe
-
Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Halle Bailey
-
Daniel Kwan
-
Melissa McCarthy
-
James Hong
-
Paul Mescal
-
Stephanie Hsu
-
Florence Pugh and Stephanie Hsu
-
Dwayne Johnson
-
Michelle Yeoh
-
Ariana DeBose
-
Andrew Garfield
-
Idris Elba
-
Lenny Kravitz
-
Brendan Gleeson and Lady Gaga
-
Winnie Harlow
-
Austin Butler
-
Hugh Grant
-
Cate Blanchett.
-
Rihanna