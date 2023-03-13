Lifestyle

Well, champagne-colored carpet.

By
The Best Candid Photo Moments from the Oscars Red Carpet
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Rihanna. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Every year, the biggest stars in Hollywood gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards, also known as the film industry’s most anticipated evening of the year. The 2023 Oscars did not disappoint, as all your favorite A-listers flocked to the red carpet—well, this year it was actually a champagne-colored carpet—in their sartorial best, as they prepared to fête the best and brightest in film. Nominees and guests spend hours getting ready for the Oscars, often picking out their ensembles weeks—if not months—in advance, not to mention all the time spent in hair and makeup prior to stepping out onto the red carpet. As much as we all appreciate a glamorous, perfectly-posed photo, let’s not forget about all those wonderfully candid snaps of your favorite stars as they arrived at the Oscars. Below, see all the best candid photos from the 2023 Academy Awards red—again, champagne!—carpet.

  Rihanna (L) and Ashley Graham at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

    Rihanna and Ashley Graham

  Emily Blunt at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

    Emily Blunt

  Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Mindy Kaling.

    Mindy Kaling

  • The 95th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
    Angela Bassett.

    Angela Bassett

  Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe.

    Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe

  • US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
    Jamie Lee Curtis.

    Jamie Lee Curtis

  Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

    Halle Bailey

  Daniel Kwan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Daniel Kwan.

    Daniel Kwan

  Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Melissa McCarthy.

    Melissa McCarthy

  James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    James Hong.

    James Hong

  Irish actor Paul Mescal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
    Paul Mescal.

    Paul Mescal

  • Stephanie Hsu

    Stephanie Hsu

  Florence Pugh and Stephanie Hsu attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Florence Pugh and Stephanie Hsu.

    Florence Pugh and Stephanie Hsu

  • The 95th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

    Dwayne Johnson

  • TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
    Michelle Yeoh.

    Michelle Yeoh

  • The 95th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
    Ariana DeBose.

    Ariana DeBose

  • Andrew Garfield

    Andrew Garfield

  Idris Elba attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Idris Elba.

    Idris Elba

  Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Lenny Kravitz.

    Lenny Kravitz

  Brendan Gleeson and Lady Gaga
    Brendan Gleeson and Lady Gaga.

    Brendan Gleeson and Lady Gaga

  Winnie Harlow takes a selfie with fans at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Winnie Harlow attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

    Winnie Harlow

  US actor Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
    Austin Butler.

    Austin Butler

  • 95th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

    Hugh Grant

  • 95th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

    Cate Blanchett.

  Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
    Rihanna.

    Rihanna

