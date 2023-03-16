The Ultimate Paris Luxury Hotel Guide

You already know that Paris is always a good idea, and while it might seem like a cliché saying, there’s no denying that there’s something incredibly special about the French capital. No matter how many times you’ve visited the city, you can always discover something new, whether it’s a just-opened exhibit at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, Atelier des Lumières, Musée d’Orsay or the Louvre, or perhaps a fashionable pop-up shop, restaurant or boulangerie (it’s always croissant o’clock in Paris); simply strolling through a new neighborhood—or even one that you *think* you know already—is an activity in and of itself.
The City of Light is also home to a major luxury hotel scene; in fact, Paris is where you’ll find some of the most iconic and glamorous hospitality properties in the world. There’s a lavish, five-star Paris hotel for every type of luxury traveler, from iconic grand accommodations and sleek, modern builds to more intimate boutique hotels and tucked-away spots. Below, see the top luxury hotels to check into on your next trip to Paris.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Luxury Hotels in Paris, France
The best hotels to book for your next Parisian adventure.
-
Le Bristol
112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
The opulent Le Bristol is an iconic grand hotel in Paris, with all the lavish extravagance you’d want of five-star accommodations in the French capital, but with a low-key and decidedly unstuffy elegance. The Oetker Collection hotel, which first opened its doors in 1925, is conveniently situated in the 8th arrondissement, and happens to be the first hotel in France to be awarded “Palace” designation.
Le Bristol is composed of 190 renovated hotel rooms and suites, which are outfitted with Louis XV and Louis XVI-style furniture, sparkling chandeliers and patterned drapery. It has the feel of a chic, private Parisian home, which is further cemented by the actual keys provided to access the rooms. Le Bristol is home to the four Michelin-starred Epicure Restaurant, in addition to the one Michelin-starred 114 Faubourg Brasserie, the more casual Café Antonia and a buzzy cocktail bar. The hotel’s Spa, Le Bristol by La Prairie, is on the sixth floor of the hotel, with eight treatment rooms and a gorgeous indoor swimming pool. The views of the city are rather impressive, as it overlooks the Eiffel Tower, Montmartre and Sacré Coeur.
The service at Le Bristol is a true standout amenity; the concierge goes above and beyond. And let’s not forget about the property’s most adorable helper-slash-unofficial mascot, a Birman cat named Socrate who is often found lounging around the marble lobby or stretching out in his private room.
-
Hôtel Plaza Athénée
25 Avenue Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France
The unapologetically luxurious Plaza Athénée makes an immediate impact before you even step into the five-star hotel, thanks to the famous 1,900 red geraniums adorning the façade. The 154 hotel rooms and suites are decorated in either a classic Parisian scheme or a sleeker Art Deco vibe, with marble bathrooms and gourmet minibars, and many of them boast iconic Eiffel Tower views. The hotel is home to no less than five separate restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Jean Imbert au Plaza Athénée, Le Relais Plaza, La Galerie, La Cour Jardin and La Terrasse Montaigne. There’s Le Bar, as well, for a good cocktail or glass of champagne. There’s also the Dior Spa, which is currently undergoing a renovation. The property is located in the 8th arrondissement, within walking distance of countless designer boutiques, restaurants and sites, and is just about a five-minute walk to the Seine.
-
Four Seasons Hotel George V
31 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
The glamorous Four Seasons Hotel George V is right in the heart of Paris’ luxe Golden Triangle area, bordered by the Champs-Elysées, Avenue Marceau and Avenue Montaigne, and just a short walk to the Arc de Triomphe.
The historic Art Deco hotel is a destination in and of itself, and is immaculately decorated with 18th-century Florentine chandeliers in the lobby, 17th-century Flemish tapestries and an array of classic French furnishings in the Louis XVI and 19th-century Napoleon I style. There are 244 rooms and suites, all with marble bathrooms and chandeliers, and many of the most luxe suites offer views of the Eiffel Tower.
The 8,000-square-foot Le Spa is outfitted with six treatment rooms, two hammams and an indoor pool. There are three main restaurants; the three Michelin-starred Le Cinq, the one Michelin-starred Le George and the one Michelin-starred L’Orangerie, as well as the La Galerie lounge and Le Bar.
-
Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel
10 Place de la Concorde, 75008 Paris, France
The unabashedly ornate and glitzy Hôtel de Crillon is perched just around the corner from the Tuileries Garden, overlooking the Place de la Concorde. The façade dates back to the 18th century, when it was originally built as a private residence, but the interiors are thoroughly modernized, thanks to an extensive four-year renovation that wrapped up in 2017.
The 124 rooms and suites are tastefully decorated with custom furniture, antiques and art, with gold accents and thoughtful additions like pillows embroidered with guests’ initials. Adding to the luxe experience is the butler service, which is an amenity for every single room. For dining, there’s the Michelin-starred restaurant L’Ecrin, as well as the Brasserie d’Aumont and the Jardin d’Hiver. A drink at Les Ambassadeurs, with its plush velvet seating, marble walls and gleaming chandeliers, is a must. And don’t forget to book a treatment at the Sense Spa, or at the very least, go for a dip in the lavish swimming pool, which is inlaid with 17,600 gold scales.
-
The Ritz Paris
15 Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris, France
The Ritz Paris needs no introduction; it’s one of the most celebrated hotels in Europe, and it lives up to its storied reputation. The property, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, revealed the results of a multimillion-dollar four-year renovation in 2016, which throughly modernized the hotel while also restoring and honoring its 19th century glory. The hotel is now composed of 71 rooms and 71 suites, and all of the accommodations are uniquely outfitted with tufted furnishings, ornate moldings and fireplaces. The suites are some of the most extravagant in Paris, and many are named after famous former guests, including F. Scott Fitzgerald and Coco Chanel.
There’s no shortage of sophisticated dining and drink options here, including the classic Parisian brasserie Bar Vendôme, the iconic Bar Hemingway and the newest addition, the Belle Époque-inspired Ritz Bar, which debuted in 2022. For a relaxing pampering experience, head to the Ritz Club Paris.
As for location? The Ritz is ideally situated in the 1st arrondissement; it’s less than a 15-minute walk to the Louvre, and even closer if you’re heading to the Palais Royal or Palais Garnier opera house.
-
The Peninsula Paris
19 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France
The Peninsula Paris is the luxury hospitality group’s first outpost in Europe. It’s in 16th arrondissement, with 200 rooms, including 93 suites. The classic guest rooms display a sleek, subtle modern aesthetic, with lots of neutrals and cream hues, while the suites are a bit more elaborate, with more of an ornate Parisian decor style.
There are two main restaurant options; LiLi serves Chinese cuisine, while L’Oiseau Blanc, on the sixth floor, offers French fare. The adjacent seasonal Le Rooftop terrace is perfect for a scenic drink during the warmer months, though there’s also Le Bar Kleber, a glamorous cocktail lounge.
-
Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet
46 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet sits right off of the Champs-Élysées, with 101 rooms and suites and a more boutique hotel vibe. The hotel, a part of Leading Hotels of the World, received a renovation courtesy of French architect and designer Jacques Garcia in 2017, and now has a lighter, brighter feel, though the property’s trademark red velvet aesthetic is still alive and well in the lobby and restaurant spaces.
Speaking of eateries, this is where you’ll find the iconic Fouquet’s, which is often considered the archetype of the quintessential Parisian brasserie, in addition to Le Joy. There’s also the Spa Diana Barrière, which is outfitted with an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam rooms and Hydro Jet massage bed.