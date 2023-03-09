What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 10-16

Comedies, sports, and even the odd action and horror flick make their way onto this week’s streaming guide. There are big premieres and bigger stars attached, so you better get scrolling so that you can get to streaming!

What to watch on Netflix





Luther: The Fallen Sun

Reprising his role from the hit television show, Idris Elba stars as John Luther in this cinematic sequel. The detective is once again called to action by a new killer on the loose, but there’s one big problem: Luther is behind bars. Now, he must escape his imprisonment and solve the case, all while running from the law he seeks to uphold. Cynthia Erivo plays the detective tasked with putting Luther in his place, while Andy Serkis serves as the film’s big bad. It’s unclear whether this will be Luther’s last case, but it’s certainly a gripping addition to the series. Luther: The Fallen Sun premieres Friday, March 10th.

What to watch on Hulu





UnPrisoned

Though Kerry Washington may be known best for her dramatic turns on television, UnPrisoned sees the actress flex her comedic muscles. This new series stars Washington as a relationship therapist and single mom whose life may be messier than she likes to let on. When her father (Delroy Lindo) gets out of prison following a nearly two-decade sentence, though, things really start to look up. Co-parenting with your own parent, dating one of his parole officers, and helping him get used to the life that was waiting for him are all rife with potential stories, each stranger than the last. UnPrisoned premieres Friday, March 10th.





Watcher

One of last year’s most haunting horror films comes to streaming in the form of Watcher. Starring indie scream queen Maika Monroe, the movie follows the life and anxieties of Julia, a young actress who’s just moved to Bucharest with her boyfriend. There are stories of a serial killer on the hunt in the city, and Julia’s penchant for paranoia goes wild when she begins to notice that a man across the street from her new apartment is watching her. It’s a deftly made psychological thriller, certain to make its audience feel just as stalked as its subject. Watcher streams starting Friday, March 10th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





Creed

Whether you saw Creed III last weekend or are planning to catch it in a theater soon, why not spend some time with the first two films in the revamped Rocky series? The first Creed film is a veritable masterpiece, directed by a pre-Black Panther Ryan Coogler and launching Michael B. Jordan into true stardom. Creed II is hardly a sophomore slump, picking up where the first left off by combining a riveting sports film with a touching found-family drama. Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson turn in some great supporting performances in both. Creed and Creed II became available to stream earlier this month.





Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

In this delightful period dramedy, Lesley Manville stars as a woman who dreams of getting her own Dior dress. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris centers on this journey, starting with the titular Mrs. Harris’ life as a widowed cleaning lady. Seeing a couture Dior dress ignites a new passion in her, and she sets off for Paris as soon as she can. Of course, the world of high fashion isn’t the most welcoming to an older woman with a simple wish, but Mrs. Harris is too determined to be turned away. Frothy, fun, and fashionable, it’s a wholeheartedly charming film. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris streams starting Tuesday, March 14th.

What to watch on HBO Max





Long Shot

Rom-coms have gone through plenty of innovations both in genre and in gender in the past few decades, and Long Shot gives a fun update to the odd couple dynamic. Seth Rogen stars as a big-mouthed journalist who runs into his former babysitter at a charity fundraiser. He knows her from a past life, though, because now she’s one of the most powerful political figures in America — and she’s played by Charlize Theron. She signs him on as her speechwriter for her upcoming presidential run, but it’s hardly a smooth reunion for the two. Long Shot became available to stream earlier this month.

What to watch on Apple TV+





Ted Lasso

The third and final season of everyone’s favorite sports comedy arrives this week. Ted Lasso has won the hearts of critics and television fans alike (along with a bevy of Emmys and other awards) with its unabashed niceness. What began as a neat fish out of water story — American football coach Ted Lasso gets brought over to England to coach European football on the nefarious whims of a club’s new owner — has become a deeply felt and deeply funny ensemble comedy. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Juno Temple have each crafted iconic television characters for themselves, and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye. Season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres Wednesday, March 15th.

