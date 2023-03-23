What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 24-30

From raunchy comedy to gritty period drama, this week has it all. Content spans from the 19th century to the 1990s and beyond, with the occasional sci-fi flair for more recent fare. Oh, and Succession is back for its fourth and final season, so there will be blood — or, rather, business deals.

What to watch on Netflix





Unstable

There are nepo babies who benefit from their parents’ success, and then there are nepo babies who may regret their predestined lot in life. Unstable toys with both kinds, albeit with only the show’s main character. This comedy stars Rob Lowe as a brilliant but self-obsessed techie who heads a successful research facility, while the actor’s actual son, John Owen Lowe, plays his recently-hired, socially awkward son. It’s an odd-couple kind of father-son dynamic, especially when the son has to help save the company from his dad’s spiraling after a major family loss. Unstable premieres Thursday, March 30th.

What to watch on Hulu





Up Here

Music! New York City! 1999! Up Here has all that and then some. This musical romantic comedy follows the love story of two metropolitan transplants. Lindsay (Mae Whitman) leaves her small town in Vermont to find herself and pursue her passions, while Miguel (Carlos Valdes) goes after an exciting new opportunity in the high stakes world of investment banking. Their paths cross, and plenty of musical numbers ensue. The series and its music are written by Steven Levenson (the man behind Dear Evan Hansen), as well as musical power couple Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (of Frozen fame). Up Here premieres Friday, March 24th.





Great Expectations

From the creator of Peaky Blinders comes a new adaptation of Great Expectations, and this take on the Dickens classic promises to have the same kind of gritty period detail. The six-episode miniseries follows Pip (Fionn Whitehead), a young orphan who hopes to become a gentleman in an increasingly stratified English society. The eccentric Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) grants him an opportunity to rise above his station, but the world of wealth and privilege is hardly an idyllic one. A sprawling examination of class and identity, it’s a story that never goes out of style. Great Expectations premieres Sunday, March 26th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





Nope

Jordan Peele hit new heights last summer with his sci-fi alien blockbuster Nope. The filmmaker has become one of the biggest names in contemporary horror, and this movie serves as a chilling meditation on fame and filmmaking. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as a pair of siblings who manage their family’s Hollywood horse business, only for a mysterious force from the stars to start stealing their herd. The brother-sister pair investigate the UFO, but their neighbor — a former child star played by Steven Yeun — has his own plans for it. Epic and unnerving, it’s a must-watch (or a must-rewatch). Nope started streaming earlier this week.





Bridesmaids

One of the most beloved, raucous comedies from this century is taking a break from streaming soon. Bridesmaids brings together a near-unfathomable amount of talent, from director Paul Feig to writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo to ensemble cast members Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, and Rose Byrne. Part bawdy bachelorette journey to make it down the aisle, part genuine reflection on the trials and tribulations of female friendships, it’s a comedy filled with wit and heart — and Jon Hamm. Bridesmaids (and its special unrated version) is available to stream until the end of the month.

What to watch on HBO Max





Succession

The end is here for the Roy family — at least, for some of its members. The last season of Succession saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) coldly cut out of the family business by their father Logan (Brian Cox), with the help and complicity of Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun). Now, in the series’ final season (!), the siblings are scrambling to get their foot in the door once more, and a new dream team is forming at Waystar Royco. Season 4 promises new deals, harsh betrayals, and yet another wedding! Season 4 of Succession premieres Sunday, March 26th.

What to watch on Apple TV+





The Big Door Prize

What would you do if you found out what you were truly capable of? If your destiny was spelled out before you, would you follow it? Have you already peaked? The Big Door Prize asks these questions and plenty others, all wrapped up in a small-town comedy series. One day, an odd machine appears in a local grocery store, offering passerby to reveal their “true life potential.” No one knows where it came from or how accurate it is, but the close-knit community quickly becomes enraptured by the mysterious device and its cryptic conclusions. The Big Door Prize premieres Wednesday, March 29th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.