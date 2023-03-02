What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 3-9

A live comedy experiment, high-concept sci-fi, and a raunchy Best Picture nominee are just some of the new offerings on streaming this week. Plus, we have dramas inspired by real events (some more loosely than others) and an updated throwback.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Few streaming services love an experiment like Netflix, and this weekend sees a foray into the unknown with Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. On Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET, the comedian will perform a stand-up special live, broadcast via the streamer. While the special itself will be available for viewing afterwards, it touts a special pre- and post-show that will only be available to see live. In these exclusive portions, expect appearances from Leslie Jones, Arsenio Hall, Kevin Hart, and Wanda Sykes, among many others, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be streaming live on Saturday, March 4th.

Next Exit

This sci-fi road trip movie brings plenty of fresh ideas to back up that genre mash-up. Next Exit tells the story of the not-too-distant future, when scientists have discovered concrete evidence of the afterlife and are eager to find out more; the industrious researcher behind humanity’s biggest eureka moment (Karen Gillan) creates an assisted suicide program that ensures its participants will return in ghostly form. The study attracts all sorts, including protagonists Rose and Teddy. Rose wants out of life, Teddy thinks of the great beyond as the final frontier, and both have to travel cross-country together to get to their final destination. Next Exit streams starting Thursday, March 2nd.





Triangle of Sadness

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund had already made his mark on the international film scene with the success of movies like Force Majeure and the Palme d’Or-winning The Square, but he managed to really make a splash stateside with his newest satire, Triangle of Sadness. Set on a luxury cruise liner, this Best Picture nominee follows a handful of ultra-rich and/or ultra-famous individuals as they lavish in their own debauchery and ultimately anguish in their own incompetence. Equal parts amusing and absurd, chaotic and controlled, it’s a movie that takes aim at wealthy and the witless. Triangle of Sadness premieres Friday, March 3rd.

Daisy Jones & the Six

Adapted from the novel of the same name, Daisy Jones & the Six is here to give you all the ‘70s rock melodrama you could possibly want. Inspired by the turbulence of Fleetwood Mac in the same era, the series centers on a band who hopes to make it big in LA when they find a new star to light their path: Riley Keough’s guarded singer-songwriter, Daisy. Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll ensue, featuring Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, and Timothy Olyphant. (Read our review here.) The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six premiere Friday, March 3rd.





The Silent Twins

This drama follows the strange but true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons, a pair of twins who only communicated with each other but who, together, led a rich life of creativity. Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence star as the twins, whose alienation from their all-white British community manifested in increasingly negative ways. Both end up sentenced to serve time in an infamous mental hospital, where their strange bond is put to the test. Though based on real events, the film delights in the surrealism of the twins’ seemingly shared headspace. The Silent Twins premieres Tuesday, March 7th.

Perry Mason

No one does period crime-adjacent shows quite like Matthew Rhys. The former The Americans star returns for Season 2 of HBO’s rebooted take on Perry Mason, which sees the character go from a down-and-out private investigator to a tough-as-nails defense lawyer. Set in Los Angeles during the Depression, Season 2 now focuses on the murder of a massive figure in the oil industry and the authorities consequent attempts to frame the most obvious — and most vulnerable — suspects. The new season also welcomes the likes of Katherine Waterston and Sean Astin into its cast. Season 2 of Perry Mason premieres Monday, March 6th.

