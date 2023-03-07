So You’re Attending a Spring Gala—Here’s What to Wear

While in high school you have formal events like prom to dress up for, the closest adult equivalent is a gala, such as a charity event or fundraiser. Often celebrating companies, people or charity organizations, these events are a place to see and be seen. When the invitation for a white tie or black tie event arrives, you’ll want to make sure you have heels at the ready, an evening dress (or perhaps even a ball gown), and oh yeah, plenty of sparkly accessories to add on, too. But just because there’s a black tie optional or black tie dress code, you don’t want the ensemble to feel like a costume (unless you’re heading to the Met Gala, of course). What you wear to a gala event should be a dressier, put-together version of your style—you want to make sure your own personality shines through.

That means finding gala attire that fits the dress code but also your own take on fashion. Head-to-toe black is sleek, elegant and classic, but if you’re one for aughts-inspired colors and prints, you can lean into that too. While you’ll likely be sitting most of the night, pre-dinner cocktails and a post-meal turn on the dance floor aren’t out of the question, so also make sure you prioritize comfort—heels that you can stand to spend some time in, a bag that’s easy to hold onto, and an evening gown that won’t require constant adjusting as the night goes on.

Ahead, find seven looks befitting of your next spring gala, no matter what your signature look may be.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

OUTFIT 1 A red dress is a piece meant to stand out all on its own. If you pick something in a blazing fire truck or cherry, choose to keep the rest of your gala outfit simple and streamlined. A black stiletto sandal and purse with just a hint of sparkle, along with a classic tennis bracelet, are just the pieces to complement the look. Reformation Bridgton Linen Dress $248, Shop Now

$248, Shop Now Frame Le Ozzie Ankle Tie Sandal $468, Shop Now

$468, Shop Now Zara Sparkly Mini City Bag $89.90, Shop Now

$89.90, Shop Now Stone and Strand Drop Shot Gold Diamond Bracelet $950, Shop Now

OUTFIT 2 When you want to stand out in the black tie gala crowd, a sequin dress is just the thing to catch the light. Instead of going with neutral accessories, have some fun with the ensemble by styling your shining look with accessories like statement earrings in the same color family. Coordinated, but not-totally-matching accessories in a pale purple feel fashionable without being overly conspicuous. Et Ochs Ava Strapless Sequined Gown $1,795, Shop Now

$1,795, Shop Now Proenza Schouler 90mm Square Sandals $795, Shop Now

$795, Shop Now Edie Parker Mini Lara Clutch $550, Shop Now

$550, Shop Now Simone Rocha Crystal Drop Earrings $416, Shop Now

OUTFIT 3 When the occasion calls for a swoopy gala dress, British designer Emilia Wickstead has mastered the art of simple elegance. Since this formal dress has a more muted hue, style it with pieces that make it feel a little bit more fun. Olympia Le Tan’s book-inspired clutch will be a talking point at your dinner table. Emilia Wickstead Liza Crêpe Gown $3,195, Shop Now

$3,195, Shop Now Olympia Le-Tan Blue Ballerinas Degas Book Clutch $1,690, Shop Now

$1,690, Shop Now Bottega Veneta Stretch Ankle Strap Sandals $1,100, Shop Now

$1,100, Shop Now Jenny Bird Tome Hoops Large $130, Shop Now

OUTFIT 4 Sometimes, more really is more. This bold ensemble, anchored by the multi-printed Christopher John Rogers floor length gown nods to the over-the-top styling of the early aughts. In this colorful chiffon ensemble, you’ll have just as much fun getting ready as you will at the charity gala. Christopher John Rogers Watercolor Deep V-Neck Bias Gown $4,995, Shop Now

$4,995, Shop Now Amina Muaddi Rosie Crystal-Embellished Pumps $1,500, Shop Now

$1,500, Shop Now Mark Cross Frame Chain Crossbody $1,590, Shop Now

$1,590, Shop Now Boochier Blue Five Diamond Fruit Hoops Necklace $20,380, Shop Now

OUTFIT 5 When the occasion calls for sleek, elegant, dressy black—do it head-to-toe. Punctuated by a glittery evening bag and a stunning diamond ring, the little black dress look may seem simple from afar, but the details set it apart in all its quiet luxury. Stella McCartney Cady Gown $2,200, Shop Now

$2,200, Shop Now Mango Block Heel Leather Shoe $199,99, Shop Now

$199,99, Shop Now KARA White Crystal Knot Clutch $340, Shop Now

$340, Shop Now Jemma Wynne Connexion Diamond Bypass Ring $7,560, Shop Now

OUTFIT 6 Channel a touch of old-school glamor with a look that mixes textures in a sleek, sophisticated way. The contrasting black and white dress has a maxi silhouette and neckline worthy of a red carpet, so make sure you pose for social media pictures before the night is over. Rasario Сrepe Cutout Gown $3,080, Shop Now

$3,080, Shop Now Jimmy Choo Flaca Sandal 100 $1,050, Shop Now

$1,050, Shop Now Loeffler Randall Baily Plissé-Shantung Clutch $325, Shop Now

$325, Shop Now Wolf Circus Ama 14K Gold-Plated Pearl And Sapphire Necklace $150, Shop Now