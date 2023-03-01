What to Wear to the Ballet

Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet or Giselle—attending the ballet means indulging in the elegance of dance for a few hours. And while the ballerinas on stage may be in tutus, pink tights, leotards and pointe shoes, as a guest, you’ll want to put on a little something fancy. What should you wear to the ballet? Think about classic wardrobe pieces punctuated with artistic details.

If it’s an after-work activity, a twist on your usual office uniform will fit the bill (try adding a pop of color or cool pair of statement earrings). But, a fancier ensemble—say a little black dress and a pair of pumps—is completely within the norm as well. A performance is often tied to a special occasion like an anniversary, visit from family or birthday, so don’t shy away from taking the opportunity to dress up in a way that best fits your personal style. Avoid anything too casual (flip-flops are a no-go) or that has the potential to distract other audience members during the performance—say a hat or jewelry that tends to knock together if you move. Otherwise, enjoy the chance to take in the ballet performance and get creative with your ensemble.

Classic Chill You're headed straight from your last meeting of the day to meet your date for a quick bite and drink pre-evening performance. You'll need an outfit that's business casual friendly without feeling like you just came from a job interview. The answer: a classic button down and dress pants combination punched up with playful accessories.

$190, Shop Now Giuliva Heritage Leila Trousers $875, Shop Now

$875, Shop Now Toteme The Pointy Suede Ballet Flats $600, Shop Now

$600, Shop Now Bottega Veneta Mini Cassette Leather Crossbody Bag $1,250, Shop Now

All Out Glamour For a night when you want to dress your best, try a flared midi cocktail dress on for size. Break out a pair of slick slingback heels and a sparkly bag for a dousing of luxe flair. The ballet show may be on stage, but this look is meant to turn heads at intermission.

$2,200, Shop Now Courreges Racer Slingback Heels $760, Shop Now

$760, Shop Now Jenny Bird Tome Hoop Earrings $108, Shop Now

$108, Shop Now Amina Muaddi Amini Paloma Clutch $2,305, Shop Now

Keep It (Mostly) Casual Preppy, not-quite-casual attire worn together makes for a cultured combination that will put forth the vibe that you're just as up on your Didion and Wilde as you are Marius Petipa. Heeled loafers and a ribbed dress paired with a statement necklace is a comfortable yet elegant and casual look.

$149, Shop Now Cos Ribbed Midi Dress $150, Shop Now

$150, Shop Now Tory Burch Perrine Loafers $398, Shop Now

$398, Shop Now Maison Irem Audrey Silver-Plated Necklace $250, Shop Now

Sharp Suiting It's not your average two-piece suit. This checked combo from New York City-based Christopher John Rogers is a cut above the rest thanks to impeccable tailoring. When it comes to accessories, don't underestimate the power of a great belt—it can tie an entire ensemble together.

$1,895, Shop Now Christopher John Rogers Pleated Pants $1,095, Shop Now

$1,095, Shop Now Dehanche Hollyhock Belt $220, Shop Now

$220, Shop Now G.H. Bass Whitney Super Lug Penny Loafer $175, Shop Now

Soft Combination Swingy skirts were a major trend on the Fall/Winter 2023 runway, but IRL they are an elegant option for layering and playing with texture. A silky skirt paired with a soft cashmere sweater and slick leather booties is a simple yet powerful combination that also happens to be comfortable enough to sit in through the entire matinee or evening performance.

$995, Shop Now Mango Midi Satin Skirt $169.99, Shop Now

$169.99, Shop Now HereU Alda Heeled Boot $541.08, Shop Now

$541.08, Shop Now Mansur Gavriel M Frame Baguette $545, Shop Now