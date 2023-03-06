What’s Leaving Streaming This March

Oscar winners and cult favorites are among just some of the titles you need to catch before they expire on streaming. Whether it’s your first time seeing these movies and shows, or you’re just in the mood for a rewatch, be sure to get your streaming in while you can!

What’s leaving Netflix





Play



Arrested Development

The Bluth family is about to take a major break from Netflix: all five seasons of Arrested Development are set to depart the streamer later this month, including the ones that Netflix produced. Binge your heart out with this quirky, quotable cult comedy with a dysfunctional family that makes the Roys from Succession look fairly functional. Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, Michael Cera, and the late, great Jessica Walter make up the cast of characters in the Bluth dynasty, each dealing with their family’s sudden fall from grace (and loss of fortune) in their own, variably effective ways. Arrested Development streams until March 15th.





Play



Brokeback Mountain

Though controversial for its subject matter upon its 2005 release, Brokeback Mountain is now remembered as a major shift in LGBTQ film. Starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, this drama tells the story of two mid-century cowboys who fall in love, despite everything they’ve ever known telling them that their feelings for each other are not right. It’s a heartbreaking, breathtaking film, one of the most emotionally affecting pieces this century has to offer. Ang Lee directs, with Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams turning in some of their best work as each man’s complicit wife. Brokeback Mountain streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Hulu





Play



The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Be sure to celebrate one of last year’s Oscar winners while you still can! Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award for Best Actress with her transformative performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. This biopic tracks the rise and fall of Tammy Faye as a popular televangelist, alongside her swindling husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield). Their story spans several decades, but it’s hardly a movie about the couple’s greatest hits. It’s a fascinating look at an undeniably American icon, as well as the rise of radical religiosity in the country. The Eyes of Tammy Faye streams until the end of the month.





Play



The Prestige

Though Christopher Nolan is perhaps best known for his elevated blockbusters, from the superhero studded Dark Knight trilogy to the sci-fi adventures of Inception and Tenet, one of the filmmaker’s most fascinatingly complex is The Prestige. This period thriller follows the tense rivalry between two London stage magicians as they try to perfect their own disappearing acts — with dangerous results. Magic meets evolving technology and subterfuge, with a mystery that’ll leave you wanting to roll the tape back as soon as the credits roll. Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson, and David Bowie star. The Prestige streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving HBO Max





Play



My Cousin Vinny

Few Oscar-winning performances are as endlessly quotable as Marisa Tomei’s in My Cousin Vinny. Her Mona Lisa Vito is iconic from head to toe, with maybe the best car-related monologue in film history. A comedy classic, the film centers on an inexperienced lawyer from Brooklyn (Joe Pesci) who must venture down to Alabama to win a case for his cousin, who’s been accused of murder. Culture clashes, legal farces, and myriad accents ensue, both in the courtroom and outside of it. My Cousin Vinny is available to stream until the end of the month.





Play



On the Waterfront

With eight Academy Award wins (out of 12 total nominations!), On the Waterfront is this list’s most decorated film. This lasting drama stars Marlon Brando as a promising boxer who gets mixed up with a fearsome local mob boss. When a man ends up dead, it’s up to Brando’s boxer, a priest, and the dead man’s sister to try and testify against the mobster. Written by Budd Schulberg and directed by Elia Kazan, it’s a name-brand classic of American film, bolstered in no small part by Brando’s powerful performance. On the Waterfront is available to stream until the end of the month.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.