Ballet Flats Are Back and Better Than Ever

Shoe trends come and go, but I’m forever convinced that ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. While the polished and oh-so-flattering shoe was definitely a mainstay of early aughts style (often paired with a cut-off skirt, cigarette jeans or any form of those business casual going out ensembles that, for some reason, absolutely dominated nighttime looks for far too long), the right ballet flat transcends fashion fads. The balletcore trend, however, has resulted in a renewed appreciation for the humble ballet flat.
Ballet flats are elegant and minimalist, but that doesn’t mean they’re boring. A classic leather ballet flat is a must-have component of any capsule wardrobe, but there are also plenty of elevated and creative takes on the shoe, whether it’s an unexpected colorway, embellished detailing or unique fabric.
Ballet flats can be dressed up or down; you can wear a traditional black leather or perhaps a cream-colored or tan pair every day, and opt for a pair with sparkling crystals or a satiny finish for a more formal occasion. Ballet flats are a lovely alternative to sandals in the summer, but they’re also a great transition season shoe, especially in the time inching towards fall, when you might want to stow away those open-toed shoes but aren’t quite ready to pull out the boots just yet, or at the start of spring, when it’s getting warmer but not within open-toe shoe time. Below, see the best ballet flats for every style preference, that you’ll find yourself turning to time and time again.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Ballet Flats for Women
-
Rothy's The Point Mary Jane
These ultra-comfy, pointy-toe Mary Jane ballet flats have a secure and chic strap across the foot. Not only are they so easy to walk in, but they’re also made of recycled plastic water bottles, and they’re machine-washable.
-
M. Gemi The Danza
If you want the look of a ballet flat but worry that the entirely flat sole won’t be the most supportive, you must consider M. Gemi’s Danza shoes, which have a hidden wedge for a more comfortable (and height-giving!) fit. These particular black-trimmed, nude square toe ballet flats are giving serious #balletcore vibes.
-
Jimmy Choo Black Ade Ballet Flats
These glamorous, black suede flat shoes have a pearl-embellished band and are perfect for any occasion when you want to add a little something extra to your outfit.
-
Margaux The Demi
Margaux’s cult-favorite, round-toe ballet flats are an immediate wardrobe staple, and while they come in an array of colorways, the metallic gold is neutral but still feels special.
-
Loeffler Randall Leonie Cacao Ballet Flat
The suede material adds an unexpected yet welcome texture to these cocoa-hued Mary Jane flats, complete with a sweet bow detail—it’s no surprise the silhouette is always a best-seller for the brand.
-
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flat
Swap out your usual uncomfortable heels for these sophisticated, embellished satin flats.
-
Vivaia Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
If you want a ballet flat in a color other than black or nude that’s still versatile and somewhat neutral, consider these comfy blue shoes, which have a subtly pointed toe and are up there with the most supportive ballet flats.
-
Sarah Flint Sacchetto Ballet Flat
The mixed textures of suede and patent leather give these sophisticated brown ballet flats an elevated edge.
-
The Row Ava Mary Jane Ballet Flats
The Row’s elegant, cream-colored Mary Jane flats have a soft square toe, for a modern take on the shoe.
-
Malone Souliers Maureen Mock-Croc Ballerina Mules
The leg-lengthening nude shade of these leather mule slide-in ballet flats is so flattering.
-
Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flats
Add a pop of color to your outfit with these cherry red leather, knotted bow ballet flats.
-
Chanel Lambskin & Patent Calfskin Black Ballerina Flat
No one does ballet flats quite like Chanel, and you simply cannot go wrong with any of the fashion house’s iconic ballerina women’s shoes. Yes, they’re an investment, but you’ll wear these luxe shoes forever.
-
Khaite Marcy Leather Ballet Flats
Khaite’s classic black leather ballet flats are sure to be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come; they go with everything from a casual jeans and t-shirt look to a flouncy sundress or breezy maxi.
-
Birdies The Goldfinch
The Meghan Markle-approved brand is perhaps best known for their ultra-comfy loafers, but their ballet flats are just as good, like these chic gold slip-on shoes that have special cushioning, for true comfort.
-
Tory Burch Ballet Loafer
If you want the polished preppiness of a loafer, combined with the softness of a ballet flat, look no further than these loafer-flat combo shoes, which have a low heel for a little extra height.
-
Naturalizer Samantha Half d'Orsay Flat
These pointed-toe d’Orsay flats, which are available at Nordstrom, have an elevated business-casual feel.
-
Prada Ankle Strap Ballet Flats
While you’re definitely not lacking in choice when it comes to Prada’s array of ballet flats, consider opting for a pair with a unique twist, like these square-toe shoes with a sassy ankle strap.
-
Lauren Ralph Lauren Cecilia Nappa Leather Lace-Up Espadrille
Can’t decide between an espadrille and a classic ballet flat? Now you don’t have to, thanks to these lace-up shoes from Ralph Lauren, with a summery jute heel and flirty lace-up ankle strap.
-
Ferragamo Varina Leather Flat
There’s a reason Ferragamo flats have stood the test of time; these preppy, bow-accented shoes are classics, like this pretty pair of nude patent leather ballet flats.
-
Miu Miu Satin Ballet Flats
Miu Miu’s logo-emblazoned ballet flats are classic for a reason; they’re fashionable and wearable, and while they come in traditional black leather, we’re into the whimsical nature of these pale blue satin shoes.
-
Kate Spade New York Veronica Perforated Slingback Ballerina Flats
A slingback pump is always chic, but sometimes a heel is just too much, which is where these navy leather slingback flats come into play.
-
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
Keep it simple with these pretty pink ballet flats, which are made with a thinner leather and won’t feel too tight on your feet. They’re a true #balletcore moment, but they’re also super comfy, thanks to a cushioned insole.