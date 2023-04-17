The Best Body Lotions to Soothe and Moisturize Dry Skin

No skincare routine is complete without an excellent body lotion, because soft, smooth and hydrated skin is always the goal. While body cream might not seem like the most glamorous step in your regimen, it’s one of the most important, because skincare also means body care! It’s key during the winter, when the weather is particularly harsh and drying, as well as during the warmer months, for hydrated and smooth skin. After all, dry skin isn’t just an aesthetic situation; it can also lead to cracked and rough patches that are itchy and painful.

The best way to combat dry skin is by regularly applying a good body lotion. While you can use moisturizer at any time of the day, it’s always a good idea to slather it on after the shower, when your skin is still a little damp, so you can trap in the moisture. It’s especially crucial after shaving, in order to prevent irritation and add a healthy dose of hydration. If you’re battling seriously painful skin, or dealing with a condition like eczema or psoriasis, then always check in with a trusted board-certified dermatologist about the best treatment plan; they might prescribe you a cream or ointment to banish those uncomfortable patches.

The right body lotion will keep your skin plump, smooth and protected, locking in that youthful glow without leaving a greasy sheen. Don’t fret if your skin is feeling tight, dry and irritated right now, because we’ve found all the best body lotions for soft and hydrated skin. Below, see our favorite body creams that you’ll actually enjoy slathering on, for every skin type.

