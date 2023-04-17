The Best Body Lotions to Soothe and Moisturize Dry Skin

No skincare routine is complete without an excellent body lotion, because soft, smooth and hydrated skin is always the goal. While body cream might not seem like the most glamorous step in your regimen, it’s one of the most important, because skincare also means body care! It’s key during the winter, when the weather is particularly harsh and drying, as well as during the warmer months, for hydrated and smooth skin. After all, dry skin isn’t just an aesthetic situation; it can also lead to cracked and rough patches that are itchy and painful.
The best way to combat dry skin is by regularly applying a good body lotion. While you can use moisturizer at any time of the day, it’s always a good idea to slather it on after the shower, when your skin is still a little damp, so you can trap in the moisture. It’s especially crucial after shaving, in order to prevent irritation and add a healthy dose of hydration. If you’re battling seriously painful skin, or dealing with a condition like eczema or psoriasis, then always check in with a trusted board-certified dermatologist about the best treatment plan; they might prescribe you a cream or ointment to banish those uncomfortable patches.
The right body lotion will keep your skin plump, smooth and protected, locking in that youthful glow without leaving a greasy sheen. Don’t fret if your skin is feeling tight, dry and irritated right now, because we’ve found all the best body lotions for soft and hydrated skin. Below, see our favorite body creams that you’ll actually enjoy slathering on, for every skin type.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl’s iconic Creme de Corps has garnered a faithful following over the years, and for good reason. I’ve been addicted to it ever since my mother first introduced me to the fragrance-free lotion when I was a teenager, and I think of it as the absolute gold standard. It’s super fast-absorbing and so hydrating, yet entirely non-greasy, thanks to the addition of ingredients including cocoa butter and shea butter, as well as humectants like glycerin and emollients like squalane. Use this as a daily moisturizing lotion after you shower and your skin will be baby soft in no time.
Sisley Paris Velvet Nourishing Body Cream with Saffron Flowers
Sisley’s wonderfully indulgent moisturizing cream is the epitome of luxury. I’m a big fan of the nighttime mask version of this, and the body lotion does not disappoint. It’s a truly velvety lotion, and almost instantly softens and hydrates skin with powerhouse ingredients including saffron flower extract, shea butter, glycerin, macadamia oil and more. It also has a lovely, light scent of honey and orange blossom.
Nécessaire The Body Lotion
While many Insta-famous products are simply not worth the hype, Nécessaire’s lush and replenishing body lotion is a wonderful exception. It’s contains nourishing ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, glycerin, omega-6 and omega-9, and sinks into skin almost instantaneously. This unscented and paraben-free lotion will have you genuinely looking forward to this part of your routine.
Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion
This moisturizing lotion is one of the most hydrating and fast-absorbing, non-greasy options out there, which is great for when you want to slather on a body cream in the morning without waiting for it to dry, lest you ruin your outfit.
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Body Lotion
Dr. Jart’s Ceramidin body lotion is filled with five different types of ceramides that help protect and strengthen your skin barrier, as well as five different hyaluronic acids, for a major dose of moisture and hydration that helps promote elasticity and combat dryness. It’s lightweight and non-greasy, so it won’t stain your clothing, plus it’s hypoallergenic, which is ideal for sensitive skin.
Alo Superfruit Body Lotion
Alo (yes, that athleisure brand that counts Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber as fans) also has a beauty line, including this body lotion that’s packed with amla, argan oil, coconut oil and aloe vera, which work together to smooth your dry skin and give an amazing glow.
The Feelist Do Not Disturb Extra Strength Body Cream
If you want a body lotion with CBD, look no further than the Feelist’s ultra-rich Do Not Disturb cream, which not only moisturizes but also calms and soothes thanks to 500 mg of broad spectrum CBD, which is great for anti-inflammatory purposes, as well as jojoba seed oil and shea butter.
Mutha Body Butter
While I usually steer clear of body butters (they can be a bit too thick and non-absorbent), I’m glad I made an exception for Mutha’s indulgent version, which is incredibly hydrating without any stickiness or oiliness. It contains shea butter, cocoa butter and mango butter, as well as vitamins A and E, and fatty acids that help ease the look of stretch marks and improve skin tone, which is a serious bonus.
Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream
Not only does this beloved body cream moisturize and smooth, but it also helps with texture and brightness, thanks to the exfoliating properties from fruit AHAs and vitamin C, which aid in dead skin cell turnover and help protect against free radicals.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion for Dry Skin
There are plenty of quality body lotions at your local drugstore, like this classic Aveeno cream that’s great for sensitive, acne-prone or easily irritated skin.
Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion
A dynamic combination of cocoa butter, shea butter, natural oils and ceramides make this sumptuous body lotion a non-greasy, moisturizing dream. Plus, the light scent of coconut, vanilla blossom and almond will transport you to your favorite summer days, and the beauty brand is part of Clean at Sephora.
Kai Body Lotion
This vegan moisturizer is packed with safflower seed oil and shea butter, as well as lots of vitamins and cucumber, ivy and comfrey extracts.
Goop GoopGenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter
Goop’s body butter is filled with a potent mix of botanical extracts and butters, for a seriously hydrating lotion that immediately calms dry skin. It also helps with anti-aging, as it improves tone and elasticity. It leaves you feeling moisturized for 72 hours, though we doubt you’ll be able to resist reapplying before that.
Fresh Hesperides Grapefruit Body Lotion
This lightweight body lotion contains tons of antioxidants that soothe, moisturize and soften skin.
Saltair Santal Bloom Body Lotion
If you love the scent of sandalwood, but don’t want anything too overwhelming, look no further than Saltair’s Santal Bloom, which will not only leave your skin feeling amazing, but smelling so good, too.
Lancer The Method Body Nourish
Lancer’s body moisturizer sinks right into your skin, and it also contains exfoliating glycolic acid and anti-aging peptides to aid in firming and smoothing texture and complexion.
Skinfix Barrier+ Lipid-Boost Body Cream
Fans of Skinfix’s face moisturizer will love their body lotion, with ceramides, *all* the skin barrier-nourishing lipids and colloidal oatmeal, for silky-smooth and soft skin.
Phlur Missing Person Body Lotion
Phlur’s Missing Person perfume went viral for good reason, so why not go a step further and scoop up the brand’s delightful body lotion, in the very same scent? It feels so luxe, with hints of jasmine and orange blossom, and it’s nourishing, too. If you really want to go all out, add the body wash to your routine, as well.