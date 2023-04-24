Lifestyle

The Classic Breton Striped Shirts to Buy Now and Wear Forever

This timeless look never goes out of style.

By
Live your best French girl life in a timeless Breton top. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The Breton striped shirt is one of those rare items that never goes out of style. The top has humble beginnings; it was first worn by French navy sailors in 1858, but in the years since has become synonymous with effortlessly chic, French girl fashion. Breton shirts are a dependable choice for casual yet polished dressing, because who doesn’t want a little nautical flair in their wardrobe, especially as the weather starts to warm up?

Like any good wardrobe staple, the Breton stripe is a versatile powerhouse. It’s all about the styling, whether you want to pair yours with sleek black trousers, classic denim, leather leggings or summery shorts. Add a blazer if you’re so inclined, or a dash of red lipstick to really embrace those French girl vibes. A Breton stripe top is laid-back and easy-going but still pulled together, and it’s not surprising that countless style icons have shown their affinity for those horizontal stripes (and put their own twist on the classic) over the years, from Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn to Brigitte Bardot and Kate Middleton.

While you can’t go wrong with a traditional blue-and-white stripe, you could also opt for a more colorful twist on the classic look, or an unexpected fabric or silhouette. There’s a Breton stripe for every sartorial preference and every occasion. Below, see the best Breton stripes to shop right now and wear forever.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best Breton Stripe Shirts to Shop Now

  • Saint James.

    Saint James Meridame II Breton Shirt

    An authentic Breton stripe top from Saint James is such a timeless staple. The French brand (their factory is based in Normandy) offers the classic striped shirt in a rainbow of shades, but why not start your collection with a traditional navy and white?

    $125, Shop Now
  • short-sleeve navy and white striped t-shirt with pocket on front
    J.Crew.

    J. Crew Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe

    For a casual everyday t-shirt, try this classic short-sleeve navy stripe boatneck top from J.Crew, which has a relaxed fit and front pocket.

    $69.50, Shop Now
  • long-sleeve red and white stripe women's shirt
    Boden.

    Boden Long Sleeve Breton Top

    If you want an alternative to the usual navy-and-white stripe, consider this long-sleeve red-and-ivory stripe 100 percent cotton version.

    $45, Shop Now
  • navy and white striped loose fit women's shirt with buttons
    Mango.

    Mango Buttoned Striped T-Shirt

    This preppy striped top is giving sailor shirt vibes, with elegant button accents and a slightly off-the-shoulder fit.

    $35.99, Shop Now
  • blue and white striped long-sleeve women's t-shirt
    Ralph Lauren.

    Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Boatneck Jersey Tee

    Ralph Lauren is known for timeless staples, like their perfectly preppy Americana take on the boatneck blue striped long-sleeve tee.

    $128, Shop Now
  • brown and white striped short sleeve sweater shirt
    Khaite.

    Khaite Brandy Striped Silk Sweater

    The neutral colorway and silkier material offer a more unexpected and unique take on the Breton look.

    $790, Shop Now
  • La Ligne.

    La Ligne White Lean Lines Striped Cotton-Jersey Top

    La Ligne’s soft cotton Breton top is a slim-fitting option with bold blue-and-white stripes.

    $110, Shop Now
  • Vineyard Vines Stripe Simple Boatneck Cotton Blend Top
    Vineyard Vines.

    Vineyard Vines Stripe Simple Boatneck Cotton Blend Top

    This soft cotton knit striped three-quarter length pullover is casual but not sloppy.

    $49.50, Shop Now
  • Argent.

    Argent Striped Longsleeve Tee in Ribbed Cotton

    A simple yet polished long-sleeved Breton stripe never goes out of style.

    $75, Shop Now
  • long sleeve navy and white striped women's shirt
    Denimist.

    Denimist Striped Cotton-Jersey Top

    Embrace the nautical vibes in this navy blue striped long-sleeve top.

    $145, Shop Now
  • long-sleeve navy and white striped women's crewneck sweater
    Lafayette 148.

    Lafayette 148 Breton Stripe Long Sleeve Sweater

    If you’re ready to splurge on a forever top but want a slightly more heavyweight material, consider this rib-knit Breton striped sweater, with a crew neckline and fitted silhouette.

    $798, Shop Now
  • ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo.

    ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Boy Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

    A classic Breton stripe and a perfectly boxy short-sleeve tee is a dream shirt combo.

    $100, Shop Now
  • Striped Ruffle Cuff Tee shirt
    Ann Taylor.

    Ann Taylor Striped Ruffle Cuff Tee

    The ruffled trim sleeves add a feminine and polished note to this interpretation of the Breton stripe.

    $59.50, Shop Now
  • Karen Millen.

    Karen Millen Organic Cotton Jersey Fitted Stripe Tee

    A navy-and-white striped crewneck tee is a closet staple.

    $27.20, Shop Now
  • Comme des Garçons PLAY Striped Red Heart Long-Sleeve Shirt
    Comme des Garçons.

    Comme des Garçons PLAY Striped Red Heart Long-Sleeve Shirt

    Comme des Garçons’ striped tops never go out of style; they come in a few colors, but we’re loving the contrast of the black and white with the red heart here.

    $156, Shop Now
  • long sleeve red and white breton stripe shirt
    Saint James.

    Saint James Minquidame Breton Striped Shirt With Long Sleeve

    For a classic red-and-white Breton stripe, look no further than this soft cotton jersey round-neck long-sleeve from Saint James.

    $109, Shop Now
  • black striped shirt with thin white stripes
    Everlane.

    Everlane The Modern Breton Tee

    Everlane’s rendition of the Breton tee is modern and comfy, with all the hallmarks of the sailor shirt in an organic cotton knit.

    $68, Shop Now
