The Classic Breton Striped Shirts to Buy Now and Wear Forever

The Breton striped shirt is one of those rare items that never goes out of style. The top has humble beginnings; it was first worn by French navy sailors in 1858, but in the years since has become synonymous with effortlessly chic, French girl fashion. Breton shirts are a dependable choice for casual yet polished dressing, because who doesn’t want a little nautical flair in their wardrobe, especially as the weather starts to warm up?
Like any good wardrobe staple, the Breton stripe is a versatile powerhouse. It’s all about the styling, whether you want to pair yours with sleek black trousers, classic denim, leather leggings or summery shorts. Add a blazer if you’re so inclined, or a dash of red lipstick to really embrace those French girl vibes. A Breton stripe top is laid-back and easy-going but still pulled together, and it’s not surprising that countless style icons have shown their affinity for those horizontal stripes (and put their own twist on the classic) over the years, from Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn to Brigitte Bardot and Kate Middleton.
While you can’t go wrong with a traditional blue-and-white stripe, you could also opt for a more colorful twist on the classic look, or an unexpected fabric or silhouette. There’s a Breton stripe for every sartorial preference and every occasion. Below, see the best Breton stripes to shop right now and wear forever.
The Best Breton Stripe Shirts to Shop Now
Saint James Meridame II Breton Shirt
An authentic Breton stripe top from Saint James is such a timeless staple. The French brand (their factory is based in Normandy) offers the classic striped shirt in a rainbow of shades, but why not start your collection with a traditional navy and white?
J. Crew Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe
For a casual everyday t-shirt, try this classic short-sleeve navy stripe boatneck top from J.Crew, which has a relaxed fit and front pocket.
Boden Long Sleeve Breton Top
If you want an alternative to the usual navy-and-white stripe, consider this long-sleeve red-and-ivory stripe 100 percent cotton version.
Mango Buttoned Striped T-Shirt
This preppy striped top is giving sailor shirt vibes, with elegant button accents and a slightly off-the-shoulder fit.
Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Boatneck Jersey Tee
Ralph Lauren is known for timeless staples, like their perfectly preppy Americana take on the boatneck blue striped long-sleeve tee.
Khaite Brandy Striped Silk Sweater
The neutral colorway and silkier material offer a more unexpected and unique take on the Breton look.
La Ligne White Lean Lines Striped Cotton-Jersey Top
La Ligne’s soft cotton Breton top is a slim-fitting option with bold blue-and-white stripes.
Vineyard Vines Stripe Simple Boatneck Cotton Blend Top
This soft cotton knit striped three-quarter length pullover is casual but not sloppy.
Argent Striped Longsleeve Tee in Ribbed Cotton
A simple yet polished long-sleeved Breton stripe never goes out of style.
Denimist Striped Cotton-Jersey Top
Embrace the nautical vibes in this navy blue striped long-sleeve top.
Lafayette 148 Breton Stripe Long Sleeve Sweater
If you’re ready to splurge on a forever top but want a slightly more heavyweight material, consider this rib-knit Breton striped sweater, with a crew neckline and fitted silhouette.
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Boy Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
A classic Breton stripe and a perfectly boxy short-sleeve tee is a dream shirt combo.
Ann Taylor Striped Ruffle Cuff Tee
The ruffled trim sleeves add a feminine and polished note to this interpretation of the Breton stripe.
Karen Millen Organic Cotton Jersey Fitted Stripe Tee
A navy-and-white striped crewneck tee is a closet staple.
Comme des Garçons PLAY Striped Red Heart Long-Sleeve Shirt
Comme des Garçons’ striped tops never go out of style; they come in a few colors, but we’re loving the contrast of the black and white with the red heart here.
Saint James Minquidame Breton Striped Shirt With Long Sleeve
For a classic red-and-white Breton stripe, look no further than this soft cotton jersey round-neck long-sleeve from Saint James.
Everlane The Modern Breton Tee
Everlane’s rendition of the Breton tee is modern and comfy, with all the hallmarks of the sailor shirt in an organic cotton knit.