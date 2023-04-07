The Ultimate Brooklyn Luxury Hotel Guide

Have you explored every nook and cranny of Manhattan? Well, it just might be time to venture to Brooklyn for your next New York City stay. Whether you want to spend time in Dumbo at a waterfront locale or commune with the hipsters in Williamsburg, there are plenty of super chic hotels in Brooklyn, New York that give Manhattan a run for its money. It’s still perfectly easy to get into the city by Uber or subway, and you’ll have a brand new borough to explore.

Many of these Brooklyn hot spots offer something a bit different, whether you’re working remotely and want to hunker down in a cozy lobby, or are in town to party with pals at a rooftop pool. Read on to discover the borough’s best luxury hotels, everywhere from downtown Brooklyn to Greenpoint.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.