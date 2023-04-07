The Ultimate Brooklyn Luxury Hotel Guide

Have you explored every nook and cranny of Manhattan? Well, it just might be time to venture to Brooklyn for your next New York City stay. Whether you want to spend time in Dumbo at a waterfront locale or commune with the hipsters in Williamsburg, there are plenty of super chic hotels in Brooklyn, New York that give Manhattan a run for its money. It’s still perfectly easy to get into the city by Uber or subway, and you’ll have a brand new borough to explore.
Many of these Brooklyn hot spots offer something a bit different, whether you’re working remotely and want to hunker down in a cozy lobby, or are in town to party with pals at a rooftop pool. Read on to discover the borough’s best luxury hotels, everywhere from downtown Brooklyn to Greenpoint.
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Even if you’re not staying at the 1 Hotel, it’s worth a visit for creative seasonal cocktails and the spectacular view. This 10-story, waterfront five-star hotel is just a few blocks away from the Brooklyn Bridge Promenade, which makes it wildly convenient for visitors who want to be within walking distance of Dumbo. Upon check-in, you’ll see the lobby is another standout space, full of lush greenery offering a much-needed respite from busy days spent in the city.
With 195 guest rooms and suites, a 24-hour fitness center and a 50 person screening room, this is the perfect hotel for business or pleasure. Several of the suites have views of the Manhattan skyline and the East River, and there’s free Wifi for all guests. There’s also a rooftop pool and a spa, and the hotel has partnered with HigherDose on special treatments, including the Infrared Sauna Blanket and PEMF Mat.
-
The William Vale
111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
The William Vale opened with a splash in 2016, and has been a popular spot for tourists and locals alike ever since, including those who want rooftop cocktails with truly envy-inducing city views. All 183 rooms have balconies, so guests can enjoy the vistas without venturing up to the busy rooftop for libations at Westlight. If you’re not staying at the hotel, definitely make a reservation for the 22nd floor rooftop bar, since it fills up the second the weather gets warm. The hotel is also home to Leuca, Andrew Carmellini’s buzzy Italian restaurant. The William Vale is a perfect place for quick couples trip; in fact, the hotel is so romantic it was used as the backdrop of a Bachelor rose ceremony back in 2017.
-
Ace Hotel Brooklyn
252 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
If you want to stay in Brooklyn but are looking for a more convenient location than Dumbo and are craving a locale that’s a bit more mature than Williamsburg, the Ace hotel in downtown Brooklyn is your best bet. Be prepared, because like all Ace Hotels (of which there are many) the decor is truly minimalist, though all the rooms feature pieces from local artists. The locale, however, is unbeatable if you have business in downtown Brooklyn. You can easily venture over to Fort Greene Park or you can explore the surrounding neighborhoods, including Boerum Hill and Brooklyn Heights, which are chock full of trendy shops and hip restaurants. It’s also pretty close to Barclays Center. Visit the hotel’s bar/bakery/cafe As You Are, which hosts events like all you can eat Mussel Mondays.
-
The Coda
160 N 12th Street Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Williamsburg’s latest hotel is particularly hip, and that’s saying something for a neighborhood full of chic stays. The Bali- and Malibu-inspired brand started out as a studio designing homes and hotels, but this Williamsburg outpost is its first flagship hotel. All 64 rooms are entirely unique, and meant to act as an oasis from the bustling city, with earth tones, blues and greys. The coastal-inspired furniture is made by artisans in Coda’s LA and Bali studios. Best of all? If there’s a design element you adore, you can purchase it on the hotel’s website, and quite literally bring the experience home with you.
The Bali influence is particularly evident at the rooftop beach club, which is guaranteed to be a Williamsburg hot spot this summer, and includes NYC’s largest adults-only outdoors pool, surrounded by palm trees.
Head to the basement floor to dine at the hotel’s subterranean dimly-lit, vibey on-site restaurant Bohemia, just off the main lobby. The Southeast Asian clubsteraunt—complete with disco balls—is full of supremely Instagrammable lush tropical pants and serves up Balinese specialties.
-
Wythe Hotel
80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
This historic Brooklyn factory is now an über hip waterfront boutique hotel in Williamsburg; it was one of the first hotels to truly be embraced by the neighborhood. The hotel’s rooftop cocktail spot, Bar Blondeau, is a major destination for Brooklynites and Manhattanites alike, and has been since it first opened in 2012 as one of the neighborhood’s most upscale spots. Since its inception, plenty of copycats have popped up surrounding the Wythe, but it’s the original Manhattan-esque hotel with extremely Instagrammable waterfront views. The rooms are exactly what you’d expect in Williamsburg—factory-inspired, with sweeping views and artsy vibes, including a loft suite category with high ceilings, hardwood floors and pretty much everything you’d ever want from a cool Brooklyn hotel.
-
The Williamsburg Hotel
96 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Even if you’re not a guest at The Williamsburg Hotel, you’ll likely still spot its large water tower. During the summer, this outdoor pool is one of the best places to cool off and turns into a see-and-be-seen of vacationers taking a dip while sipping on specialty cocktails. If you want to experience truly incredible views, head to The Water Tower above the pool, which is available to hotel guests and can be rented out for events. The pet-friendly hotel rooms include five different room types and all have floor-to-ceiling windows, flat-screen TVs, and custom furniture. Many of the rooms also boast private balconies, where you can take in the impressive waterfront view.
-
The Hoxton Williamsburg
97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Hoxton is a favorite destination for weary travelers in London for a reason—all the outposts tend to be located in super hip neighborhoods, with cozy shared spaces that make working remotely feel incredibly chic. The aforementioned shared spaces are what set this spot apart from its neighbors, the Wythe Hotel and The Williamsburg Hotel. You can spend hours in the cozy lobby, enjoying snacks from Israeli cafe K’Far, or you can venture upstairs to the can’t miss restaurant Laser Wolf from Philadelphia restaurateur Michael Solomonov.
Laser Wolf is one of the hardest reservations in town, but if you sneak up early enough (it opens at 5 PM) you should be able to get a table overlooking the water (otherwise, you might be dining closer to 11 PM). These aren’t the most spacious rooms; they tend to be a bit small (as many Brooklyn hotel rooms are) but you’ll more than likely spend most of your time strolling down Bedford Avenue.