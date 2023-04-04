Home Set: Stylish Cocktail Dresses to Shop Now

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Spring has arrived, and what better way to welcome in the new season than with a cocktail dress refresh? A dependable party dress is a must in any wardrobe, and we’ve got you covered with the best frocks to add to your closet right now. From a classic black slip dress and a feminine floral brocade sheath to a whimsical taffeta bow mini and a slinky satin halter, these are the best cocktail dresses to shop now.
Markarian Claudette Blue Floral Brocade Corset Dress With Slit
Markarian’s romantic frocks never disappoint, like this floral print scoop neck sheath dress that’s perfect to wear as a summer wedding guest. This midi dress has a corseted bodice and fitted silhouette, with a thigh-high slit. Pair it with heels for a more formal occasion, or a flat sandal if you want to dress it down more.
Bernadette Josselin Taffeta Bow Minidress
You’re sure to be the life of the party in this adorable pink taffeta one-shoulder dress, complete with a feminine oversized bow.
Cecilie Bahnsen Sunni Matelassé Crepe Mini Dress
Embrace the babydoll short dress aesthetic in this perfectly poofy white mini, with an empire waist, sweetheart neckline and dramatic billowing skirt.
Galvan Sienna Satin Halter Neck Gown
You can’t go wrong with one of Galvan’s chic, minimalist satin dresses, like this pretty draped halter neck frock.
Alessandra Rich Asymmetric Ruffled Printed Silk-georgette Maxi Dress
If you can’t get enough of early aughts style, look no further than this feminine floral print frock, with a subtle high-low hemline and plenty of ruffles.
Norma Kamali Walter Off the Shoulder Ruched Stretch Jersey Midi Dress
This off-the-shoulder midi dress proves that a bodycon dress can, in fact, be flattering, especially with the ruching and knee-length hemline.
Self-Portrait Azaelea Lace Midi Dress
A pink lace dress is perfect for springtime, and we’re loving the fit-and-flare silhouette and subtle cutouts on this v-neck frock.
Needle and Thread Primrose Bouquet Long Sleeve Micro Mini Dress
Needle and Thread is known for their beautifully embroidered and embellished party dresses, and count none other than Kate Middleton as a fan. This long-sleeve tulle party dress has all the intricate beading and sparkles associated with the brand, with plenty of shimmery details.
Rails Monique Sleeveless Asymmetric Hem Satin Dress
Instead of the usual expected black, try a silky slip dress in an equally neutral and versatile navy hue.
Gaala Tiana Dress
Make a statement in a bold red short sleeve dress, like this party-ready silk frock.
Aje Mirage Cutout Sequin Tulle Mini Dress
Don’t shy away from sparkles—you’re sure to be the life of the party in this sequin mini cutout dress.
L'agence Jodie Silk Slip Dress
When in doubt, keep it simple with a classic black slip dress, which is one of the most versatile and timeless pieces in any closet. Dress it up with a sleek pair of heels and a clutch handbag, or go for a more casual look with flat sandals and a blazer or sweater, depending on the occasion.
New Arrivals Monqiue Rose Print Bodycon Midi Dress
The bright floral print tempers the bold corset-inspired, bodycon silhouette of this square neck frock, which is currently available to shop at Neiman Marcus.
Zimmermann Silk Wrap Midi-Dress
A silky, long-sleeve wrap dress is comfortable yet chic.
Khaite Rumer Strapless Ribbed Knit Midi Dress
A strapless dress isn’t for everyone, but it’s hard to resist Khaite’s ribbed midi. Fancy it up with a pair of sleek heels, or go for a more low-key vibe with flats or even sneakers.