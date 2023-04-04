Lifestyle

Home Set: Stylish Cocktail Dresses to Shop Now

From a classic black slip dress and a feminine floral brocade sheath to a whimsical taffeta bow mini and a slinky satin halter, these are the best cocktail dresses to shop now. 

Home Set: Stylish Cocktail Dresses to Shop Now
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that's brightening up our days right now. Spring has arrived, and what better way to welcome in the new season than with a cocktail dress refresh? A dependable party dress is a must in any wardrobe, and we've got you covered with the best frocks to add to your closet right now. From a classic black slip dress and a feminine floral brocade sheath to a whimsical taffeta bow mini and a slinky satin halter, these are the best cocktail dresses to shop now. 

  • Markarian Claudette Blue Floral Brocade Corset Dress With Slit
    Markarian.

    Markarian Claudette Blue Floral Brocade Corset Dress With Slit

    Markarian’s romantic frocks never disappoint, like this floral print scoop neck sheath dress that’s perfect to wear as a summer wedding guest. This midi dress has a corseted bodice and fitted silhouette, with a thigh-high slit. Pair it with heels for a more formal occasion, or a flat sandal if you want to dress it down more.

    $2,795, Shop Now
  • Bernadette Josselin Taffeta Bow Minidress
    Bernadette.

    Bernadette Josselin Taffeta Bow Minidress

    You’re sure to be the life of the party in this adorable pink taffeta one-shoulder dress, complete with a feminine oversized bow.

    $1,165, Shop Now
  • Cecilie Bahnsen Sunni Matelassé Crepe Mini Dress
    Cecilie Bahnsen.

    Cecilie Bahnsen Sunni Matelassé Crepe Mini Dress

    Embrace the babydoll short dress aesthetic in this perfectly poofy white mini, with an empire waist, sweetheart neckline and dramatic billowing skirt.

    $1,107, Shop Now
  • Galvan Sienna Satin Halter Neck Gown
    Galvan.

    Galvan Sienna Satin Halter Neck Gown

    You can’t go wrong with one of Galvan’s chic, minimalist satin dresses, like this pretty draped halter neck frock.

    $1,150, Shop Now
  • Alessandra Rich Asymmetric Ruffled Printed Silk-georgette Maxi Dress
    Alessandra Rich.

    Alessandra Rich Asymmetric Ruffled Printed Silk-georgette Maxi Dress

    If you can’t get enough of early aughts style, look no further than this feminine floral print frock, with a subtle high-low hemline and plenty of ruffles.

    $1,865, Shop Now
  • Norma Kamali Walter Off the Shoulder Ruched Stretch Jersey Midi Dress
    Norma Kamali.

    Norma Kamali Walter Off the Shoulder Ruched Stretch Jersey Midi Dress

    This off-the-shoulder midi dress proves that a bodycon dress can, in fact, be flattering, especially with the ruching and knee-length hemline.

    $205, Shop Now
  • pink spaghetti strap lace cocktail dress
    Self-Portrait.

    Self-Portrait Azaelea Lace Midi Dress

    A pink lace dress is perfect for springtime, and we’re loving the fit-and-flare silhouette and subtle cutouts on this v-neck frock.

    $440, Shop Now
  • Needle and Thread.

    Needle and Thread Primrose Bouquet Long Sleeve Micro Mini Dress

    Needle and Thread is known for their beautifully embroidered and embellished party dresses, and count none other than Kate Middleton as a fan. This long-sleeve tulle party dress has all the intricate beading and sparkles associated with the brand, with plenty of shimmery details.

    $889, Shop Now
  • navy silk sleeveless slip dress
    Rails.

    Rails Monique Sleeveless Asymmetric Hem Satin Dress

    Instead of the usual expected black, try a silky slip dress in an equally neutral and versatile navy hue.

    $228, Shop Now
  • Gaala Tiana Dress
    Gaala.

    Gaala Tiana Dress

    Make a statement in a bold red short sleeve dress, like this party-ready silk frock.

    $409, Shop Now
  • white sequin mini dress with high neck and cutouts
    Aje.

    Aje Mirage Cutout Sequin Tulle Mini Dress

    Don’t shy away from sparkles—you’re sure to be the life of the party in this sequin mini cutout dress.

    $695, Shop Now
  • black silk slip dress
    L'agence.

    L'agence Jodie Silk Slip Dress

    When in doubt, keep it simple with a classic black slip dress, which is one of the most versatile and timeless pieces in any closet. Dress it up with a sleek pair of heels and a clutch handbag, or go for a more casual look with flat sandals and a blazer or sweater, depending on the occasion.

    $495, Shop Now
  • New Arrivals Monqiue Rose Print Bodycon Midi Dress
    New Arrivals.

    New Arrivals Monqiue Rose Print Bodycon Midi Dress

    The bright floral print tempers the bold corset-inspired, bodycon silhouette of this square neck frock, which is currently available to shop at Neiman Marcus.

    $455, Shop Now
  • Zimmermann Silk Wrap Midi-Dress
    Zimmermann.

    Zimmermann Silk Wrap Midi-Dress

    A silky, long-sleeve wrap dress is comfortable yet chic.

    $650, Shop Now
  • Khaite Rumer Strapless Ribbed Midi-Dress
    Khaite.

    Khaite Rumer Strapless Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

    A strapless dress isn’t for everyone, but it’s hard to resist Khaite’s ribbed midi. Fancy it up with a pair of sleek heels, or go for a more low-key vibe with flats or even sneakers.

    $1,180, Shop Now
Home Set: Stylish Cocktail Dresses to Shop Now
