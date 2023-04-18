Home Set: Coffee Table Books for Every Decor Style

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Spring is the best time for a home refresh, and that includes your interior design situation. While a full redo might be out of the question, you can still update your own home decor look with a few simple additions, including a chic new coffee table book. A beautiful book instantly elevates your living space, and they’re also such a fun way to showcase your interests. And let’s not forget that they also make the best gifts, too, especially when you find a glossy decorative book that is relevant to the recipients own hobbies. From interior design tomes and travel collections to fashion volumes and art chronicles, these are the best coffee table books to shop now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Coffee Table Books to Shop Now
These are the top tomes you should add to your living room bookshelf ASAP.
-
'Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh'
This gorgeous Assouline coffee table book is a piece of art itself; it features over 250 images and words from those who were close to late designer Virgil Abloh, including Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner, celebrating his life and work. It pays tribute to his influence and career, focusing on his historic time as the artistic director at Louis Vuitton. It’s the first book on the designer since he passed away in November 2021.
-
'Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style'
Design enthusiasts will adore this tasteful tome, published by Abrams, which gives a glimpse into the interior decor and private spaces of everyone from David Bowie and David Hockney to Barack and Michelle Obama and Diana Vreeland.
-
'Wonderland'
Iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz’s ‘Wonderland’ was published by Phaidon last year, featuring 350 glossy photos (including many that were previously unseen) that showcase the talented shutterbug’s many years in the industry and the many subjects she’s captured, including Rihanna, Karl Lagerfeld, Nancy Pelosi, Serena Williams and Kate Moss. Vogue‘s Anna Wintour wrote the foreword.
-
National Geographic '1,000 Perfect Weekends: Great Getaways Around the Globe'
This National Geographic book is sure to incite *all* the wanderlust; it’s comprised of everything you need (and all the inspo) for your next getaway, with all the itineraries for short, bucket list-worthy trips you can complete in just one weekend.
-
'The United States of Fashion: A New Atlas of American Style'
Vogue editors are behind this Rizzoli book, which showcases fashion across the U.S. in the post-COVID-19 landscape, especially how it has expanded beyond just New York City and Los Angeles.
-
'Chanel No. 5: Story of a Perfume'
Few perfumes are as legendary as Chanel No. 5, and that fragrance is the focus of this two-volume tome, which explores the beginnings and the impact of the Coco Chanel scent.
-
'Ultimate Collector Cars'
If you’re not sure what to get the car fanatic in your life for their birthday (or perhaps Father’s Day or Mother’s Day), then not to worry—Taschen’s auto-focused book is the perfect gift. It’s a double volume collection that highlights 100 of the most coveted cars ever, with very impressive imagery.
-
'Amalfi Coast'
It’s hard to pick just one of Assouline’s dreamy travel books, but you can’t go wrong with this gorgeous Amalfi Coast-focused option, written and curated by Carlos Souza and Charlene Shorto.
-
'David Hockney. My Window'
This new tome from British artist David Hockney is composed of his digital drawings from his bedroom window in East Yorkshire.
-
'Diamonds: Diamond Stories'
Add some major sparkle to your living room with this dazzling Assouline coffee table book that’s all about all things diamonds.
-
'The Garden Book'
Even those who don’t have a green thumb will adore this picturesque book, filled with images of gorgeous gardens and landscapes from around the world.