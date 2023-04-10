The Most Fashionable and Fun Flared Pants

Flared pants are absolutely everywhere right now, whether it’s 1970s-esque wide-legged jeans, early aughts-inspired yoga pants or tailored trousers. Gen Z has apparently decided that skinny jeans must be relegated to wardrobes past, and while I’m the first to admit that I’m not quite ready to give up that particular silhouette, that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate a chic flared pant.
While a flared legging is a comfy and stylish way to don activewear or loungewear (and a welcome alternative to the usual tapered style), you can’t go wrong with a flared pant that has a bit more substance to it—as in, one that you can wear to work, out to dinner or for a day with friends. Flared pants add a touch of sophisticated and maturity to your ensemble, for a more put-together outfit. Even if you’re just wearing a simple white t-shirt, a flared pant creates a more polished feel, so no one can tell you didn’t actually put a ton of effort into getting dressed that day. The silhouette also tends to have an elongating effect, and who doesn’t want the appearance of mile-long legs?
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Today’s flared pants come in an array of materials and colors, for all types of occasions. They’re sleek yet playful, with delightfully whimsical and feminine options as well as edgy and dramatic styles, for every type of fashionista. You can dress them up or down with different shoes and accessories, depending on your sartorial preferences. Whether you’re seeking a fancy embellished trouser, an edgy leather pant or a body-skimming knit, it’s time to consider adding a fashionable flared pant to your wardrobe, especially now that spring is in the air. Below, see the flattering and fun flared pants to shop right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Flared Pants for Women to Shop Now
-
Acne Studios Pleated Twill Flared Pants
These tailored cornflower blue trousers are just as fitting for work as they are for a dinner date or a day running errands; it’s all about how you style them—go for a classic white t-shirt for a more casual vibe, or a silky blouse or matching blazer for a business-y feel.
-
Veronica Beard Aubrie Flare Crop Linen Blend Pants
Get a head start on summer dressing with these sophisticated linen blend high-waisted pants, with elegant gold buttons and a cropped leg.
-
Levi's Noughties Bootcut Women's Jeans
If the reemergence of the now-trending low-rise waist isn’t entirely terrifying for you, consider going for a full early-aughts vibe in these bootcut Levi’s flares.
-
Gigi C. Kelly Pant in White
Gigi C. might be best known for their swimwear, but they also make super cute loungewear. For a comfy and cozy look, swap out your usual joggers or sweatpants and try these ribbed flares in a summer-ready bright white shade.
-
Markarian Ines Crystal-Trimmed Sequin Pants
Bring on the glamour in these women’s high-rise pants, with embellished sequin detailing embellished sequin pants.
-
Bleusalt The Kaia Pant
These cozy black pants are supermodel-approved, since they were designed for Kaia Gerber. They’re definitely more on the loungewear side, but you can also elevate the look if you swap out your favorite sweatshirt or hoodie with a crisp white button-down or tailored tee.
-
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Robertson Crop Flare Pants
Go for a nautical, sailor-inspired aesthetic with these polished kick flare trousers, with gold buttons and slightly cropped length.
-
Alessandra Rich Belted Crystal-Embellished Lace Flare Pants
Embrace the mod vibes in these splurge-worthy white lace and cotton pants, with an embellished belted waist and ’70s-worthy flared leg. They’re fully sheer at the bottom but lined on top, for a lingerie-inspired look.
-
Commando Neoprene Flared Legging
You won’t ever want to take off these adorable neoprene flare leggings; these high-waist pants go with absolutely everything, and they’re so comfortable—it’s no surprise they’re always a best-seller for the brand.
-
Hervé Léger Ribbed Pants with Ruffle Hem
These Herve Leger pants are the perfect modern take on a ’70s Studio 54 disco-era flare, thanks to the slightly shimmery, body-skimming ribbed knit and flattering high waist.
-
Lilysilk The Albo Micro-Flare Pants
For an effortlessly cool and elegant look, try these black mid-rise silky trousers, which are perfect for those that aren’t sure about leaving behind a straight leg and don’t want to venture as far as a bell bottom, as they have a more subtle flare leg and are so versatile—pair these dress pants with a blazer or a chic blouse for a work-ready moment, or wear them with a casual t-shirt for a more low-key feel.
-
Nanushka Basha Vegan Leather Wide Leg Pants
These super high-waisted faux leather pants and just as soft and stylish as the real thing. The caramel brown shade is a fashionable alternative to basic black, but just as neutral and versatile.
-
Piazza Sempione Printed Flare Leg Trousers
Go for a toned-down retro aesthetic in these printed flare leg pants.
-
Joe's Jeans The Frankie
Cargo pants are making a bit of a comeback right now, so go for a more elevated take on the casual look with these flared, olive green utility-inspired jeans.
-
DL1961 Bridget Boot High Rise Instasculpt 33"
Summer is just around the corner, but if you’re not sure how you feel about a stark white pant just yet, consider these ecru-toned flares, with a front slit. Pair them with a cozy sweater vest when it’s still cooler out, or a minimalist tank when it warms up.
-
Rosetta Getty Pull-On Cropped Flare Pants
No wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of black pants, and these flares are the perfect staple.
-
Free People Jayde Cord Flare Jeans
Even though winter is behind us, you don’t have to give up on the season’s best textures, like these white flared corduroy pants.