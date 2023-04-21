The Best Luxury Casinos Around the World

Casinos are a popular attraction for both locals and tourists looking to indulge in the thrill of gambling. Many large hotels around the world have on-site casinos that make it convenient to gamble just steps away from your guest room. High-end casinos combine the excitement of casino games with a hospitable staff that provides top-notch food and drink service. At a luxury casino, players are surrounded eye-catching decor like massive chandeliers and bright red and gold accents covering the walls. When you’re looking for the best casinos to visit for a lavish experience, visit one of these locations found across the globe.

The Most Opulent Casinos in the World

Casino de Monte-Carlo

Pl. du Casino, 98000 Monaco

One of the most stunning and palatial casinos in the world is the Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco. The sprawling property on the water hosted a portion of the PokerStars European Poker Tour and some of the most high-stakes poker tournaments, including the Monte-Carlo One Drop Extravaganza with a 1-million-euro buy-in. The luxury casino offers a wide variety of casino games, including French and English roulette, blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and other table games. For gamblers who want to try their hand at slot machines, there are a range of options in two different rooms. On site at the casino are several bars and restaurants, including a French brasserie and Mediterranean restaurant. Casino de Monte-Carlo.

Venetian Macao

s/n Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca, Macao

One of the best casinos in the world with a renowned name is the Venetian Macao, which transports guests to Italy with a Venice-inspired theme, including waterways with gondola rides. The Macau casino resort in China is similar to its sister resort, The Venetian Las Vegas, and has elegant suites for overnight stays and shops on site surrounding the water . At the casino, high rollers have designated gaming tables at the Paiza Club, which are among over 800 total tables on the property. The luxury casino also offers more than 3,400 slot machines. Each of the four parts of the casino have themes, including Red Dragon and Imperial House. Along with American fast-food favorites and cafés, the 5-star hotel has a huge array of restaurants on site, including the award-winning Italian restaurant, Portofino, and many Chinese restaurants. Guests of the Venetian enjoy four outdoor pools and water slides, kids’ amenities, mini golf, a fitness center and a spa. Venetian Macao.

Wynn Las Vegas

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The Las Vegas strip is famous for its high-end casinos lit up by bright neon lights. The Wynn in Sin City is a 5-star hotel casino with posh rooms and suites, live performances on site, a beach club, a nightclub, and various swimming pools. Guests savor fine dining at the restaurants on site that serve cuisines like Mexican, Italian, Japanese and Chinese and feature unique atmospheres with waterfalls, lake views and architecture. The Wynn casino has dreamy galleries laden with flowers, plants and artwork. The luxury establishment offers a poker room and gaming tables for blackjack and roulette. There are over 1,800 slot machines on site for both beginners and more serious gamblers. Guests can also sit back and watch the large screens at Race and Sports Book. Wynn Las Vegas.

Sun City South Africa

R556, Sun City, 0316, South Africa

Sun City Resort in South Africa is not only home to one of the most luxurious casinos in the world, it is amenity-packed with a variety of entertainment, dining and accommodation options. Guests can play a round on a golf course on site, visit the water park or pools, shop, play arcade games and zip line over the landscape. When you’ve worked up an appetite, there are numerous bars and restaurants at the resort, including Hard Rock Cafe and The Palace Pool Deck. The casino resort offers slot machines, 40 table games and a private area for high rollers. Gambling is available for most hours of the day and is steps away from the on-site restaurants. Sun City.

Marina Bay Sands Singapore

10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

One of the most luxurious 5-star hotels in the world is Marina Bay Sands Singapore, which boasts incredible architecture and a rooftop pool overlooking the city skyline. The hotel has a spa, nightclubs and bars, fine dining offering 16 different cuisines and a variety of entertainment on site, including sampan rides inside around the shops. The 4-level casino has over 161,000 square feet of space filled with 2,300 slot machines and more than 600 table games. Marina Bay Sands offers casino games like baccarat, blackjack, poker and roulette. Gamblers of all levels can find suitable games at the casino, which offers private areas for high rollers. There are two restaurants at the casino serving Asian cuisine. Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

Bellagio Las Vegas

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

One of the most iconic sights to see at the Las Vegas Strip is the fountain display in front of Bellagio Las Vegas, a casino resort with European influence. The hotel offers spacious rooms with mountain and city views, vast swimming pools with lounge chairs and daybeds, exquisite restaurants and live performances on site. The casino at the Bellagio offers sports betting, online casino games, more than 2,300 slot machines and table games with a high rollers lounge. Guests can play Texas Hold’em in a poker room with 7,000 square feet of space, non-stop table-side food and free drinks. Bellagio Las Vegas.