The Most Opulent Hotels in Atlanta, Georgia

The capital of Georgia is a travel hotspot for professionals, sports fans and travelers looking for an assortment of entertaining activities. Atlanta is home to the headquarters of many Fortune 500 companies and has a lively business district in the middle of the city’s downtown. Atlanta Falcons football fans flock to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for games, while basketball enthusiasts visit the State Farm Arena for Atlanta Hawks events. There is no shortage of fun sights to see during your getaway to the Southern city, including Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, The World of Coca-Cola and the High Museum of Art. Centennial Olympic Park and Piedmont Park are relaxing green areas that are perfect for spending time outdoors in Georgia’s capital. Below, find six of the best hotels located in downtown Atlanta and the high-end Buckhead area for your next trip.

A Guide to the Best Hotels in Atlanta

The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta

181 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta calls the downtown area its home and is conveniently within walking distance from Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center and Centennial Olympic Park. After a short, 12-minute drive from Atlanta Airport, you’ll arrive at the five-star hotel on Peachtree Street to find that it exudes luxury upon check-in. While greeted with friendly Southern hospitality, you will be surrounded by marble, crystal chandeliers and detailed gold furnishings. The rooms and suites feature a calming gray color palette and minimalist decor with stunning views of the city skyline. The guest rooms have marble bathrooms with rain showers, and the larger suites have amenities like kitchenettes, separate living and dining areas and club level access. The unique wellness level deluxe room comes with an air purifier for a hypoallergenic stay, fitness equipment and a relaxing atmosphere. The Ritz Carlton has a modern fitness center with Peloton bikes and virtual classes. You’ll love the on-site steakhouse and cocktail bar, as well as the café with pastries and refreshments. Along with room service, the luxury hotel also offers Chef demonstrations, private meals and wine tastings. The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta.

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

75 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

In Midtown at a walking distance from the High Museum of Art and close to the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Piedmont Park is the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. The five-star hotel has spacious guest rooms with a light and airy feel and views of the city through windows or from a private terrace. If you choose not to order room service, the on-site restaurant, Park 75, serves breakfast and a decadent brunch buffet. Other dining options include a cocktail bar and lounge, as well as poolside food and drink service. The exquisite and grand indoor pool is heated and offers a place to relax with an outdoor terrace complete with lounge chairs. The hotel also boasts free Wi-Fi, an on-site spa and a fitness center. Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

The St. Regis Atlanta

88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

One of the best hotels in Georgia’s capital is The St. Regis Atlanta, a luxury Marriott hotel just a short drive from shopping at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square. The grand building has an elegant lobby with massive columns and winding staircases. The guest rooms showcase its status as one of the best luxury hotels in Atlanta, with city views, marble bathrooms, smart controls via an in-room iPad and free Wi-Fi. The most exquisite room at the hotel is the Empire Suite, which has 3,000 square feet of space featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a terrace, an opulent marble bathroom with a soaking tub, a media room and a private gym with a Peloton. You’ll love the Southern hospitality that comes with the concierge and butler service. The building boasts a fitness center and a spa, and when you venture into the fresh air you’ll find a magnificent outdoor pool with poolside dining. Each on-site restaurant has a distinct atmosphere, with The Garden Room being the most unique. Diners are surrounded by plants in a tranquil atmosphere that includes a cocktail bar. The St. Regis Atlanta.

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

When you stay at The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, you’re walking distance from the shops at Lenox Square and about a 15 minute drive to midtown and downtown sites like Fox Theatre and the Atlanta Convention Center. The pet-friendly hotel has posh modern guest rooms and suites, with some larger suites featuring up to two bedrooms, a kitchenette and two terraces. Steps from your hotel room is a spa with a saltwater lap pool, an indoor pool and a fitness center. The 5-star hotel offers room service, but it also has an on-site restaurant with French and Southern cuisines, afternoon tea and a cocktail bar. The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead.

The Whitley Atlanta Buckhead

3434 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

Just outside of Phipps Plaza is The Whitley Atlanta Buckhead, a five-star Marriott hotel with pet-friendly guest rooms. The cozy rooms have views of the city and room service, and some rooms come with club level lounge access. The on-site restaurant serves Southern dishes made with local ingredients. After a fun day exploring Atlanta, visit the fitness center or full-service Whitley Spa. Along with the lap pool at the spa, The Whitley has a large heated indoor pool flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows and covered by a glass roof. The swimming pool brings the outdoors in while maintaining year-round use no matter the weather. The Whitley Atlanta Buckhead.

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta is walking distance to shopping at Lenox Square in the luxurious Buckhead neighborhood. The guest rooms have wide views of the city skyline and feature free Wi-Fi, large flat screen televisions, digital check-in and room service. The Club Rooms include access to a private lounge with free breakfast, drinks, snacks and more. The most luxurious room is the Presidential Suite, which has 1,893 square feet of space, prime skyline views, a Peloton bike and Lululemon MIRROR, waterfall shower and jetted tub. Outside of your room are a saltwater outdoor pool, fitness center and spa. The on-site restaurant, Americano, was the original Italian Steakhouse in Atlanta and has an award-winning chef. InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta.