The Most Lavish Hotels in Baltimore, Maryland

Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore lives up to its name with beautiful water ways, towering buildings and a plethora of things to do. The city is a little over a one-hour drive from Washington, D.C. and is known for its legacy as a major seaport. Sports enthusiasts attend Baltimore Ravens professional football games at M&T Bank Stadium and baseball games at Oriole Park in Camden Yards. Families love visiting the extensive National Aquarium, Maryland Zoo and variety of museums, including one designed for kids. Visit the Baltimore Museum of Art to see the biggest collection of Matisse artworks in the world and then continue on to a fun and award-winning restaurant. Along with a variety of activities and sites, Baltimore offers these 4 and 5-star hotels to elevate your stay in the Charm City.

The Top Luxury Hotels in Baltimore

The Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore

200 International Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21202

High on the list of best hotels in Baltimore is the Four Seasons, which has everything you need for a relaxing stay and stunning city views over the water. The spacious rooms have a serene neutral decor, marble bathrooms and free Wi-Fi. The floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the picturesque view of the Baltimore Inner Harbor and flank a glass door that opens up to a wide private balcony. In the main area of the Harbor East hotel is an on-site spa that has been voted one of the best in Maryland. The spa features a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, heated lounge chairs and a rainforest shower. After you work up a sweat in the fitness center, cool off in the outdoor infinity pool overlooking the Baltimore Inner Harbor. On-site dining options include a Latin restaurant, American grill and poolside bar and grill. The Four Seasons is within walking distance to the National Aquarium. The Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore.

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

1715 Thames Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21231

Standing elegantly in a 1914 building on Rec Pier in Fell’s Point is the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. The luxury hotel is near Henderson’s Wharf and a vibrant nightlife with live music, trendy bars, shops and restaurants. The guest rooms with brass and mahogany features have a historic feel with contemporary amenities like free Wi-Fi and bluetooth speakers. The high-end rooms have Inner Harbor or city views through floor-to-ceiling windows, and some boast a private terrace or balcony. Wandering out of your room you’ll have 24/7 access to the fitness center. The outdoor pool overlooks the water and features private cabanas as well as a bar and grill. Inside of the hotel are two on-site restaurants with cocktail bars. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore.

The Ivy Hotel

205 E. Biddle Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21202

As one of the best luxury hotels in the city, the Ivy Hotel is a five-star accommodation in a Mount Vernon mansion. You’ll notice the opulence and warm hospitality from the friendly staff upon check-in at the front desk. The boutique hotel offers palatial and spacious rooms with luxury features like canopy beds, chandeliers, fireplaces, private terraces and soaking tubs on a heated bathroom floor. Each hotel room has a unique style attributed to the mansion’s history. When to relax outside of your room, visit the on-site spa, fitness center or game area. The pet-friendly hotel has dog beds, crates and walking services. You’ll love that your rate includes breakfast, a stocked refrigerator in your hotel room, private transportation, cocktails, tea, snacks and more. The Ivy Hotel also has an on-site restaurant with a bistro style. The Ivy Hotel.

Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

700 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21202

The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East offers easy access to eateries in Little Italy. The deluxe hotel is within walking distance from the National Aquarium and a very short drive to Camden Yards. Guests are also close to the Fells Point neighborhood. The simple guest rooms are modern and have city views and views of the harbor. Along with free Wi-Fi, the waterfront building has a 24/7 fitness center and an on-site restaurant with water views and a cocktail bar. Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.

1840s Carrollton Inn

50 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21202

The 1840s Carrollton Inn combines luxury with the history of a boutique hotel housed in 19th-century attached row homes. As a guest of the inn in Jonestown, you’ll be within walking distance to the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Little Italy and Harbor East. When you walk inside for check-in, you’re surrounded by antique furniture and decor that continue into your spacious room. The inn has rooms that make you feel like royalty, complete with historic fireplaces, four-poster beds and elegant artwork. The ornate bathrooms feature soaking tubs and detailed designs. The property offers free Wi-Fi and breakfast. 1840s Carrollton Inn.

Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown

24 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201

The Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown is walking distance from the Walters Art Museum in the Bromo Arts District. The 4 star IHG hotel in Mount Vernon has a stylish interior with a historic feel and guest rooms based on literature. The spacious and pet-friendly rooms have free Wi-Fi, coffee makers and modern bathrooms. Outside of the boutique hotel room is a 24/7 fitness center, a business center, and an on-site restaurant and cocktail bar with decor influenced by poet Edgar Allen Poe. Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor

2 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

A supremely lavish atmosphere surrounds you as you enter the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor. The regal hotel is near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Camden Yards and the city’s downtown area. Formerly the command station for the B&O Railroad when it was constructed in 1906, the Beaux-Arts building has spacious rooms, with the most family-friendly options featuring bunk beds. Along with city views, the rooms and suites have premium linens and soaking tubs. Guests enjoy the fitness center, bike rentals and a popular on-site restaurant, B&O American Brasserie, with American cuisine. Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor.