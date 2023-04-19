Berlin’s Finest Luxury Hotels

A trip to Berlin, the capital of Germany, immerses travelers in eye-catching and artistic architecture. After the destruction of World War II, Germany’s largest city was reconstructed in both Modernist and Postmodernist styles. Many top luxury hotels are within walking distance of the neoclassical Brandenburg Gate, the artfully designed Reichstag Building with its panoramic city views and the Baroque and Rococo-styled Charlottenburg Palace. Berlin’s U-Bahn carries tourists to the Berlin Wall, the lively Gendarmenmarkt, the Alexanderplatz public squares and the Berlin Zoo in Tiergarten. After seeing the sites in Berlin, enjoy shopping at Potsdamer Platz followed by fine dining at a variety of Michelin-starred restaurants. When it’s time to retreat to your hotel, enjoy the best hospitality the city has to offer at one of these five-star accommodations.

The Best 5-Star Hotels in Berlin

Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin

Unter den Linden 77, 10117 Berlin, Germany

One of the best hotels in Berlin for the epitome of a five-star experience is Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin. When you stay at the luxury hotel, you are just a two-minute walk from Brandenburg Gate and another short walk from the Berlin Wall. The accommodation is also close to the Spree tributary, Tiergarten Park, Gendarmenmarkt and Potsdamer Platz. The guest rooms at Hotel Adlon Kempinski are modern and have a warm and cozy color palette. You’ll have city views from your room, and the suites offer views of Brandenburg Gate and gardens. The most high-end suites on the property are the palatial and spacious Imperial Suite with a historic feel, the Presidential Suite and the Royal Suite. Fitness aficionados will love the Adlon Fit Room, which boasts an in-room Technogym indoor cycling bike. High-end amenities at the hotel include a spa with a sauna and steam room, fitness center and indoor pool. When you’ve worked up an appetite, visit the on-site Michelin-starred restaurant Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer, brasserie, buffet restaurant, lounge and bar. Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin.

The Mandala Hotel

Potsdamer Str. 3, 10785 Berlin, Germany

In the heart of Berlin just outside of Tiergarten Park at Potsdamer Platz is The Mandala Hotel. Guests are within walking distance from a U-Bahn station, so you’ll have easy access to the entire city. The Berlin Mitte district hotel is home to the Michelin-starred restaurant, FACIL, Qiu Restaurant and bar with city views and a top-notch spa. The minimalist rooms have complimentary WiFi, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows or sliding glass doors that open up to a private terrace or balcony with garden or city views. Larger suites offer kitchenettes, and the most lavish guest room is Top of the Town, a penthouse with 2,153 square feet of space. The spacious suite has a jacuzzi tub, separate living area and elegant modern decor. The Mandala Hotel.

Villa Tropicana

Paul-Schneider-Straße 2, 14513 Teltow, Germany

Villa Tropicana is a quaint and trendy boutique hotel in Teltow that features vibrant rooms with pops of bright colors. The spacious rooms and apartments have up to two bedrooms, kitchenettes, wooden vaulted ceilings, private balconies and free WiFi. The five-star hotel has a concierge that will arrange your nightlife plans, car service and more. Outside of the building is a heated saltwater swimming pool lined with palm trees, a hot tub, sauna and tiki bar. You’ll love the convenience of an on-site restaurant that serves dinner. Villa Tropicana.

Regent Berlin

Charlotte And Fritz, Charlottenstraße 49, 10117 Berlin, Germany

The supremely elegant and palatial Regent Berlin is an IHG hotel in the heart of Berlin within walking distance of Gendarmenmarkt Square and Brandenburg Gate. When you arrive for check-in, you’ll be surrounded by luxurious touches like sparkling chandeliers and marble floors and walls. Upon entering your guest room or suite, you’ll find a high-end but comfortable living space with a marble bathroom and a private balcony with courtyard or city views of Gendarmenmarkt. Along with indoor and outdoor lounges and a cocktail bar, the Regent has an on-site restaurant serving local ingredients in a 19th-century salon. The five-star retreat also features a spa, fitness center and sauna. Regent Berlin.

The Ritz-Carlton Berlin

Potsdamer Platz 3, 10785 Berlin, Germany

The Ritz-Carlton Berlin lives up to its luxury hotel brand name from check-in to check-out. You are a short walk from Potsdamer Platz, U-Bahn station, the Berlin Wall and the Sony Center. The Ritz Carlton is within walking distance of Tiergarten Park and the Kreuzberg area and offers easy access to Mitte. The high-end rooms and suites offer courtyard and city views and boast an art déco design and marble bathrooms with heated floors. The most luxurious accommodation is the penthouse, which features a full kitchen, rain shower, double sink and soundproof windows. The on-site restaurants serve German and Japanese cuisines. Enjoy afternoon tea at The Lounge or a cocktail and cigar at The Curtain Club. The Ritz-Carlton Berlin also offers an indoor pool, Finnish and steam saunas and a 24-hour fitness center. The Ritz-Carlton Berlin.

Hotel de Rome

Behrenstraße 37, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Formerly a 19th-century bank, Hotel de Rome is a Rocco Forte hotel at Bebelplatz Square near the Friedrichstrasse shopping street. The luxury hotel boasts a brand-new rooftop terrace and bar, an Italian restaurant and a lounge serving afternoon tea. Unwind at the on-site spa situated in a bank vault, exercise in the fitness center or cool off in the indoor pool. You’ll also love the relaxing steam room and sauna. The Hotel de Rome offers a range of room styles, from simple and stylish rooms with a minibar and free WiFi to a brightly-colored vast suite with city views. Guests who book the Forte Suites receive in-suite check-in, a complimentary bottle of red wine, dedicated concierge, a full bar and limo service. Hotel de Rome.

Schlosshotel Berlin by Patrick Helmann

Brahmsstraße 10, 14193 Berlin, Germany

Schlosshotel Berlin by Patrick Helmann is a unique stay in high-end Grunewald featuring a grand mansion with a Renaissance design and beautiful garden. The rooms and suites make you feel like royalty with modern luxury amenities and decor influenced by the building’s history. Guest rooms have free WiFi and up to 2,152 square feet of space. The property boasts a large indoor pool, Finnish sauna, gym and spa treatments. Along with a dining area on the terrace overlooking the garden, the Schlosshotel Berlin has an on-site palatial Italian restaurant, lounge and bar. Guests looking for fun nightlife will love the hotel’s weekly live music and performances every Thursday. Schlosshotel Berlin by Patrick Helmann.