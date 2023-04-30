Munich’s Most Luxurious Hotels

With its unique mix of modern and traditional amenities, Munich is increasingly a hot spot for leisure travel in Europe. Alternately associated with tech startups and the famous Oktoberfest beer festival, the city is also home to high-concept art, medieval architecture and a lively restaurant scene. The heart of this Bavarian city is Marienplatz, where all the main streets converge and the energy of Munich is on full display. The Old Town square is a shopping destination and within walking distance of popular landmarks like the Gothic cathedral Frauenkirche. Hofbräuhaus München, a 16th-century beer hall and Bavarian restaurant, attracts thousands of tourists, as do BMW Welt and the BMW Museum. Well-heeled travelers looking for upscale accommodations can choose from among several standout luxury hotels in Munich.

The Best High-End Munich Hotels

Mandarin Oriental, Munich

Neuturmstraße 1, 80331 München, Germany

One of the most luxurious Munich hotels is the Mandarin Oriental, which has a central location in Old Town within walking distance of Hofbraühaus München and Viktualienmarkt. The regal 5-star hotel defined by its Asian design influence has a Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant, Matsuhisa, and a second rooftop restaurant with stunning city views. The terrace also has an infinity swimming pool where you can soak in some sun while soaking up the sights. Once you retire to your room, you’ll find spacious quarters featuring a gray color palette with pops of vibrant color, stunning city views and high ceilings. Mandarin Oriental, Munich.

Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski München

Maximilianstraße 17, 80539 München, Germany

Just a 5-minute walk from Marienplatz near Altstadt and the train station, the 5-star Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski offers easy access to major landmarks and plenty of luxe touches. The posh rooms have a truly regal feel with courtyard or city views, while the high-end suites offer up to 1,883 square feet of space with eye-catching artwork and murals. This Bavaria hotel has a grand indoor pool plus a spa and fitness center. At check-in, be sure to visit the lobby bar for a delightful afternoon tea. After a long day of seeing the sights, a trip to the cocktail bar or cigar bar can help you unwind. Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski München.

Hotel Bayerischer Hof

Promenadepl. 2-6, 80333 München, Germany

One of the best hotels in Munich, Bayerischer Hof calls the city center home and is just a short walk from the beer garden at Viktualienmarkt. The modern rooms have lavish decor and amenities, and the Panorama Suites have pristine city views from rooftop terraces. Marble bathrooms with steam baths make it easy to relax after a long day of walking around the city, and the hotel has a spa with an indoor pool topped by a glass roof that opens in beautiful weather. The Hotel Bayerischer Hof also has an on-site cinema and hosts live concerts. Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Hotel München Palace

Trogerstraße 21, 81675 München, Germany

The 5-star Hotel München Palace is located in Bogenhausen less than a 30-minute drive from Nymphenburg Palace and only a 5-minute drive from the English Garden. This luxury hotel has simple and stylish rooms and suites, but the most opulent room is the exquisite Maisonette Suite, which has a private sauna and a spiral staircase leading to a private rooftop terrace. Hotel München Palace is an oasis of relaxation, with an on-site sauna, steam bath and massage. You can dine al fresco in the garden at the Palace Wintergarten and Palace Restaurant, or simply sit back and unwind with cocktails or afternoon tea. Hotel München Palace.

Sofitel Munich Bayerpost

Bayerstraße 12, 80335 München, Germany

Sofitel Munich Bayerpost is a 5-star hotel with French influences throughout its grand property. The rooms and suites at the Sofitel have sleek, modern decor and entrancing city views. The largest accommodation is the apartment, which offers 1,883 square feet of space and a spa-like bathroom with a large soaking tub. The on-site spa has a tranquil indoor pool, steam bath and sauna, and the fitness center has surprisingly good views of the city. Hungry? Stop by the on-site brasserie or fill up before the day’s activities at the unlimited buffet breakfast. Sofitel Munich Bayerpost.

BEYOND by Geisel

Marienplatz 22, 80331 München, Germany

BEYOND by Geisel has some of the most beautiful rooms in Munich, with floor-to-ceiling views of Marienplatz and St. Peter church. The room decor is minimal and modern but soft lighting ensures every space feels cozy. Suites with large windows offer gorgeous panoramic views—including from the large soaking tubs behind glass doors. You can lounge in the sun on a private rooftop terrace if you book the terrace suite, from which you can see the Frauenkirche towers and St. Peter church. BEYOND by Geisel also has an on-site restaurant where you watch the expert chefs craft your meals. Look into the optional culinary package when you book. BEYOND by Geisel.

The Charles Hotel

Sophienstraße 28, 80333 München, Germany

The Charles Hotel is a Rocco Forte Hotel within walking distance of the Old Botanical Garden. The 4-star hotel has spacious rooms with beautiful garden and city views, and if you book the Deluxe Panoramic View Room you can even spy the Alps when the weather is clear. You’ll enjoy deluxe dining experiences at Sophia’s Restaurant and Bar, which serves classic Italian cuisine in a beautiful outdoor space. Relax in the gently lit indoor pool that reflects the beautiful artwork along the walls, or visit the on-site spa for expert massage and fitness options. The Charles Hotel.