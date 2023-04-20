The Best High-End Hotels in Montreal

Montreal, the largest city in Québec, dates back to 1642 and features a beautiful juxtaposition of historic and modern architecture. The St. Lawrence River flows alongside towering buildings and quaint cobblestone streets lined with shops and cafés. History and architecture buffs spend time admiring the details found inside of the Notre-Dame Basilica and Saint Joseph’s Oratory. Hockey fans watch the Montreal Canadiens play at Centre Bell, and outdoor enthusiasts wander the incredible botanical garden. The Canadian city on an island is framed by Mount Royal and is home to a wide variety of opulent accommodations. For the most luxurious retreat after a day of exploring Montreal, book one of these high-end hotels.

The Best Luxury Hotels in Montreal

Le Mount Stephen

1440 Drummond St, Montreal, Quebec H3G 1V9, Canada

This boutique hotel’s stately 19th-century building was originally a social club and has detailed architectural features. The modern guest rooms have a clean look, with some boasting slanted floor-to-ceiling windows that let ample natural light in. The bathrooms are top-notch with a rain shower head, light therapy, an advanced toilet with a heated seat, a heated floor and automatic controls. The largest suite is the Royal Suite, which has a whopping 5,000 square feet of space, a full kitchen, two private terraces and three bedrooms. The Golden Square Mile hotel has an on-site spa offering massages, a fitness center and a restaurant. Le Mount Stephen offers free Wifi, a concierge, limousine services and room service. Le Mount Stephen.

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

1440 Rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC H3G 1Z5, Canada

The Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Montreal is walking distance to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in the Golden Square Mile. Its spacious rooms have a modern minimalist design with four-poster beds, floor-to-ceiling windows, flat-screen TVs and stunning city views. When you want to relax outside of your guest room, visit the on-site spa for hydrotherapy and massages. The indoor pool is peaceful and surrounded by marble walls with soft lighting. You can also visit the fitness center and work up an appetite for a meal at the on-site restaurant, terrace and lounge. Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.

Hotel Birks Montreal

1240 Phillips Square, Montreal, Quebec H3B 3H4, Canada

As soon as you arrive for check-in, you’ll feel the luxury that seeps out of every inch of Hotel Birks Montreal. The 19th-century building was originally a jewelry store and is located close to Old Montreal and Underground City, with the metro within walking distance. The palatial rooms offer city views through floor-to-ceiling windows, marble bathrooms and a private terrace. You’ll love the high ceilings, flat-screen TVs and glass shower. The hotel with French influence has an on-site brasserie and bar as well as room service. Guests feel like royalty at the on-site spa which offers massages, facials and nail services. Hotel Birks Montreal.

The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

1228 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3G 1H6, Canada

Luxury is in the name when it comes to the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, a five-star hotel in a grand building with a combination of historic architecture and modern walls of windows. The luxury hotel is walking distance from The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and close to the Notre-Dame Basilica. The regal guest rooms have plush beds with pillow menus, tranquil marble bathrooms with heated floors, garden or city views and free WiFi. The Ritz-Carlton Montreal takes it up a notch with a high-tech toilet with a heated seat, sensor and remote and a rain shower with power steam. Along with room service, dining options include an on-site restaurant with a Michelin-starred chef and a lounge and bar. There is a fitness center and an on-site spa featuring a saltwater indoor pool with city views, a sauna and a steam room. The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal.

Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile

1155 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3A 2N3, Canada

One of the best Montreal luxury hotels is the Sofitel, a Golden Square Mile hotel in downtown Montreal. The five-star hotel offers both rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing city views, free WiFi and flat-screen TVs. The marble bathrooms have a glass shower separate from the soaking tub. The largest of the guest rooms is the Opera Suite, which offers city views with Mount Royal in the background. The room offers 1,050 square feet of space and has a separate living area. The hotel has the convenience of an on-site restaurant serving French cuisine, a bar with a wine cellar and a fitness center. Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile.

Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel Montreal

414 Saint-Sulpice, Montreal (Québec) H2Y 2V5

Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel is just off of the river and is walking distance from the Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History. The spacious guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling city views, free WiFi, flat-screen TVs, posh bathrooms, down bedding and kitchenettes. The largest guest rooms have up to two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a rooftop terrace. The family-friendly hotel offers guests use of a nearby spa and fitness center within walking distance. There is an on-site bistro at the Old Montreal hotel with a terrasse for outdoor seating. Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel Montreal.