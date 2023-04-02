The 5 Most Opulent Hotels in Phoenix, Arizona

The capital of Arizona is full of life and characterized by incredible desert views and experiences. Downtown Phoenix is only about 20 minutes from Scottsdale and is home to fun bars and restaurants, art galleries and museums. In Phoenix, you can watch the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team play at Chase Field, unwind at a luxurious spa or go hiking in the desert. At the nearby Salt River, you’ll have the opportunity to see wild horses and go tubing, stand up paddleboarding, kayaking and more. There are many high-end hotels to choose from in Phoenix, but opt for one of these four and five-star hotels for the most elegant and hospitable stay.

The Top 5 High-End Hotels in Phoenix

Royal Palms Resort and Spa

Not far from the Phoenician, Paradise Valley and the Arizona Biltmore Estates is the Royal Palms Resort and Spa. The Phoenix hotel has a luxurious southwestern design with dreamy flowering foliage and mountain views at the base of a canyon. The property’s guest rooms, suites, villas and casitas offer a variety of accommodation options and have an elegant feel with posh amenities like fireplaces, soaking tubs, terraces and a private patio. Take a dip in the outdoor pool and hot tub lined by private cabanas or unwind in the on-site Alvadora Spa. The resort also has a fitness center and free Wi-Fi. Dining options include in-room dining and an on-site restaurant serving tapas either indoors or in a quaint courtyard. The Royal Palms Resort and Spa is pet-friendly, so you can bring your dog along for your Arizona getaway.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa

The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa is one of the best hotels to choose for your Phoenix getaway and is less than a 30 minute drive from Phoenix Airport. The sprawling resort is feature-packed with a wide range of on-site activities and amenities. It’s easy to stay active as a guest of the JW Marriott Phoenix, which has 17 professional pickleball courts, award-winning golf courses, a fitness center with classes, five swimming pools and a lazy river. The Sonoran Desert resort has incredible mountain views seen from its guest rooms, which have a modern minimalist design and private balconies. After a long day of hiking and exploring Phoenix, ease tension in the on-site spa featuring a quiet outdoor pool and sauna. The variety of hotel eateries include an on-site restaurant serving Southwestern cuisine, bars, lounges and dining options at the spa, golf courses and pools.

The Camby

The Camby is a 4-star Phoenix hotel 15 minutes from Chase Field and the convention center in downtown Phoenix. You’ll walk into an elegant modern lobby for check-in and continue on to your hotel room decorated with Southwestern patterns and vibrant pops of color. The guest rooms at the Camby showcase beautiful mountain views. You’ll love the marble bathroom, free Wi-Fi and in-room dining services. Outside of your room, you will enjoy the same panoramic views of the desert landscape from the outdoor pool and rooftop bar. The Camby’s dining options include an on-site restaurant with American cuisine and a poolside bar.

Arizona Biltmore

The Arizona Biltmore is a Waldorf Astoria Resort with a high-end design influenced by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. As a guest of the luxury hotel, you’ll have easy access to Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix and Tempe in about 20 minutes. There is a wide range of guest rooms to choose from, including suites, villas and cottages with contemporary Southwestern decor and mountain views. The epitome of luxury at the Arizona Biltmore are the guest rooms with Citrus Club Lounge access. Amenities include exclusive use of the lounge, special dining options, priority use of pool cabanas and free spa access. One of the resort’s multiple swimming pools has the feel of a water park with a massive water slide, and there is also an adults-only outdoor pool. The Arizona Biltmore has beautiful golf courses with mountain views and sights of the downtown Phoenix cityscape. You’ll also find a fitness center, spa, tennis and pickleball courts on the property.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is in a prime location in downtown Phoenix just minutes from the Phoenix Airport, convention center, Chase Field and a variety of fun eateries and activities. The urban boutique hotel offers city views from its rooftop pool alongside a bar and lounge. The Kimpton provides bike rentals and use of an extensive fitness center with yoga, cycling and zumba classes. Dining options at the Phoenix hotel include in-room dining and an on-site restaurant serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. When you’re ready to retire to your guest room, you’ll find a cozy and contemporary space with colorful accents, unique artwork and Japanese soaking tubs.