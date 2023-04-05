The Most Lavish Hotels in Prague for an Unforgettable Stay

Prague, also known as the “City of a Hundred Spires,” is a city full of jaw-dropping architecture and historical landmarks. As the former home and performance site of Mozart and renowned Czech composers, the European travel destination has a rich history of music. Prague is laden with Baroque, Romanesque, Gothic and Medieval architectural elements woven into its variety of landmarks, such as Prague Castle, the Astronomical Clock and St. Vitus Cathedral. Walk across the Charles Bridge for a scenic view of the Vltava River and bask in 10th century history in the Old Town Square, which served as the main marketplace in Prague. Spend your days indulging in the beauty that exudes from every corner of the Czech Republic’s capital, and your nights at one of these luxury hotels for the most upscale stay.

The Best Luxury Hotels in Prague

Mandarin Oriental Prague

One of the best hotels in the “City of a Hundred Spires” is Mandarin Oriental Prague, a 5-star hotel in Malá Strana within walking distance to Charles Bridge, Prague Castle and Old Town Square. The property stands on the former grounds of a monastery dating back to the 14th century and boasts an on-site spa and fitness center. The on-site Spices Restaurant serves Asian cuisine and offers a bar, lounge and terrace for outdoor seating. If you’re planning an event, romantic dinner or wine tasting, you’ll love the private dining space set in an underground wine cellar surrounded by brick and featuring a 14th century well. The guest rooms and suites are modern and spacious and include deluxe amenities like goose down bedding, a pillow menu for customized comfort and an espresso machine. Larger guest rooms feature private terraces and views of Prague Castle, Malá Strana or the hotel gardens.

Four Seasons Hotel Prague

You’re in the lap of luxury at the Four Seasons Hotel Prague, a five star accommodation just off of Vltava River in Prague Old Town. The building was formerly a 16th-century structure with a Baroque design. The Four Seasons Hotel offers panoramic views of Malá Strana, Charles Bridge and Prague Castle from its on-site Japanese and Italian restaurants with terraces overlooking the water . For a unique experience, take a tour in the hotel’s private boat past historical landmarks and exquisite architecture. The deluxe accommodation has a fitness center, spa, concierge, free WiFi and family-friendly activities to keep kids engaged during your getaway. The opulent atmosphere extends into the palatial guest rooms, which offer plenty of space, upscale furnishings and prime city and water views.

Alchymist Grand Hotel

As a guest of the Alchymist Grand Hotel Prague, you’ll feel like royalty upon check-in amidst magnificent chandeliers and detailed gold accents on furnishings and interior architecture. The Malá Strana accommodation has palatial guest rooms with free WiFi, espresso machines, minibars and marble bathrooms with rain showers. More deluxe rooms have vaulted ceilings and multiple bedrooms. You’ll love being within walking distance to Prague Castle, St. Vitus Cathedral and Charles Bridge. After spending the day exploring the city center, retreat to the hotel’s wellness center for access to a spa, sauna, fitness center and swimming pool. Towards the end of the day, enjoy a delicious Italian meal at the on-site restaurant that also serves Czech cuisine.

Aria Hotel

Aria Hotel is a stunning boutique hotel with perfectly manicured gardens. The guest rooms pay homage to Prague’s musical history, and each space is influenced by a famous composer or musician, including Mozart and Elvis. Each room has luxurious decor imagined by renowned Italian interior designers. You’ll love the posh in-room amenities that include an iPad and Apple TV, soaking tub, rain shower and deluxe speaker system. Music fans will love spending time in the music library with a dedicated concierge to help you find the perfect selection. The Aria Hotel also has a movie room, fitness center, rooftop terrace and on-site restaurant with an art-deco style. As a guest of the upscale hotel, you’ll have a dedicated private entrance to the Vrtba Garden.

The Grand Mark Hotel

The Grand Mark Hotel is part of the Leading Hotels of the World and has a grand building magically lit up by spotlights and standing stately over pristine landscaping. The guest rooms are all unique and have an abundance of warm and cozy space and modern bathrooms with rain showers. The Presidential Suite is the most luxurious guest room and has two bedrooms, a terrace with a jacuzzi and picturesque city views, a fireplace, a massive dining table and a full kitchen. Along with in-room dining, The Grand Mark Hotel has a Bohemian restaurant with al fresco dining and a bar and lounge. The on-site spa has a small pool with hydrotherapy, sauna and steam bath so you can unwind after walking around the heart of Prague, Wenceslas Square and Old Town.

Golden Well Hotel

In a great location in Lesser Town is the Golden Well Hotel, which is walking distance to Prague Castle, Charles Bridge and Old Town Square. The rooms and suites have elegant Renaissance decor with unique architectural elements like exposed beams. You’ll enjoy views of the city center and sleep soundly on the Saffron Bed that contains natural materials like cashmere and pine. Guests are treated like royalty with complimentary beverages in the Club Lounge, a welcome drink and bottle of wine, help with unpacking and packing luggage, a guest room iPad, pillow and linen menu, turndown service and a concierge. The Golden Well Hotel’s on-site restaurant, CODA, is one of the top fine dining establishments in the city. You’ll love the Emperor’s Breakfast, which is delivered bedside and comes with a bottle of champagne.

Augustine

Augustine is a Marriott Luxury Collection Hotel in the middle of Lesser Town near Prague’s main attractions. The five star stay is attached to a historic building that housed a monastery in the 13th century and the Baroque St. Thomas Church. Guest rooms are simple and comfortable and offer city views featuring Prague Castle. The uniquely decorated suites have a palatial feel with decor attributed to the city’s history, such as wall murals and monastery-style doors. The 3-floor suite is situated in a building that used to be an astronomical tower, so it offers incredible panoramic views. The most spacious and deluxe guest room is the Presidential Suite, which has won various travel awards and has a modern, minimalist design. Dine outdoors alongside city views at the on-site restaurant or book a private event in the brewery bar enclosed by natural stone in a historic site.