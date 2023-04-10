Seattle’s Best High-End Hotels

Seattle is the largest city in Washington state and is characterized by tall skyscrapers overlooking Elliott Bay and the Puget Sound. The West Coast city a top destination for work travel and is home to the headquarters of large companies like Starbucks and Amazon. In Seattle, you’ll have scenic views of the Olympic Mountains dusted with snow. Take city views to new heights at the 605-foot-tall Space Needle at the Seattle Center, purchase local foods at the Pike Place Market or visit the Seattle Art Museum. Kids and adults alike will love the Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle Aquarium and Seattle Mariners baseball games at T-Mobile Park. No matter what you choose to do during your getaway to the Pacific Northwest, you will love the high-end comfort provided by one of these luxury hotels.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Best Luxury Hotels in Seattle

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

The most lavish hotel in The Emerald City is the five-star Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Not far from Elliott Bay, the luxury hotel has a central location in Downtown Seattle and is walking distance from Pike Place Market, Seattle Art Museum and the Seattle Waterfront. The on-site rooftop deck offers picturesque waterfront views of Elliott Bay and boasts an infinity pool, rooftop bar, fire pit and jacuzzi. The Seattle hotel also has an on-site spa, fitness center and family-friendly activities for kids. The Four Seasons offers in-room and private dining as well as an on-site restaurant featuring Pacific Northwest cuisine. After a long day of activities, retreat to your modern guest room with minimalist decor and floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize the incredible water and city views. The most spacious Presidential Suite has walls of windows, a fireplace, large dining table and 2,480 square feet of space.

Lotte Hotel Seattle

Downtown Seattle is also home to the Lotte Hotel Seattle, a four-star hotel with South Korean influence. The guest rooms have modern furnishings with large mirrors and floor-to-ceiling windows that capitalize on the views of the city and Elliott Bay. Guest room amenities include a minibar, free WiFi and pillow menu for customized comfort. Relax after a long day at the fitness center, spa, sauna and steam room. Although the Lotte Hotel is close to fun restaurants and cafés, there is an on-site restaurant and lounge that features local ingredients.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle

Steps from the Seattle Art Museum in Downtown Seattle is the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle, one of the best hotels in the Central Business District. The boutique hotel is pet-friendly and has a fitness center with Peloton bikes. The guest rooms have fun patterns and bright red accents and luxe amenities like Italian Frette linens and soaking tubs. The specialty suites have unique decor with up to 960 square feet of space and exclusive elevator use. The Ambassador Suite features a walk-in shower and large soaking tub, and the Monte Carlo suite has a living room separated from the king bed by privacy curtains. The on-site restaurant at the Monaco Hotel, Outlier, has all-natural burgers, milkshakes, beers and cocktails.

Hyatt Regency Seattle

The pet-friendly Hyatt Regency Seattle is walking distance from the Washington State Convention Center and close to the Pike Place Market and Space Needle. The luxury hotel offers free WiFi, a fitness center and concierge services. You’ll love the convenience of digital check-in and a digital key so you can use your smartphone instead of a room card. The guest rooms have a calming neutral color palette and city views. The posh Presidential Suite offers 1,700 square feet of space on the top floor of the hotel. The room has one bedroom, a separate living room and two bathrooms. The bed’s intuitive Bryte Balance mattress adjusts to accommodate your unique level of comfort. On-site dining options include an Italian restaurant, steakhouse with seafood, lounge, market and room service.

Fairmont Olympic Hotel

The Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Downtown Seattle is a four-star hotel in a grand, palatial building close to the Seattle Waterfront, Pike Place Market and Belltown. The family-friendly hotel offers babysitting, children’s items and a concierge. You’ll love the indoor pool with windows covering the ceiling and walls, hot tub and extensive fitness center featuring Peloton bikes. There is also an on-site, full-service spa with a salon. The mid-century modern guest rooms are tranquil and simple with city views and up to 3,000 square feet of space. If you choose not to order room service, just steps away is an on-site restaurant serving all meals, an oyster bar restaurant serving dinner, an espresso bar with small plates and desserts as well as a cocktail bar.

The Edgewater Hotel

The Edgewater Hotel lives up to its name with an over- water location offering magnificent views of the snow-capped Olympic Mountains. The waterfront hotel is close to the Seattle Center and Pike Place Market. The Edgewater Hotel has a rustic theme with modern touches, and the spacious guest rooms have private balconies that let you relax while you enjoy the beautiful view. The luxury hotel has specialty rooms and suites with features like fireplaces, Beatles and Pearl Jam themes and a penthouse with a stunning stone fireplace between the dining area and living room. When not enjoying in-room dining, you can stop by the on-site restaurant or coffee shop.

Thompson Seattle