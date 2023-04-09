14 Fashion-Forward Men’s Sneakers to Step Up Your Summer Style

Ah, summer—the season of rooftop parties, outdoor brunches, and that sweet, sweet vitamin D. As we bid adieu to chunky boots and woolen socks, it’s time to welcome the warm-weather MVPs: sneakers. But not just any sneakers—we’re talking about those fashion-forward kicks that make even the most discerning man-about-town do a double-take.
Picture this: You’re lounging on a yacht, sipping crisp rosé as the sun gently caresses your skin. Your ensemble? A sharp white shirt, tailored shorts and the pièce de résistance—those show-stopping sneakers that flawlessly fuse comfort and high fashion. Even luxury heritage fashion powerhouses have succumbed to the sneaker craze, masterfully marrying style and the kind of comfort that keeps you dancing till dawn. The modern sneaker’s winning formula? A harmonious blend of fashion-forward design and foot-pampering function. No more blisters and pinched toes; strut your stuff in sneakers that deliver unparalleled style, comfort and durability. After all, the modern man deserves the best of both worlds.
And who could argue? As temperatures rise, so do our expectations for footwear that can carry us from brunch to breezy boardwalk strolls, from art exhibitions to moonlit festivities. Whether you’re traversing Europe’s cobblestone streets or exploring the latest trendy hotspot in New York, luxury sneakers strike the perfect balance of spring and summer style—prioritizing fashion without sacrificing comfort and durability.
So, buckle (err, lace?) up, gentlemen, and get ready to dive into the realm of this year’s best sneakers. You’ll soon be wondering why you ever put up with the tyranny of dress shoes at all. It’s not just giants like Nike, Reebok, Adidas, On Running, Vans, Converse and Puma stepping up to the fashion plate as of late. The crème de la crème of menswear labels is also entering the fray, crafting sleek, game-changing dress sneakers and running sneakers that will revolutionize your warm-weather wardrobe in a jiff.
The Best Men’s Sneakers
Solomon Jungle Ultra Low Advanced Unisex Sportstyle Shoes
This hiker offers a premium, full-grain leather upper that’s built to last and turn heads. But don’t be fooled, this shoe is more than just looks. The All Terrain Contagrip outsole provides confidence on any surface, while the Advanced Chassis bottom unit ensures optimal mobility and support. There’s also a sock liner cut to the shape of the inner shoe to ensure superior cushioning and breathability, upgrading the comfort and performance of the footwear. Plus, Solomon is using recycled materials, so you can feel good about your purchase.
Hoka Clifton L Suede Shifting
Hoka’s maximalist cushioning has more bounce than your grandma’s couch, but it’s still as light as a feather. And it’s not just about comfort and arch support—Hoka’s exaggerated outsole design sets you apart from the crowd. This Clifton 8 spinoff combines the iconic cushy midsole with an edgy upper that features a quick-lace system and Aquaguard Zip. That’s right, no more fumbling with laces or worrying about getting your feet wet. The ripstop mesh upper features raised detailing that screams “streetwear inspired cool.”
Zegna Suede Triple Stitch Low Top Sneakers
Crafted in Italy, Zegna’s suede Triple Stitch sneakers—there’s also a leather iteration—merge elegance with practicality. Characterized by their iconic triple-crossed elastics—a tribute to traditional hand-stitching techniques in leather shoes—these sneakers boast not only style but also exceptional convenience. The easy, slip-on design and elasticated inserts guarantee a seamless fit, while the white rubber sole offers durability and comfort for fast-paced lifestyles.
Chloé Nama Sneaker
Embodying Chloé’s dedication to sustainable fashion, the eco-conscious Nama sneaker boasts a unique composition, with 40% of its weight derived from upcycled materials. This ingenious blend represents the brand’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. This striking, featherlight sneaker showcases Chloé’s renowned artistry through its expertly hand-stitched mesh upper woven with exaggerated threads and a textured sole.
New Balance 530 White Sneakers
Taking inspiration from New Balance’s iconic running heritage, the 530 sneaker brings together nostalgic aesthetics and cutting-edge ABZORB cushioning technology for unparalleled everyday comfort. This retro-meets-modern training shoe is perfect for those seeking to infuse their ensemble with a touch of early aughts flair.
Moncler Compassor Sneakers
Inspired by classic hiking footwear, the Italian-made Compassors feature chunky rubber soles that offer excellent traction—in other words, keep them at the ready for any escapade. These low-top sneakers are meticulously crafted from nylon and enriched with nubuck and suede accents. To complete the look, the pull tabs showcase Moncler’s iconic tricolor design, highlighting the brand’s commitment to exceptional quality and style.
Nike SB Force 58
The new Nike SB Force 58 sneakers are a surefire way to shake up your street style. With a design that combines the sturdiness of cupsole construction and the agility of vulcanized footwear, these comfy skate shoes are crafted from a blend of canvas and suede, topped off with perforations on the toe—paying homage to classic basketball designs.
Reebok LX2200 Shoes
Celebrating Reebok’s rich history, this pair of shoes boasts an upper that seamlessly blends an array of textures, combining smooth, soft, and sleek materials for a captivating look. Embracing the charm of an archival throwback, the LX2200 showcases distinctive details such as the faded side stripes and heel tab, drawing inspiration from the time-worn surfaces of outdoor basketball courts.
Amiri Bone Runner
Crafted from a sophisticated mix of supple leather, suede and mesh—all sitting atop chunky rubber soles—this showstopper showcases Amiri’s exceptional attention to detail with signature hand-cut skeleton appliqués adorning the sides. These low-tops are available in a series of bold colorways, fusing contemporary style and classic sports footwear.
Adidas X_PLRBOOST Shoes
These travel-ready Adidas kicks, crafted of over 50% recycled materials, pack a punch in both style and sustainability. Boasting a breathable design to keep your feet chill and signature BOOST cushioning for all-day comfort, they’re perfect running shoes for city errands, jet-setting adventures or even workouts.
Rothy's The RS01 Sneaker
Made from Rothy’s signature recycled thread (each pair uses up about 28 disposed plastic bottles), these shoes are as sustainable as they are comfortable. The flexible upper requires no break-in, and a contoured footbed and terry-lined tongue were included for superior support. Enjoy adjustable white laces for a perfect fit, sturdy off-white grooved outsoles for traction, and a padded ankle collar. When they need a refresh, just toss ’em in the wash, and voilà—good as new!
Common Projects Achilles Nubuck Sneakers
Common Projects’ Achilles sneakers have long been best sellers for sneakerheads who prefer to whisper their fashion-forwardness rather than shout it. These minimalist leather sneakers are crafted from supple nubuck and feature rubber soles, creating a versatile look that seamlessly works with any ensemble. With the brand’s signature gold stamp along the heel as their sole detail, these classic sneakers offer an effortlessly stylish and adaptable option for every individual. They’re also available to shop at Mr. Porter.
Veja Dekkan Alveomesh
Featuring eco-friendly Alveomesh made of repurposed plastic bottles, Veja’s Dekkans offer unparalleled comfort, versatility and functionality. Ideal for everyday wear, walking or hiking, these sneakers provide foot support, protection and waterproofing around the sole’s perimeter. Set on grippy Vibram soles (developed exclusively for Veja) and featuring smooth tech liners made from sugar cane and recycled polyester, the Dekkan is your ultimate adventure companion with a sustainable twist.
Burberry Leather, Nylon and Vintage Check Sneakers
Burberry’s chunky sneaker is a fusion of smooth leather, nylon and the iconic vintage check pattern, all set atop an eye-catching, curved sole. The design features subtle logo printing, adding a touch of understated luxury. With a lace-up and Velcro tab closure for a secure fit and raised Burberry lettering on the strap and heel, these Italian-made sneakers effortlessly combine style, comfort and the brand’s distinguished heritage.