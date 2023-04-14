The Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers to Elevate Your Capsule Wardrobe

When the humble blazer first made its way from menswear into the realm of women’s fashion, it was relegated to the world of corporate business attire, and seen primarily as an unfortunate component of workwear uniforms. The blazer has since evolved in a major way, and become a sartorial staple that’s a must of any quality capsule wardrobe. A blazer instantly ties together any look, adding a touch of effortless polish to your ensemble. Yes, blazers are still a good addition to your office repertoire, but they’re also a versatile piece of outerwear that’s just as chic for a casual every day moment as for heading into the workplace. While there’s a time and place for a fitted blazer, right now, we’re all about the oversized aesthetic, which gives the sophisticated item of clothing a more laidback, breezy feel.

If you’re not sure how you feel about the enormous blazers that have taken over when it comes to street style, don’t fret, as there are plenty of oversized options out there that you’re sure to love. There’s an oversized blazer for any occasion, whether you’re in the market for a slouchy topper, a dressy silky number or a brightly-hued wool look. And let’s not forget that blazers are a key part of transitional dressing (they’re a great alternative to a lightweight jacket), so what better time to add a stylish, relaxed fit version to your closet? Below, see the most fashionable oversized blazers to shop now.

