The Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers to Elevate Your Capsule Wardrobe

When the humble blazer first made its way from menswear into the realm of women’s fashion, it was relegated to the world of corporate business attire, and seen primarily as an unfortunate component of workwear uniforms. The blazer has since evolved in a major way, and become a sartorial staple that’s a must of any quality capsule wardrobe. A blazer instantly ties together any look, adding a touch of effortless polish to your ensemble. Yes, blazers are still a good addition to your office repertoire, but they’re also a versatile piece of outerwear that’s just as chic for a casual every day moment as for heading into the workplace. While there’s a time and place for a fitted blazer, right now, we’re all about the oversized aesthetic, which gives the sophisticated item of clothing a more laidback, breezy feel.
If you’re not sure how you feel about the enormous blazers that have taken over when it comes to street style, don’t fret, as there are plenty of oversized options out there that you’re sure to love. There’s an oversized blazer for any occasion, whether you’re in the market for a slouchy topper, a dressy silky number or a brightly-hued wool look. And let’s not forget that blazers are a key part of transitional dressing (they’re a great alternative to a lightweight jacket), so what better time to add a stylish, relaxed fit version to your closet? Below, see the most fashionable oversized blazers to shop now.
The Best Oversized Blazers to Shop Now
-
Everlane The Oversized Blazer
Everlane’s borrowed-from-the-boys, menswear-inspired Italian wool blazer comes in a classic grey herringbone that adds a textural drape, with subtly padded shoulders and an oversized yet tailored fit.
-
Mango Flowy Suit Blazer
Mango’s flowy, longline single-breasted blazer has an oversized fit with ruched pockets and shoulder pads, and we love that dressier fabric adds a more elevated touch to this piece of outerwear.
-
Good American Better Than Leather Blazer
This faux leather blazer is sure to become an instant wardrobe staple; it gives a cool girl edge to any ensemble—just layer it over a white t-shirt and pair it with your favorite jeans and a chic loafer, and you’re all set.
-
The Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer
This celeb-adored brand is known for their oversized suiting options, like this boxy taupe blazer. You can go for a full co-ord set with matching trousers, or wear it as a separate and throw it on with a tee and pants or as a lightweight jacket over a flowy frock.
-
J. Crew Bristol Blazer In Stretch Linen Blend
This preppy, nautical-esque double-breasted blazer has notch lapels and is slightly oversized but still figure-flattering, thanks to tailoring that narrows in at the waist. The gold buttons continue in the sailor theme, and we are so here for it.
-
Nili Lotan Diane Single Breasted Corduroy Blazer
This single-breasted corduroy blazer is a polished and easy way to add texture to your ensemble.
-
Madewell The Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer in Ghent Plaid
The neutral, cream-colored hue of this jacket ensures that the slouchy plaid blazer doesn’t look juvenile or like a missing piece of a school uniform.
-
Zara Oversized Adererror Pinstripe Blazer
If you’re interested in a pinstripe blazer for a sophisticated workwear look, consider this loose fit version from Zara. The wool-blend blazer has a lapel collar and longer sleeves, which add a more casual, laidback feel to the business-ready jacket.
-
Anine Bing Donne Double-Breasted Silk Blazer
A blush pink silky blazer incorporates a little balletcore trend into your closet.
-
Veronica Beard Rupert Dickey Jacket
A chic brown blazer is perfect for transitional dressing, like this twill blend option.
-
Toteme Double-Breasted Sateen Blazer
Those looking for a dressier black blazer will adore this sophisticated sateen piece from Toteme (it’s a Net-a-Porter exclusive), which has padded shoulders, sharp lapels and a loose, but still tailored, fit. It works great for a fancier nighttime event, but you could also keep it casual as a daytime jacket by pairing it with classic denim.
-
Noize Braunwyn Short Length Blazer
Add a subtle dash of color to your outfit with this seafoam-colored boxy blazer.
-
Rails Jac Blazer in Sand Check
It’s starting to warm up outside, but this season is all about light layers, which is where this relaxed fit linen blazer comes into play.
-
The Row Obine Crepe Blazer
If you’re ready to invest in a forever blazer, you simply can’t go wrong with The Row’s chic crepe topper. It’s a layering powerhouse, and instantly elevates your look.
-
Closed Lola Linen Mix Blazer
If you want to incorporate a fun pop of color into your wardrobe but don’t want to go too bold, try this pretty blue linen number, which is actually so versatile.
-
Sandro Single-Button Oversized Blazer
An oversized camel blazer is a timeless look.