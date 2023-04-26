The Best Packing Cubes for Every Type of Traveler

Out of all the packing tips and tricks I’ve picked up over the years, there’s one travel accessory that holds a special place in my heart when it comes to making the entire process a total breeze, and for me, it’s packing cubes. Yes, the actual suitcase you’re using to tote around all your belongings is important, so choose wisely, but packing cubes are a total game changer when you get to the step of actually putting all your things in your luggage. I pride myself on my ability to pretty much always pack everything in a single carry-on suitcase (I do tend to use carry-on luggage with an expansion zipper, to be fair), but I don’t think I’d be able to cram all my necessities into my carry-on bag of choice without the help of my beloved packing cubes.

Packing cubes help maximize the space in your suitcase, whether you’re packing light in a carry-on or you’re an unapologetic overpacker bringing along the majority of your closet in a massive piece of checked luggage, as they compress your clothes to create a bit more room. While there are no wrinkle-free guarantees, using packing cubes does help minimize the risk of opening your bag to find your favorite shirt in an unacceptably rumpled state.

The right packing cubes will also keep you organized, as you can divide your clothing, shoes and accessories between the different compartments within your suitcase. Aside from the organizational and spatial situations, I also like to bring along an extra that I’ll use for my dirty clothes, as well as one to keep my shoes in, so that they won’t touch the rest of my belongings. Packing cubes are also incredibly helpful when you get home from a trip, since all your belongings will already be in a somewhat organized state as you begin the dreaded process of unpacking.

The best packing cubes come in a variety of sizes and shapes, so you can use them for different items, and there are also plenty of options that are not only functional, but very cute, too. I prefer to buy them in sets that include a variety of sizes, because who doesn’t love a matching moment, but there are tons of choices out there for every type of traveler. Once you pack using these cubes, you won’t ever be able to travel without them. Below, see the best packing cubes to add to your travel gear collection, for your upcoming adventures.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.