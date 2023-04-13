The Ultimate Palm Beach Luxury Hotel Guide

If you’re contemplating a trip to South Florida and want more of a laidback luxury feel than the glitzy atmosphere of, say, Miami, look no further than Palm Beach. The 16-mile island has been a favorite getaway for the jet set since the Gilded Age, and for good reason, thanks to the array of dreamy beaches, sunny weather and plethora of chic shops and restaurants.

Palm Beach is all about a slower pace and making the most of the tasteful glamour of the locale; it’s perfect for those who want to come back from their vacation feeling truly refreshed, but also want the feel of a little city. As you may have expected from the name, this place is filled with gorgeous palm trees that line almost every single street, which are complemented by brightly colored flowers that always seem to be in bloom. There are countless shops, including local bookstores, home decor-focused spots, big-name designer boutiques and smaller clothing stores, as well as plenty of dining options, ranging from Palm Beach favorites like Trevini, the Palm Beach Grill, Buccan and Cafe L’Europe, as well as quite a few outposts of New York-adored restaurants like Sant Ambroeus, Le Bilboquet and La Goulue.

And, of course, the ritzy town features quite a few chic hotels, for every type of traveler. Whether you’re looking for a sprawling resort or a more boutique feel, there’s a Palm Beach hotel that’s sure to fit the bill for all your requirements. Below, see all the best luxury hotels in Palm Beach to check out on your next trip to Florida.

The Breakers Palm Beach

1 S County Road, Palm Beach, FL 33480

The Breakers is a Palm Beach institution; the oceanfront resort has been around in some form or another since its debut in 1896, though in the years since, it has been throughly modernized. The sprawling resort is comprised of 538 guest rooms and suites, all of which are outfitted with custom furnishings and equipped with plush bathrobes, flatscreen TVs and free Wifi, and many of the accommodations have private balconies.

The 140-acre beachfront resort is perched right on the Atlantic Ocean, and is chock-full of amenities, including a full-service spa, two golf courses, 10 tennis courts and an indoor-outdoor fitness center. The private Beach Club is exclusively available to hotel guests and club members, and is where you’ll find four swimming pools and lounging areas in addition to 25 luxurious poolside cabanas that are available to reserve (at an additional fee) for the day, and come with a dedicated concierge. There’s also private beach access, with a full umbrella and chair set-up. The property has created no less than 10 Palm Beach dining options (five of which are on-site restaurants, plus room service, of course), and is one of the more family-friendly hotels in the area, as there’s a full kids-focused entertainment center. The Breakers, Book Now.

White Elephant Palm Beach

280 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

The oh-so-chic White Elephant Palm Beach is a newer addition to the town’s hotel scene, and it’s already one of the absolute best. It opened up in late 2020 after a major renovation, taking over the Mediterranean revival-style building formerly occupied by the Bradley Park Hotel, which dates back to the 1920s. The boutique hotel is composed of just 13 guest rooms and 19 suites, all of which have a more contemporary and fresh coastal-inspired decor feel, as well as hardwood floors, Italian linens and L’Occitane toiletries, with free Wifi and flatscreen TVs in all accommodations.

While the five-star spot isn’t situated directly on the ocean, it’s just a few blocks from the beach, and the property makes it so seamless to spend a day in the sand, as they have dedicated concierge drivers to whisk guests to and from the beach, and set you up with chairs, umbrellas, sunscreen and anything else you might need. The convenience factor is big at this hotel, as they also offer guests the use of their BMW car service, which will take you to and pick you up from any destination within a two-mile radius—it’s great if you want to head a little further down to Worth Avenue, or perhaps head over to West Palm Beach. For dining, there’s Lola 41, which is adjacent to the outdoor pool, though the White Elephant is also just a few minutes’ walk to the Royal Poinciana Plaza, which is filled with plenty of restaurant and shopping options. White Elephant Palm Beach, Book Now.

The Brazilian Court Hotel

301 Australian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

The Brazilian Court Hotel is situated less than a five-minute walk from the abundance of dining and shopping options on Worth Avenue, but the property still feels like an enclosed getaway, thanks to lush landscaping accented by plenty of palm trees and fountains. The hotel features 80 rooms, as well an outdoor pool and hot tub. It’s not on the ocean, but it’s just a few blocks from one of the main beaches in town, and the property makes sure guests have a special set-up, too. Back on-site, there’s Café Boulud for dining, and the Brazilian Court Salon for all things relaxation and pampering. The Brazilian Court Hotel, Book Now.

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

2800 S Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL 33480

The Four Seasons has a dedicated fan base, and frequent guests of the luxury hotel group will be thrilled to check in at the Palm Beach property. This is a classic Four Seasons resort, and is great for those who want everything at their fingertips without ever having to leave the property. It’s also another good family-friendly choice, as the hotel offers kids programming daily. The hotel sits on an impressive section of oceanfront real estate, though it’s definitely bit further away from the main area of Palm Beach (it’s about a 15-minute car ride from Worth Avenue, and at least 20 from the Royal Poinciana Plaza). There are 207 plushly appointed rooms and suites, all of which are outfitted in a soothing, low-key coastal-inspired color palette with neutrals, soft pinks and baby blues. There are two main dining options; Florie’s offers Italian-focused cuisine, while Seaway is all about seafood, with pristine ocean views. Elsewhere on the property, you’ll find two tennis courts, two pools (one is adults-only), cabanas and private oceanfront space, as well as two tennis courts and a tranquil spa for all things wellness. Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Book Now.

The Colony Hotel

155 Hammon Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

The iconic and colorful Colony Hotel is pretty much exactly what comes to mind when you think of the epitome of Palm Beach—it’s old world but with a stylish, modern and highly Instagrammable twist, which also means a whole lot of perfectly pink decor. Each of the 89 rooms and suites is uniquely outfitted, largely in Lilly Pulitzer-worthy pinks, greens and blues, with floral pattern accents. The hotel is kitschy but not tacky, with cheeky details like the outdoor pool, which is actually shaped like Florida, in a nod to the locale. While the property isn’t directly on the oceanfront, it’s just a block from the beach (and one block from Worth Avenue), and the hotel’s Beach Butler helps set up guests on the sand. The Colony is ideally situated near tons of Palm Beach’s most popular restaurants, but it’s also home to one of the buzziest dining establishments, Swifty’s. If you want a light snack or cocktail, head to The Living Room, or the Pink Paradise Cafe for a coffee. The Colony Hotel, Book Now.