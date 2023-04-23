The Best Palm Beach Restaurants You Need to Try

Palm Beach is known for its classic restaurants, but there are also plenty of new dining options, including many New York City favorites that have ventured down south during the last couple of years and opened up their doors.

Whether you’re a foodie who wants to visit the island’s most famous spots or feel like heading across the bridge and visiting the best restaurants in West Palm Beach, this Palm Beach County-focused list has something for carnivorous diners and vegans alike.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Best Palm Beach Restaurants

The Square, 700 S Rosemary Ave Suite 142, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

If you’re vegan or vegetarian, you’ll want to add this to your list—and even if you’re not, the food is so delicious that even carnivores can get behind it. This plant-based restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating and is the perfect vibe for a girls’ night out. The mini-chain also has locations in Miami, New York and Toronto.

Grab a cocktail (we suggest the Mezcal Me Maybe, which has a nice ring to it) and follow up with an assortment of sushi (the crispy rice is a must-have); you won’t even notice the fish is missing. There are plenty of Asian-inspired small plates well-worth sharing, like the truffle udon noodles, for a truly decadent main course. If you are vegan (and again, even if you’re not!), venture to the Angie’s Epicurean food truck nearby for dessert to enjoy a scoop or two (the passion fruit is unbeatable).

340 Royal Poinciana Way #336, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Palm Beach Grill has been a classic establishment on the dining scene since 1999 for a reason. If you’re a fan of Houston’s or Hillstone eateries, you’ll definitely want to stop by this Palm Beach restaurant. Stop by the Royal Poinciana Plaza for a little bit of shopping and then enjoy dinner at this comfortable restaurant. It’s perfect for a family dinner or drinks at the bar; you can nosh on some fries while you sip a cocktail—just make sure to take heed of the dress code, as you won’t be able to dine at the Palm Beach Grill after a beach visit, since no hats, tank tops, flip flops or athletic attire are allowed.

340 Royal Poinciana Way Ste 304, Palm Beach, FL 33480

This wildly popular restaurant, which has multiple locations in the Hamptons and New York City, is a must-visit if you’re in the Royal Poinciana Plaza area. Since opening in 2016, it’s become a fabulous place to frequent; you can dine outdoors while enjoying fresh pasta entrees and partake in some people-watching, or stop by for a scoop of gelato or a cup of coffee. Start with the ahi tuna tartare or the Fritto Misto “Palm Beach Style.” There’s also a bar inside if you’re looking for an apéritif.

125 Datura St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Avocado Grill is a West Palm Beach standout for healthy American food. While there are plenty of vegetarian options, there are also loads of seafood snacks. Stop by for a light lunch and try the fresh snapper salad, or come by during happy hour and pair your meal with a frozen tequila margarita, or try the key lime martini for a peak Florida treat. This breezy, low-key eatery might be in West Palm Beach, but it offers major California vibes.

700 S Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

This classic West Palm Beach spot has been around for over 20 years in the Square (previously City Place), making it the ultimate place to see and be seen—especially for lunch and happy hour cocktails. It’s an old school favorite with a lengthy wine list, and serves up all-American cuisine alongside fresh seafood, homemade pasta and meat-filled pizzas. Order up the filet mignon in a red wine demi-glace or try the crispy fried calamari with roasted garlic lemon aioli.

600 S Rosemary Ave #170, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

This South Florida mini-chain is another delightful choice in the Square. Sit outside and watch the fountain or the nearby tree light up while live music plays, all while dining on fresh Italian food that you’ll still be thinking about when your vacation is over. Don’t turn down the freshly baked bread, definitely order up a glass of wine, and split a few pastas (although they’re so good, you’ll probably want one for your own). The Gnocchi Caprese is a standout. It’s the perfect spot if you’re traveling with kids and want them to have space nearby to run around.

185 Banyan Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

This Italian hot spot, with locations in Delray Beach and West Palm, is famous for its freshly made pastas and decadent desserts. The West Palm Beach location is right on the water, so you can enjoy the view while dining outdoors and carb-loading. Start with a Prosecco Pop if you want an Instagrammable treat; it’s Prosecco with a house-made black cherry popsicle. Or, try the light and refreshing Pimm-cicletta, made with gin, Pimm’s aperitivo, fresh strawberries and cucumbers. Brunch is just as delightful, with plenty of mimosas and Bellini options.

You can’t miss the Arthur Avenue salad, made with giardiniera, salumi, olives, provolone, Peppadews and more. We recommend sharing the cacio e pepe and radiatori alla vodka, but make sure to save room for dessert, as the Italian ice cream sundae is unbelievable, and the budino tastes like a true Nutella treat.

245a Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Another New York hot spot to visit in Palm Beach is Le Bilboquet, which is located right off of Worth Avenue. This extremely elevated French bistro serves up fresh specials daily, including local seafood. There’s also a private dining space if you’re looking for an even more elevated experience. The elegant courtyard gives South of France vibes, but there are plenty of South Florida touches. If you’re looking for another New York City hot spot that made its way to Palm Beach, check out La Goulue.

350 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Clay Conley’s famous Buccan is one of the best-known fine dining restaurants in Palm Beach for good reason—the fresh, delicious menu has something for everyone. This James Beard award-winning restaurant is known for its American cuisine; the chef started out at Azul in the Mandarin Oriental in Miami, and is now at the helm of this Palm Beach favorite. Try the short ribs or tuna crisps, but if you’re looking for a more low-key dining experience, check out the Buccan Sandwich Shop for take-out instead—you can even bring a sandwich to the beach. Or, head to Imoto, which is right next door to Buccan and offers a Japanese-focused menu.

And just a few more…

Don’t forget about all the delightful restaurants within Palm Beach’s finest hotels, including Lola 41 at the White Elephant, Swifty’s at the Colony and Cafe Boulud at the Brazilian Court Hotel, plus all the dining options from the Breakers, like Henry’s Palm Beach and Echo. And, of course, there are classics like Renato’s Palm Beach and Trevini Ristorante, if you need a few more recommendations.