The Perfectly Preppy Wallpaper to Transform Your Home

Whether you’re searching on your iPhone every single day for the perfect, permanent wallpaper to brighten up a room or you want something you can remove from your rental, there’s a number of ideal pretty print options that fit the preppy aesthetic and are sure to spruce up any space. If you’re someone who loves monogram clothing and can’t get enough of preppy room decor, you’ll want to invest in one of these classic wall coverings.
For those who can’t decide what kind preppy wallpaper to choose, perusing different prints can feel almost impossible. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite preppy print wallpaper styles, from pretty pink and green bows to classic nautical styles, to update your home decor.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Preppy Wallpaper
These are the high-quality, preppy design wallpapers to complete your home decor situation.
-
WallPops x Lele Sadoughi Bow Damask Pink Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Lele Sadoughi is famous for her extremely preppy headbands, often emblazoned with gemstones and pearls. Now, the accessories designer has branched out and stepped into the home decor space by partnering with WallPops to create the most adorable feminine wallpaper, which is ideal for a powder room or walk-in closet. The hot pink and green really pops, but the collaboration offers a whole slew of options. Best of all? It’s peel and stick, and promises not to leave any residue behind.
-
Chasing Paper x Ariel Okin Hydrangea Wallpaper
If you’ve been searching for a feminine and floral wallpaper, this blue hydrangea print personifies the preppy aesthetic and is perfect for a beach house. Chasing Paper wallpaper is printed to order in panels, instead of sold by the roll. Each print is available in multiple panel sizes as peel-and-stick ($45 to $120 per panel), traditional ($90 to $135 per panel), and faux grasscloth ($105 to $145 per panel).
-
Sapphire Sanya Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Perhaps you don’t feel like living in a rose-colored world, so instead, opt for this blue and white pattern that’s perfectly preppy with a modern twist. The geometric wallpaper features a white backdrop, so it should match more rooms—consider giving your kitchen an update or adding this to a playroom. If you’re not a fan of the nautical aesthetic, the same print is available in multiple other colorways.
-
Kate Marker Home Mae Wallpaper in Snow
If you want wallpaper that’s preppy but also a little bit understated, consider Kate Marker Home. Created by the principal designer and owner of Kate Marker Interiors, the tastefully curated site offers custom wallpaper in muted tones that complement every room. If you’re a renter, though, this is not the wallpaper for you—professional installation is recommended and it’s sure to be in your home for years to come.
-
Flavorpaper Brooklyn Toile
If you’ve spent any time at Williamsburg’s hippest spots, it’s more than likely you’ve seen Brooklyn-based company Flavor Paper’s famous toile prints. The Brooklyn toile is completely unexpected, but makes any room it’s in (including a bathroom) stand out. Nothing says prep quite like toile, but this one has a surprising trendy twist thanks to the Beastie Boys’ Mike Diamond, who approached Revolver New York to help him execute his vision for his townhouse.
The funky art print features everything from Coney Island to Hasidic Jews. This wallpaper works for both homeowners and renters, as each package comes with 24” wide x 10.33’ long A and B drops, which allows for a 48” wide repeat. There are also made-to-order options.
-
Bradley Picnic Wallpaper
This luxury furnishing company specializes in design-focused wall coverings and textiles. The gingham collection includes original oil paintings by Donna Hughes on top of hand-painted watercolor, oversized gingham in a variety of pastel shades to match any room. Stick with the classic plaid, or add chicks and bunnies for a whimsical spring twist.
-
Dorothy Draper & Company Brazilliance Grove Green Wallpaper
America’s oldest established continually operating interior design firm offers plenty of preppy wall coverings with fun retro vibes, including floral geranium wallpaper and palm fronds that look like they would be quite at home within the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Brazilliance Grove Wallpaper is a bit more of a boho favorite, especially since it comes in preppy pink, green and aqua. Cover your living room with these floral, artistic wall coverings.
-
Katie Kime Florida Toile
Katie Kime is known for her super preppy prints, whether on home decor or pajamas. Her Florida Toile in blue and white is a standout, especially if you’re looking to spruce up your beach house with blue wallpaper. This made-to-order wallpaper is another option that’s so cute that you’ll probably want to make it your desktop wallpaper as well, especially since it comes in so many different patterns and colors. This delightfully designed wall art creates a mural in whatever room you put it in thanks to its sailboat and palm tree motif.
-
WallPops x Ashley Stark Home Blush Rosecliff Flower Peel and Stick Wallpaper
If you want a more timeless, classic option, stick with this blush wall collage, as this pink wall mural is romantic enough to be in a Bridgerton scene. The traditional rose motif wallpaper doesn’t leave any residue behind, so even if you’re renting, you can live your Jane Austen dreams. Buy this pastel offering if you’re looking for a preppy pattern that’s still understated and mature. In fact, this preppy aesthetic wallpaper is so lovely, you’ll more than likely want to make it your iPhone or iPad background.