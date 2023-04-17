The Perfectly Preppy Wallpaper to Transform Your Home

Whether you’re searching on your iPhone every single day for the perfect, permanent wallpaper to brighten up a room or you want something you can remove from your rental, there’s a number of ideal pretty print options that fit the preppy aesthetic and are sure to spruce up any space. If you’re someone who loves monogram clothing and can’t get enough of preppy room decor, you’ll want to invest in one of these classic wall coverings.

For those who can’t decide what kind preppy wallpaper to choose, perusing different prints can feel almost impossible. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite preppy print wallpaper styles, from pretty pink and green bows to classic nautical styles, to update your home decor.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.