The Most Stylish Sandals for Every Occasion

After a long, cold and dreary winter, warmer weather is finally here, which means it’s time to welcome the best time of year with a little wardrobe refresh. That’s right, we’ve *finally* reached the moment where we can stow away our heavy sweaters, down jackets and all those snow boots and winter footwear that we’ve been living in for so long, and bring out those long-stored ballet flats, loafers and, of course, sandals. And yes, this does, indeed, mean that it’s time to start getting regular pedicures again.
The best sandals are comfy and cute, especially now that it’s nice enough outside to walk around during the day without bundling up in all the layers. There’s a stylish sandal for every sartorial preference and occasion, whether you’re looking for a low-key flat look for everyday, a strappy evening stiletto, a chic block heel, an on-trend platform or anything in between. Below, see all the best sandals to shop now.
Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor
You simply can’t go wrong with a dependable pair of comfortable sandals from Birkenstock. These shoes offer tons of arch support for those who need it, thanks to the cork-latex footbed sandal silhouette. They’re also so versatile and cute, especially in fun colorway like this metallic gold.
Loeffler Randall Camellia Knotted Sandals
These pretty pink tulle strappy sandals are the perfect finishing touch for all your summer party dresses.
Beek Kingfisher Gladiator Sandal
If you want to try out a gladiator sandal without going overboard on the trend, try these super wearable shoes, which have a rubber sole for extra support.
AGL Sista Straps Cage Sandal
A chunky platform sandal is a savior when it comes to combining comfort and style, like these mod-esque white leather cage-style block heels.
Mansur Gavriel Filo Flip Flop Sandals
It turns out that flip flops can, in fact, be chic—just look at these strappy sandals, which offer a more sophisticated take on the beachy classic, thanks to colorblocked leather and a cushioned sole.
Marc Fisher LTD Dayne Slingback Sandal
The low-heel, square-toed strappy sandal of the ’90s has made quite the comeback as of late, so try out the trend with these minimalist nude open-toe shoes. They’re perfect for more casual summer weddings, and the lower heel height makes them a much better option than a towering shoe.
Tkees Emma Sandals
For a minimalist, versatile and flattering everyday flat sandal, look no further than these slip-on leather sandals from Tkees, in a leg-lengthening neutral shade.
Castañer Chiara 85MM Platform Wedge Espadrilles
An espadrille wedge sandal provides heel height without the pain of a stiletto, which is always a plus, and we love the preppy yet low-key aesthetic of these denim and jute lace-ups.
Aquazzura Olie 50 Metallic Leather Sandals
A metallic gold low-block heel sandal adds a glamorous touch to your summery outfit.
Clergerie Charline Leather Platform Sandals
These adorable ankle-strap sandals have an open toe and chunky heel; you can wear them during the day or at night, and easily dress them up or down.
Re/Done x Dr. Scholl's Buckled Leather Clog Sandals
Since all things early aughts have returned, it was only a matter of time before this specific piece of footwear made its way back into the mainstream—after all, what ’90s kid doesn’t remember these chunky wooden sole shoes? Luckily, today’s take on the look is much sleeker and more modern, with a square toe and wide leather strap.
Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Strap Sandal
A classic black block heel sandal never goes out of style; it’s no surprise this particular silhouette is a constant best-seller for the brand, as it goes with absolutely everything *and* has a comfortable heel.
Manolo Blahnik Susa Leather Thong Sandals
Manolo Blahnik’s Susa sandals truly stand the test of time, and while they’re definitely an investment, they’re entirely worth the splurge—you’ll wear them for years to come.
Vionic Jamie Flatform Lug Sandal
A comfy ’90s-esque lug sole platform sandal is ideal for every day.
M. Gemi The Matilde Due
These sleek leather slides are comfortable and sturdy, thanks to the cushioned footbed, but don’t look or feel bulky or heavy.
The Row Fisherman Sandal in Black
If you’re ready to commit to the fisherman sandal trend, then you should definitely check out this silhouette from The Row, for a more minimalist and elegant interpretation of the shoe.
Steve Madden Newbie Slide Sandals
If you thought flat slides couldn’t be fancy, look no further than these rhinestone-embellished slip-ons—think of them as your open-toe dress sandals.
Alexandre Birman Clarita Curve Platform Suede Sandals
Add a tasteful pop of color to your ensemble with these blue suede platform heels, which have a feminine bow and ankle strap.
Toteme The T-Strap Sandal
These brown t-strap sandals are so effortlessly chic, for a laidback yet polished flat everyday shoe that complements any outfit.
Bottega Veneta Multi Strap Stretch High-Heel Sandals
A delicate strappy sandal is a warm weather must-have, but why not make sure your heeled shoe stands a step above the rest, like these square-toed Bottega Veneta sandals?
Gianvito Rossi Leather Sandals
A ladylike, modern white leather sandal with a sturdy yet stylish block heel is a dream for transitioning from day to night.