The Best Luxury Shops in New Orleans 

If you’re visiting New Orleans and have already spent time at the museums (the World War II Museum is always a favorite), sipped on plenty of Sazeracs, and listened to enough live jazz to last a lifetime, it might be time to venture into the bustling boutiques.

While some cities are filled with less than memorable chain stores, NOLA is home to a slew of truly unique shops. Whether you’re searching for jewelry that will guarantee you always remember your vacation, home goods that make the perfect gift, or a piece of art to liven up your living room, New Orleans never fails to deliver when it comes to an inspired shopping experience.

Below, read all about the best boutiques in the city, from uptown to the French Quarter, no matter what’s on your rather lengthy shopping list.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

5525 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Mad Men actor Bryan Batt owns this home goods and accessories store, where the home decor is just as chic as the designs displayed on the AMC show. This uptown shop on Magazine Street even makes its own signature New Orleans toile, which you can buy on everything from picture frames to dish towels.

This is a great place to pick up gifts for all your friends back home; the bangle bracelets, Hunt Slonem pillows, or kitschy dishes will be far more appreciated than Bourbon Street shot glasses. If you’re searching for the perfect wedding present, head to the back of the store, where you can get a custom tray made out of a wedding invitation. What better way to commemorate a special moment, especially if you’re in town for a pal’s nuptials?

518 Chartres St and 3306 Magazine St

Even if you’re not a devoted consignment shopper, U.A.L. will win you over. United Apparel Liquidators has designer finds at prices you truly can’t get elsewhere, including Saint Laurent strappy heels and Bottega Veneta bags.

With shops uptown on Magazine Street, in suburban Metairie, and within the French Quarter, U.A.L. is the perfect place to pop in and hunt for a fabulous high-end find. Once called “the best-kept secret in fashion” by the New York Times, U.A.L. also has locations in Nashville, Austin, Houston and Hattiesburg. If you are a consignment lover, Swap is another must-visit option, both uptown and in Metairie, although the designers aren’t always quite as exclusive as U.A.L.

609 Chartres St and 3310 Magazine St

This small southern boutique group is the perfect place to browse if you want to pick something up for a night out. From classics like Spanx leather leggings to romantic Jonathan Simkhai dresses, this on-trend store supplies items you’ll want to wear both on vacation and back at home. With locations on Magazine Street and in the French Quarter, it’s convenient no matter where you’re staying, though the Magazine Street locale tends to trend a bit younger, as it caters to Tulane University students, while the FQ location is a bit more grown-up.

537 Royal Street and 2048 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA

If you’ve dreamed of dressing like a 1950s pinup girl, you’ll want to add Trashy Diva to your Google Maps pins immediately. This size-inclusive shop offers vintage inspired textiles in sunny, sassy patterns with feminine silhouettes. Designer and owner Candice Gwinn opened Trashy Diva’s first store in 1996, selling original ensembles from the 1800s to the 1960s; now, Gwinn offers reproductions that are just as unique, both downtown and inside the Lower Garden District store.

3801 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Mignon Faget is like the New Orleans version of Tiffany & Co. Mignon has been designing since 1962, and her jewelry is timeless, with options ranging from elegant freshwater pearls to preppy bow rings.

Mignon, a Newcomb College alumna, is famous for her pieces that pay tribute to Louisiana, like fleur de lis charms and her Ironworks collection, inspired by the city’s wrought iron architectural details—it’s no surprise that each piece is designed on Magazine Street.With a public gallery uptown on Magazine Street, it’s so convenient to stop by and pick up a particularly memorable bauble that will always remind you of your time in New Orleans.

3901 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Want to feel like you’re shopping at your absolute favorite Manhattan boutique? Stop by Pilot and Powell, which features designers including Marni, Proenza Schouler, Rosie Assoulin and Isabel Marant. This Magazine Street shop is always perfectly curated, offering playful patterns and comfortable sandals meant for days walking around the French Quarter.

Co-owners Kathryn Bullock Joyner and Coeli Hilferty Boron opened the luxury concept store in 2016, and it’s been a bustling Magazine Street stop ever since. If you find a blouse or dress you can’t live without, the store also offers in-house alterations, guaranteeing the perfect fit.

3952 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

What started as a single rolling rack in a Las Vegas home office has since transformed into one of New Orleans’ hottest shops. West London Boutique makes the effort to stock emerging designers that aren’t found anywhere else in the city, especially spotlighting chic European brands. This Black- and female-owned boutique is the perfect place to stop if you want to pick up a vibrant dress for happy hour, or a super feminine frock for your next date night.

4537 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

New Orleans-based artist Ashley Longshore, who counts a whole slew of celebrities (including Blake Lively) as fans, has made a name for herself with her kitschy and cool pop art. If you’ve been wanting to see one of the Instagram famous artist’s Audrey Hepburn paintings in person (and perhaps are looking to add to your collection), stop by her NOLA gallery. You can nab one of her colorful, out-there paintings or a smaller piece, like her book, I Do Not Cook, I Do Not Clean, I Do Not Fly Commercial, or a decorative tray.

5500 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

If you don’t feel like shopping at the Saks Fifth Avenue at Canal Place, you can pick up many of the same brand names at this family-founded store, which opened its first location in 1930. Joseph sells some of the best designer duds in the South, and this uptown boutique offers designers including Prada, Balmain, Zimmerman, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and so many more. The Magazine Street store (there’s also a Memphis outpost) regularly features trunk sales from emerging designers, and houses an incredible selection of handbags and shoes.

619 Royal St and 1818 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA

This adorable little sunnies shop, beloved by Beyoncé, now sells sunglasses all over the country, but it started in New Orleans, and the Magazine Street boutique offers funky frames in wild patterns and bold colors. Don’t worry if you prefer a more classic frame, as there are plenty of options for you there, too.

The airy and bright shop, which has locations in the French Quarter and the Lower Garden District, will make you want to try on frames all day long. If you pick up a pair of the celebrity-approved shades you’ll be in good company, as Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, and Kendall Jenner are all fans.