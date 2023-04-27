The Stylish Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court

The athleisure trend is here to stay, and while strolling around in your workout clothes might not seem like a particularly high fashion moment, activewear has, in fact, become something of a stylish sartorial statement, and we’re not mad about it. Activewear isn’t just leggings and sports bras, though, as you may have noticed another item of workout apparel that’s made its way more into the mainstream over the past year, and that’s the resurgence of the tennis skirt.

While tennis skirts aren’t anything new, especially for those who, you know, actually head onto the court to play a tennis (or pickleball!) game or two, they’ve become more and more popular even for those who aren’t picking up a racket. I’ve always loved a crisp white tennis outfit, and while there are plenty of white tennis skirts and skorts out there, there are also now tons of other options, in countless colorways and silhouettes. They’re not just for tennis players anymore; you can wear a tennis skirt (with its convenient built-in shorts underneath!) for all your favorite workouts, whether you’re off to a Pilates session, a yoga class or a cardio moment. And yes, that includes a stroll down the street, because #tenniscore is a thing.

Tennis skirts are one of our favorite pieces of activewear because they’re —≈–so adorable off the court (and outside the workout studio), too. Even if you have absolutely zero exercise plans in the cards for the day, you can still wear your favorite tennis skirt with a simple tee or sweater, for a whole sport look. Spring is mere weeks away, which means that warmer temperatures are *finally* on the horizon, so why not welcome the new season with a fresh tennis skirt? Below, see the cutest tennis skirts to wear on and off the court.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.