The Stylish Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court

Serve looks in these fashionable tennis skirts.

Tenniscore is here to stay. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The athleisure trend is here to stay, and while strolling around in your workout clothes might not seem like a particularly high fashion moment, activewear has, in fact, become something of a stylish sartorial statement, and we’re not mad about it. Activewear isn’t just leggings and sports bras, though, as you may have noticed another item of workout apparel that’s made its way more into the mainstream over the past year, and that’s the resurgence of the tennis skirt.

While tennis skirts aren’t anything new, especially for those who, you know, actually head onto the court to play a tennis (or pickleball!) game or two, they’ve become more and more popular even for those who aren’t picking up a racket. I’ve always loved a crisp white tennis outfit, and while there are plenty of white tennis skirts and skorts out there, there are also now tons of other options, in countless colorways and silhouettes. They’re not just for tennis players anymore; you can wear a tennis skirt (with its convenient built-in shorts underneath!) for all your favorite workouts, whether you’re off to a Pilates session, a yoga class or a cardio moment. And yes, that includes a stroll down the street, because #tenniscore is a thing.

Tennis skirts are one of our favorite pieces of activewear because they’re —≈–so adorable off the court (and outside the workout studio), too. Even if you have absolutely zero exercise plans in the cards for the day, you can still wear your favorite tennis skirt with a simple tee or sweater, for a whole sport look. Spring is mere weeks away, which means that warmer temperatures are *finally* on the horizon, so why not welcome the new season with a fresh tennis skirt? Below, see the cutest tennis skirts to wear on and off the court.

The Best Tennis Skirts to Shop Now

These are the most adorable–and wearable–tennis skirts, even if you’re not picking up a tennis racquet.

  • Alo.

    Alo Yoga Varsity Tennis Skirt

    Let’s start with a classic, crisp white tennis skirt, because you can’t go wrong with this traditional silhouette and colorway. It’s one of the most versatile options out there, since it goes with absolutely everything, whether you’re heading to a tennis match or simply strolling around the city.

  • woman wearing navy tennis skirt
    Athleta.

    Athleta Ace Tennis Skort

    This adorable skort is super lightweight, with whimsical, subtle pleats and three pockets, including compartments specifically to hold onto tennis balls as you wind up for that serve.

  • black tennis skirt
    Vuori.

    Vuori Volley Skirt

    Vuori’s tennis attire is just as chic on the court as it is for a Pilates class or just a stroll around town. This effortless skirt has a built-in short with pockets for tennis balls (or just your phone!), and a flattering high-rise fit and sweat-wicking fabric.

  • Sergio Tacchini.

    Sergio Tacchini Women's Kalkman Tennis Skort

    The sage green colorway adds an unexpected twist to this otherwise classic vintage-inspired pleated tennis skirt.

  • PatBo.

    PatBo Rio Print Tennis Skirt

    Make a statement in this cheerful, printed tennis skirt, with its feminine ruffle hem and bright pattern.

  • Envt.

    Enavant Gia Skort

    This cream-colored mini skort has more of an a-line skirt fit, with a slit to make sure you have total range of motion, whether it’s on the court or strutting to lunch.

  • Lululemon.

    Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long

    This floaty black tennis mini skirt is as functional as it is fashionable, thanks to mesh panels for ventilation, sweat-wicking fabric and four-way stretch and shape retention, which make it optimal for any kind of cardio. It has a high-rise waist, which is always appreciated, and the flounce-worthy silhouette is so cute.

  • woman wearing tennis skirt
    EleVen by Venus Williams.

    EleVen by Venus Williams Can't Stop Won't Stop Skirt

    If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about fashionable and practical tennis apparel, it’s tennis champion Venus Williams. Her entire activewear line is great, but fun, classic white tennis skirt is an instant favorite. This sustainably-made skirt features ribbed, four-way stretch fabric that’s breathable, moisture-wicking and anti-microbial. The side skort slit is just *chef’s kiss.*

     

  • Reformation Tiffany Ecostretch Active Skort
    Reformation.

    Reformation Tiffany Ecostretch Active Skort

    Is it a workout skirt? Is it a mini to wear out on the town? We think this Reformation number is both; it’s high-waisted, stretchy and has built-in shorts. We sure do love a multitasker, and this works for so many occasions.

  • woman wearing white pleated tennis skirt, socks and sneakers
    Tuckernuck.

    Tuckernuck White Quiet Print 14 Inch Tennis Skirt

    For an old school aesthetic but with a modern tilt, look no further than this pleated white tennis skirt, made of quick-drying material with built-in undershorts and pockets.

  • Aerie.

    Offline By Aerie All Aces Tennis Skort

    Add a pop of color to your activewear wardrobe with this in this super soft nylon pleated skirt, which has built-in shorts, too.

  • white tennis skirt
    Marysia.

    Marysia Steffi Tennis Skort

    This adorable tennis skirt has delicate scallop detailing and a flattering wrap fit, plus technical attributes like durable, quick-drying fabric.

  • Nike.

    NikeCourt Dri-Fit Victory Women's Tennis Skirt

    Don’t sleep on Nike’s classic tennis skirts, which are a favorite of champion players for good reason. This particular miniskirt style, with built-in shorts and a wide waistband, is super lightweight and stretchy; it’s made up of a combo of spandex and polyester. The side slit allows for extra movement, as well.

  • Frankies Bikinis.

    Frankies Bikinis Windy Tennis Skirt

    This ultra-mini pleated tennis skirt has an unexpected v-shaped waistband and built-in shorts, of course.

  • Halara.

    Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Side Pocket Pleated Tennis Skirt

    The schoolgirl skirt got a tennis-ready makeover with this stylish pleated skort, which comes in the loveliest pastel pink hue.

  • Addison Bay.

    Addison Bay Court Skort

    For a classic yet fun tennis skirt, try this crisp white silhouette from Addison Bay, which has a pleated hem and side pockets.

  • Beyond Yoga.

    Beyond Yoga Spacedye Tie Breaker Circle Skirt

    This pristine white athletic skirt is made of Beyond Yoga’s signature ultra-soft, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. It’s comfortable and chic, and we like that it hits a touch longer on the leg than some of the shorter options out there.

  • Adidas Club Tennis Skirt
    Adidas

    Adidas Club Tennis Skirt

    This Adidas navy tennis skirt is comfy and cute, with functional built-in shorts and a subtle side slit for extra movement.

  • gigi c. Susie Skirt
    Gigi C.

    Gigi C. Susie Skirt

    If you’re a fan of Gigi C. swimsuits, then you’re sure to love the brand’s activewear, too, like this unapologetically feminine flouncy white tennis skirt, with subtle cutouts, built-in shorts and a comfy waist.

