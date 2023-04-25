The Chic Throw Pillows to Elevate Your Living Space

If you’re looking for an easy way to spice up a room in your home, then it’s time to add a throw pillow into the equation. A throw pillow is one of the best ways to liven up your home decor situation, whether it’s adding one to a couch or accent chair in the living room, or perhaps on your bed or on outdoor chairs.

If you’re hunting for a way to freshen up your home decor without starting from scratch, then swapping out your throw pillows seasonally makes a major difference. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best pillow styles to shop now, from customizable, preppy outdoor pillows to luxurious, vintage-inspired print pillows, all at different price points.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.