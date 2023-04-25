The Chic Throw Pillows to Elevate Your Living Space

If you’re looking for an easy way to spice up a room in your home, then it’s time to add a throw pillow into the equation. A throw pillow is one of the best ways to liven up your home decor situation, whether it’s adding one to a couch or accent chair in the living room, or perhaps on your bed or on outdoor chairs.
If you’re hunting for a way to freshen up your home decor without starting from scratch, then swapping out your throw pillows seasonally makes a major difference. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best pillow styles to shop now, from customizable, preppy outdoor pillows to luxurious, vintage-inspired print pillows, all at different price points.
The Best Throw Pillows to Stop Now
The decorative pillows to spruce up your home decor situation.
The Inside By Havenly Porcelain Coquina by Scalamandre
This customizable home furnishing brand offers chic decorative throw pillows in every pattern imaginable, with all different pillow sizes. If you’re on the hunt for bright, cheerful outdoor pillows for your patio, The Inside has you covered. They offer plenty of custom pillows in fabrics ranging from boucle and linen to velvet and cotton, in classic black and white shades or colorful prints. One favorite is this square throw pillow in the Porcelain Coquina by Scalamandre print, which will spruce up your outdoor seating and add a preppy twist with a nautical motif and color palette. You can also customize your pillow, and opt for either a feather fill insert or down alternative insert.
Sabai Throw Pillows
This female-founded and BIPOC-owned furniture retailer is entirely made in the United States with recycled and upcycled materials. The brand also makes sectionals and loveseats, so you can seamlessly match the pillows perfectly to your living room furniture. These colorful throw pillow covers, made of recycled water bottles, aren’t just great quality; they’re also eco-friendly and come in multiple neutral colors and solid color schemes. And best of all, these throw pillows are machine-washable, too. Sabai is also set to launch 10 new accent pillow options this year, including the brand’s first non-solid choice.
Kitten D'Amour Butterfly Meadow Cushion
This luxurious, vintage-inspired Australian women’s lifestyle brand makes the perfect pillows for your sitting room. If you already have a vanity and a velvet chair, consider one of the hyper-feminine pillows, like this Butterfly Meadow print. Other equally luxe options include the Lovey Dovey Cushion and the Marie Antoinette Cushion. The eco-conscious brand only releases limited collections, so you’ll be lucky to add one to yours.
Pillow Script Love Pillows
Founder Dihandria Bright started this business in 2021, in an effort to reimagine how throw pillows look and make options that are unique and modern. These luxurious velvet hand-stitched poems are the perfect size and shape for layering. Throw them on top of a few others on your couch or your bed for a little added glamour, with different color including royal green, light blue and coral pink.
Via Coquina Coral Cashmere Lumbar Pillow
This super chic shop, which has locations in Palm Beach, Florida, and Sag Harbor, New York, offers all kinds of unique treasures. Owner Cara Polites Ferro is inspired by her travels to the Mediterranean, especially coastal Italy and Greece, and her home goods will make you feel like you’ve escaped on adventures of your own. This super soft, ultra-luxe cashmere pillow was inspired by Medieval art. You can even get the lush coordinating throw blanket to match, or perhaps add a set of the brand’s boho chic handwoven fringed throws into the mix.
Velvet Pillow By Edie Ure
These stunning silk and velvet pillows with a linen backing and down filling are handmade in Boulder, Colorado. Before you buy, know that each throw pillow is hand-dyed, so the color could vary. These luxurious velvet pillows offer a pop of color and also come in a more neutral bronze, as well as gold, avocado, royal blue and more. If you want even more textures, the brand also sells suede pillows.
Room and Board Fleur Pillows
These sweet floral throw pillow covers are hand block printed in Philadelphia, and showcase a field of flowers scattered across in a delightfully whimsical print. The cotton velvet throw pillow cover is printed with textile paint in colors that are specifically made for Room & Board. You can separately buy a feather and down pillow insert or opt for a down alternative pillow insert.
The Six Bells Blue Floral Ruffled Pillow
This sweet floral quilted pillow will bring you back to your childhood—think Laura Ashley, but with a modern twist. The accordion pressed ruffle style comes from The Six Bells, a Brooklyn, New York interior design store founded by The Wing alum Audrey Gelman. Other sweet standouts include the Sheep Pillow and the Yellow Gingham Ruffled Pillow.