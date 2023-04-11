Lifestyle

Jet Set: The Best Travel Jewelry Cases

From pretty pink leather cases and embossed jewelry rolls to hanging bauble holders and monogrammable options, here are the best travel jewelry cases we’re loving and coveting right now.

By
Jet Set: The Best Travel Jewelry Cases
collage of four jewelry cases
Welcome to Jet Set. Below, see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable travel jewelry case is always a good idea when embarking on an adventure, as they safely store your favorite baubles while also keeping your organized. From pretty pink leather cases and embossed jewelry rolls to hanging bauble holders and monogrammable options, here are the best travel jewelry cases we’re loving and coveting right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best Travel Jewelry Cases

Below, see our top picks for the best travel jewelry boxes and organizers.

  • pink travel jewelry case in leather
    Away.

    Away The Jewelry Box

    Away is perhaps best known for their jet-set adored carry-on luggage, but the brand also offers plenty of great travel accessories, like this useful jewelry box. It has a leather exterior with a zippered closure; it opens up to reveal storage including an earring panel for up to four pairs of earrings, a cord for rings as well as both clasps and slip pockets for necklaces, in addition to a spacious main compartment for larger types of jewelry.

    $85, Shop Now
  • Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case
    Cuyana.

    Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case

    This petite Italian pebbled leather jewelry case features a suede interior; it’s compact but can fit your bauble essentials, plus there’s a bar for stud earrings, and we love that you can customize it with a monogram.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Beis The Jewelry Case
    Beis.

    Beis The Jewelry Case

    Beis’ travel jewelry case is made of recycled plastic water bottles, with a chic faux leather trim. Open it up to reveal a mirror and attached pouch, as well as a ring roll and space for bigger jewelry storage.

    $34, Shop Now
  • Mejuri Travel Case
    Mejuri.

    Mejuri Travel Case

    You still get plenty of room for all your baubles in this luxe small travel jewelry case, which has necklace hooks, earring holes and a ring holder, for tangle-free storage.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Smythson Small Jewelry Roll in Mara
    Smythson.

    Smythson Small Jewelry Roll in Mara

    If you prefer roll storage for a travel jewelry organizer, consider Smythson’s chic version, which has three zippered pockets to keep your gems separated, as well as dedicated compartments that function as ring and earring holders.

    $335, Shop Now
  • Mark & Graham Hanging Travel Jewelry Organizer
    Mark & Graham.

    Mark & Graham Hanging Travel Jewelry Organizer

    Those who are partial to a hanging jewelry case will adore this convenient vegan leather hanger option, which opens up to reveal multiple zippered pouches to store your jewelry collection, as well as bottom compartments to hold your toiletries and other valuables.

    $129, Shop Now
  • Calpak Jewelry Case
    Calpak.

    Calpak Jewelry Case

    Calpak’s faux leather zippered jewelry case manages to hold a whole lot; there’s a 28-hole earring card as well as snap tabs to hold rings, pendants and other items, in addition to a larger drawstring pouch for bigger pieces.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Leatherology Large Jewelry Case
    Leatherology.

    Leatherology Large Jewelry Case

    Travelers with a lot of jewelry will gravitate towards larger bauble cases, like this leather box that has six snap tabs to hold necklaces, as well as two zippered pockets, a ring bar and room for seven pairs of earrings.

    $120, Shop Now
Jet Set: The Best Travel Jewelry Cases
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, Jewelry Cases, travel jewelry boxes, Jewelry Boxes, packing, Jet Set, jewelry, Shopping