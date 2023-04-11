Jet Set: The Best Travel Jewelry Cases

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable travel jewelry case is always a good idea when embarking on an adventure, as they safely store your favorite baubles while also keeping your organized. From pretty pink leather cases and embossed jewelry rolls to hanging bauble holders and monogrammable options, here are the best travel jewelry cases we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Travel Jewelry Cases
Below, see our top picks for the best travel jewelry boxes and organizers.
-
Away The Jewelry Box
Away is perhaps best known for their jet-set adored carry-on luggage, but the brand also offers plenty of great travel accessories, like this useful jewelry box. It has a leather exterior with a zippered closure; it opens up to reveal storage including an earring panel for up to four pairs of earrings, a cord for rings as well as both clasps and slip pockets for necklaces, in addition to a spacious main compartment for larger types of jewelry.
-
Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case
This petite Italian pebbled leather jewelry case features a suede interior; it’s compact but can fit your bauble essentials, plus there’s a bar for stud earrings, and we love that you can customize it with a monogram.
-
Beis The Jewelry Case
Beis’ travel jewelry case is made of recycled plastic water bottles, with a chic faux leather trim. Open it up to reveal a mirror and attached pouch, as well as a ring roll and space for bigger jewelry storage.
-
Mejuri Travel Case
You still get plenty of room for all your baubles in this luxe small travel jewelry case, which has necklace hooks, earring holes and a ring holder, for tangle-free storage.
-
Smythson Small Jewelry Roll in Mara
If you prefer roll storage for a travel jewelry organizer, consider Smythson’s chic version, which has three zippered pockets to keep your gems separated, as well as dedicated compartments that function as ring and earring holders.
-
Mark & Graham Hanging Travel Jewelry Organizer
Those who are partial to a hanging jewelry case will adore this convenient vegan leather hanger option, which opens up to reveal multiple zippered pouches to store your jewelry collection, as well as bottom compartments to hold your toiletries and other valuables.
-
Calpak Jewelry Case
Calpak’s faux leather zippered jewelry case manages to hold a whole lot; there’s a 28-hole earring card as well as snap tabs to hold rings, pendants and other items, in addition to a larger drawstring pouch for bigger pieces.
-
Leatherology Large Jewelry Case
Travelers with a lot of jewelry will gravitate towards larger bauble cases, like this leather box that has six snap tabs to hold necklaces, as well as two zippered pockets, a ring bar and room for seven pairs of earrings.