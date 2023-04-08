The 5 Best Shopping Neighborhoods in Boston

When it comes to major shopping meccas, New York, Paris, Milan and London are often the first that come to mind. There are plenty of other fashionista-approved locales within the U.S., though, and specifically within the New England area. Boston, while not as obviously fashion-centric as the other cities, is slowly moving up on the list—with quaint cobblestone roads and historical buildings, Boston embodies all things East Coast charm, and its shopping is no different.

From Newbury Street to the Prudential Center, Beantown has just about everything, ranging from boutique-laden streets to bustling yet luxurious malls. There’s something for everyone, with lots of small businesses as well as big brands, and everything in between. While the city might be best known for its clam chowder and tea parties, Boston is so much more than that, though it’s often overlooked.

Having lived in Boston, I’ve found all of the hidden gems tucked away in the city’s nooks and alleys. Stay downtown and explore the vast streets, or head to a suburb for a change of scenery and a more laidback vibe. Once you’ve finished a day of exploring the shops, pop into Legal’s and treat yourself to a cup of chowder, because yes, it is that good.

Which is to say, don’t sleep on Beantown. Whether you’re headed there for a quick day trip or a week-long stay, Boston’s shopping scene will charm the pants off of you—or, after spending time in these adorable shops, charm new ones onto you.

Newbury Street

If you only have time for one shopping destination while you’re in Boston, make it Newbury Street. Located in Back Bay, this street is flanked by the Boston Commons on one side and Massachusetts Avenue on the other end. It’s about a mile long, and lined with plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment establishments, as well as beautiful, envy-inducing 19th century brownstones. While there are all the classic upscale shops (think big names like Chanel and Burberry), the best part about Newbury Street are the charming local boutiques that you’ll find in between the larger stores. LIT Boutique is filled with modern ready-to-wear clothing and accessories; there are also other trendy shops, like No Rest for Bridget and Bobbles & Lace. There’s also a Reformation and Madewell, and if you’re looking to treat yourself and splurge a bit, head over to Riccardi; it’s a bi-level boutique that’s been a Newbury Street staple for over 45 years.

Prudential Center and Copley Place

Perhaps it’s raining, or maybe you’re finishing up on Newbury Street and still have some shopping stamina left—whatever the reason, you’ve somehow wound up at the mall. Don’t be dissuaded, though, as Prudential Center and Copley Place aren’t just any malls. These premium, luxurious shopping destinations are connected via a glass bridge, seamlessly connecting together for an easy and convenient experience. Prudential Center boasts over 60 shops and restaurants, with stores ranging from Aritzia to Canada Goose, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue. Pop by Eataly for a gelato and then head over to Copley Place, which is filled with ultra-luxury boutiques, including Tiffany & Co., Golden Goose, Dior and so many more, not to mention Neiman Marcus.

Charles Street

Male your way across the Commons over to Beacon Hill, and you’ll immediately feel like you’ve been transported to the 19th century. Charles Street is red bricked perfection, filled with a plethora of adorable independent boutiques, lovely chocolate shops and lots of cozy cafés. Ouimillie is a must-visit; the carefully curated lifestyle boutique, owned by an interior designer, offers established and emerging designers from all around the world, all in an eclectically-styled space. Afterwards, go a few doors down to Beacon Hill Chocolates, a Victorian-inspired candy shop with artisanal treats. If you have time for one more stop, go over to Crush Boutique, for contemporary apparel with an understated front.

Harvard Square

While you could spend days exploring downtown Boston, it’s worth it to venture over to Cambridge for a more offbeat and intellectual experience. The eponymous square isn’t exactly known for its clothing shopping; rather, this is where you’ll find independent book shops, music stores, cinemas, and bespoke bars. Harvard Book Store and Armageddon Records are two highlights; you can spend hours exploring the array of wares they offer. When you’ve decided that you’ve amassed enough new literature and vinyls, make your way over to Alden & Harlow, which has a famous “Secret Burger” that’s a must-try.

Somerville

Two of Somerville’s best hits are Assembly Row and Davis Square, as each one represents the suburb in a different way. Assembly Row features a large shopping center with a movie theater, upscale restaurants and bars; it’s the destination for all big-box stores, a conjunction of all things modern and massive. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it has its place, too: with all the colleges in the area, there’s a need for these conglomerates. On the other side, Davis Square embodies a hip quirkiness that mixes the young and old of the area. It’s a foodie destination for sure, with local favorites like Dave’s Fresh Pasta and Foundry on Elm. Don’t forget about beloved Irish pub The Burren, which is famous for its live music. And, of course, there are all the gift shops, like Magpie, which has lots of local, handmade crafts, as well as Davis Squared, which focuses on home and family goods. It has an edgier, more hipster-like feel, but it’s all about the character.