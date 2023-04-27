The Ultimate Delray Beach Travel Guide

If you’re considering a vacation in South Florida and don’t feel like dealing with the hustle and bustle of Miami, but still want to dine at fantastic restaurants and get some oceanfront beach time in, then you’ll want to add Delray Beach to your agenda. It’s more laid-back than a South Beach getaway or a visit to Fort Lauderdale, but there’s far more going on than in the sleepier Palm Beach County locales nearby. Read on to discover some of the best ways to spend your time in Delray, for the ultimate travel guide to the Florida beach town.

The Ultimate Delray Beach, Florida Travel Guide

Where to stay

The Seagate Hotel

The Seagate Beach Club is a Delray staple for a reason. The Preferred Hotels spot is located right on Atlantic Avenue, and this low-key, elegant resort, which also has its own beach club, truly offers the best of both worlds. You get all of the fun shops and restaurants on Atlantic Avenue within walking distance, and you won’t have to fight for a spot on the beautiful beach. Back at the hotel, you can unwind at the spa or kick back at the pool. The spacious rooms have balconies overlooking the pool, so you can always tan from up there and work remotely.

The impressive beach club offers cabana service, indoor and outdoor dining, and a beachfront pool that’s perfect for kids to play around. It’s the ultimate getaway, whether you’re a local who wants some time off or a vacationer looking for water sports adventures.

The Seagate Hotel also boasts the Atlantic Grille restaurant, known for its fresh ingredients and, best of all, an overflowing dessert buffet that looks like something right out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

And if you forgot something at home, just head to the hotel’s boutique, which has total New York vibes, but with a tropical twist. You can pick up swimwear, a cover-up, or a chic sundress for dinner.

The Colony Hotel & Cabana Club

If you’re looking for somewhere else to stay, the Colony Hotel & Cabana Club is a classic in downtown Delray Beach. This bright, charming hotel was designed by an associate of famed architect Addison Mizner, and is a colorful choice with oceanfront access. It has been owned and operated by the same family since 1935, but has evolved over the years; it’s also sustainably-focused and eco-friendly.

Where to dine

Le Colonial

This French Vietnamese restaurant originally started out in New York City, and now has locations everywhere from Chicago to Houston, as well as a brand-new outpost in Delray Beach, which feels like a glam eatery you’d find in Palm Beach. The vibrant hot spot boasts a spacious, airy interior that’s equal parts Instagram-worthy and luxurious, as well as a moody bar with flowers galore. Le Colonial recently started serving brunch, and you’ll want to be one of the first to enjoy it, especially if you’re looking for dishes a bit more creative than the usual eggs and avocado toast.

Make sure to save room for dessert, because the restaurant is known for signature dishes like an indulgent tapioca pudding. Do keep in mind that Le Colonial has a dress code, so you’ll need to ditch your beach cover-ups and athleisure.

Elisabetta’s

This delicious Italian eatery, with another location in West Palm Beach, is situated right on the main drag and offers some of the best freshly made pasta in town. You can dine outside and people watch on Atlantic Avenue, or set up shop in the buzzy dining room.

Hawkers

This Asian street food mini-chain is a reliable choice, whether you’re visiting with family and want to dine outside with loads of room, or feel like bellying up to the bar. Located in the heart of Atlantic Avenue, Hawkers offers small plates that are fun to share with the rest of the group. Start with the roti, spicy edamame, and soup dumplings, and save room for noodles.

City Oyster and Sushi Bar

This spot on the Avenue is great for lunch during the week; you’ll always run into someone you know. At night, the restaurant transforms into a busy bar that’s packed with people. If you’re looking for solid salads and strong cocktails, The Office is another classic lunch gastro.

Dada

Dada opened in 2000, and has remained a buzzy spot in the area ever since. It’s great for special occasions because of the lush garden, funky decor, and inventive dishes. Sit underneath the twinkling lights for dinner, or grab a bite for brunch. The trendy eatery, located near the Pineapple Grove Arts District, is located inside a historic house originally built in 1924 (it’s one of the oldest homes in town), and is inspired by the Dada/Surrealist movement.

Where to drink

Sandbar Delray Beach

Stop by this kitschy beachside bar to indulge in a bit of day drinking during happy hour. The on-trend tiki bar is one of the most fun small-town dives, and quite literally boasts sandy floors, so feel free to wear sandals and sip on frozen cocktails like the Killer Colada or Mango Tango Slush. While Sandbar often has a DJ, if you’d prefer live music, just head down the street to Tin Roof. If you’re more of a beer drinker than a rum lover, check out the Saltwater Brewery, which has a beer garden and fun food trucks.

Where to play tourist

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

These gorgeous gardens are an absolute must-visit if you’re traveling to Delray and looking for an activity that’s off the beaten path, as well as a nice alternative to sitting on the beach. Visit the lush gardens, check out the bonsai trees, and explore the exhibitions inside to learn about Japanese culture. The Cornell Art Museum in Old School Square is another spot to add to your list, especially if you’re a bit too sunburnt to hit the beach again.

Where to shop

Periwinkle

This Atlantic Avenue boutique is an ideal stop for feminine sundresses from both designers you love and ones you haven’t heard of yet.

Snappy Turtle

Snappy Turtle is one of the best preppy boutiques in the Palm Beaches. Stock up on colorful cotton dresses or head to the nearby home store to spruce up your bar cart. If you love pink and green, you’ll be in heaven once you walk inside this shop.