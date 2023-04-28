Karin Hindsbo Will Step Up When Tate Modern’s Frances Morris Steps Down

Karin Hindsbo, director of the National Museum in Oslo, Norway will succeed Frances Morris as director of London’s Tate Modern, Tate announced today (April 28). Hindsbo will step down from her current role this summer and join Tate Modern in September.

Morris, the first woman to be named director of Tate Modern, formally announced her plans to leave the institution in October of 2022. “As audiences flood back into the museum, this feels like a good moment to go out on a high,” Morris said in a statement.

“I am beyond excited to join the skilled staff and to be a part of the whole Tate organization,” Hindsbo said. “Tate Modern has always been a special place for me and I have had some of my greatest experiences encountering art there.”

The Danish-born art historian has served as director of the National Museum since 2017. During her tenure, the consolidation of the former National Gallery, Museum of Decorative Arts and Design, Museum of Contemporary Art, Museum of Architecture and National Touring Exhibitions was finalized.

In June of 2022, 400,000 items from the collections of the individual institutions (including the first version of Edvard Munch’s iconic The Scream) were consolidated under one roof, making the National Museum the largest museum in the Nordic countries.

“The success of the new National Museum in Oslo—delivered in the midst of a global pandemic—is a testament to her skill as a leader,” said Tate director Maria Balshaw in a statement.

The state-owned National Museum, which has roughly 6,500 objects on permanent exhibition, opened to positive reviews and has attracted more than a million visitors, but the project faced several significant challenges along the way.

Hindsbo led the consolidation and construction through disputes, delays and controversies, The New York Times reported, and worked through public and media criticism of her managerial style and purchasing decisions.

Before joining the National Museum, Hindsbo served as the director of several art institutions and museums in Norway and Denmark, including Kode in Bergen, Sørlandets Kunstmuseum in Kristiansand, Kunsthal Aarhus and Den Frie Centre for Contemporary Art in Copenhagen.

She also lectured at the Institute of Art and Cultural Studies at the University of Copenhagen, served as a curator at Overgaden and was Editor in Chief of the Danish cultural journal Øjeblikket.

“I know Karin will bring vision, creativity and a spirit of artistic ambition that will enable us to continue reaching new heights in the years to come,” Balshaw added.