Mark Zuckerberg Is Still Full Throttle on the Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, waved off claims yesterday (April 26) that his company is straying away from the metaverse to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“A narrative has developed that we’re somehow moving away from focusing on the metaverse vision,” Zuckerberg said in a call with investors after Meta released its earnings report. “That’s not accurate.”

Zuckerberg has spent the last 16 months trying to convince consumers and shareholders that his company’s metaverse investments are worthwhile. It rebranded its company from “Facebook” to “Meta” and is spending billions to create a virtual world where users can interact. Demand is uncertain, and some investors have called on the company to slow its spending on Reality Labs, the division focusing on the metaverse. The company hasn’t yet made a profit off Reality Labs, and it is expecting losses to increase in 2023, according to Meta’s earnings report.

Meta is continuing to develop both AI and the metaverse moving forward, though the metaverse is a long term project, Zuckerberg said.

In the three months ending March 31, Reality Labs earned $339 million in revenue, which is less than half what it earned the previous three months and in the same period last year. The division lost $3.99 billion from January to March, which is slightly lower than its losses in the previous three months but up 35 percent what it lost during the same time last year.

Milestones for Reality Labs, according to Zuckerberg

Meta’s metaverse technologies have had some notable accomplishments in recent months, Zuckerberg said in the call: