The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Beauty Lover in Your Life

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so stop procrastinating and start brainstorming gifts for the most important woman in your life. A luxurious beauty gift is always a good idea, especially for the mom who loves all things skincare, makeup, fragrance, haircare and everything in between.
After all, what better way to show your appreciation for everything mothers do than by showering her with all the indulgent self-care treats that she deserves? Whether you’re shopping for your mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister or any of the other moms in your life, we’ve got you covered with the best beauty gifts to pamper her with this year. From luxurious fragrances and high-tech skincare tools to indulgent lipsticks and fancy hair accessories, these are the most lavish and unique beauty gifts she’ll adore this Mother’s Day.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Mother's Day Beauty Gift Guide
The most unique Mother’s Day gift ideas for the beauty lover.
Trudon Sous un Ciel de Pétales Candle
She’ll adore this dreamy Trudon candle, for the perfect woodsy floral scent to light up at home right now.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Bestsellers Travel Set
This Sephora-exclusive Guerlain set features TSA-approved sizes of the brand’s beloved, honey-filled Abeille Royale collection, with a toner, oil and serum.
Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil Gelée
Merit recently debuted a selection of lip gelées that are so moisturizing and give the perfect barely-there, glossy lip stain finish.
Mark Ryan Salon Hair Conditioning Treatment
She deserved to be pampered, so gift your mom an indulgent hair care conditioning treatment at Mark Ryan Salon, so she’ll have the softest and healthiest tresses.
Tata Harper Beauty Sleep Bundle
Upgrade her bedtime routine with this sumptuous gift set, complete with an oil cleanser, serum, cream, eye balm and a crystal gua sha from clean beauty brand Tata Harper.
Innersense Organic Beauty Harmonic Hair Renew Set
This set is all about scalp care, and comes with a pre-wash hair treatment and active serum, as well as a clear quartz scalp massager, for the ultimate at-home haircare moment.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Box Edition
If she’s been eyeing a Dyson, then gift her this splurge-worthy, limited edition hair dryer, which comes with five styling attachments, for everything from volumizing and curling to smoothing and straightening.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum
While Baccarat Rouge has fast become one of the most well-known fragrances from Maison Francis Kurkdjian, don’t sleep on the brand’s other luxe perfumes, like this delightful, bright 724 aroma. While gifting perfume can be tricky, this dreamy scent, with notes of bergamot, jasmine and orange, is sure to become her new signature scent.
Summer Fridays Mom’s Self-Care Set
This four-piece self-care set is the perfect gift for the new mom in your life; it comes with a Babymoon Belly Balm, Lip Butter, Jet Lag Mask and Body Lotion, all in an adorable little pouch.
Chantecaille 24K Gold Serum Intense
The only thing better than a 24-karat gold bauble is a 24-karat gold skincare product. Chantecaille’s luxe serum contains pure gold, vitamin C, peptides, botanicals and hyaluronic acid, which work together to help firm and brighten skin tone, along with reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Chanel Rouge Coco Baume
Chanel’s hydrating Rouge Coco Baume is quite possibly the most luxurious lip balm out there; it’s filled with antioxidants, too, for a luminous pout.
Valmont Hand 24 Hour
Skincare isn’t just about face products. This lush, anti-aging hand lotion is so nourishing and hydrating, with reparative and protective properties thanks to shea butter, macadamia oil, avocado oil and grapeseed oil, for soft and smooth hands.
RéVive Skincare Sensitif Calming Serum
This new RéVive serum is amazing for anyone with sensitive or reactive skin types; it helps reduce irritation and calm down the look of stressed out, dehydrated skin. If you really want to treat mom (as you should!), go all out and gift her the whole RéVive Sensitif line, including a day cream, night cream, eye cream and SPF.
Farmacy Melt It All Away Kit
A cleansing balm is perhaps the best way to remove makeup, and Farmacy’s Melt It All Away gift set includes both the brand’s full-sized essential oil-filled cleanser balm as well as two scrunchies and a travel pouch.
Cle de Peau Synactif Eye Cream
Cle de Peau’s anti-aging eye cream is a splurge-worthy beauty product that she’ll so appreciate. It gently firms, lifts and plumps the sensitive eye area, with ingredients like retinol ACE that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Sisley-Paris Exfoliating Enzyme Mask
This face mask is the perfect gift for the mom who wants to get in *all* the self-care but doesn’t have a ton of time, as it takes just one minute—seriously, just leave this on for 60 seconds (that’s actually the maximum amount of recommended time!) for exfoliation and more radiant, tightened and refined skin.
Augustinus Bader The Daily Essential Duo The Rich Cream
The only thing better than gifting mom one of Augustinus Bader’s lush Rich Cream moisturizers is presenting her with both a full-size and travel-size of the beloved product.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette Pillow Talk Collection
You can’t go wrong with anything in Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Pillow Talk collection. While the lipstick might be one of the most buzzed about items, don’t sleep on this eyeshadow quad, which comes with four shimmery and matte shades and directions on how to create the perfect glam looks.
De La Heart Body Renewal Kit
A lymphatic drainage treatment is always nice, and now she can get all the benefits without leaving home thanks to this kit, which includes a drainage tool, oil and lifting and toning cream, which help fight water retention and the look of cellulite, all while evening out skin texture and helping to hydrate, too.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Whether she’s a Laneige newbie or a longtime devotee of the brand, she’ll love a restock of this viral lip mask.
Supergoop Unseen Face, Lip & Body Set
Sunscreen is the most important part of any skincare routine, and this three-product set includes face, body and lip SPF.
Violette Fr Corail Set
Help her embrace her inner French girl with Violette Fr’s creamy liquid eyeshadow and lipstick duo.
Theraface LED
This new Theraface LED lets her have a true at-home spa day, complete with LED light therapies, as well as microcurrent treatments and more.
Diptyque Paris Do Son Hair Mist
A spicy floral Diptyque hair perfume is surely the most elegant way to add a little extra fragrance to her routine.
Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40
She’ll love this new Kosas mineral SPF, which will actually make her enjoy applying sunscreen.
La Mer Discovery Collection Set
Pamper mom with *all* the extravagant La Mer products; this gift set includes an eye cream, treatment lotion, serum and moisturizing cream.