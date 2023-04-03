The Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Woman in Your Life

It’s always important to recognize moms everywhere for all that they do, but they deserve even more love and appreciation on Mother’s Day. Whether you’re looking for a special present for your mom, mother-in-law, grandmother or any of the new moms in your life, it’s the perfect opportunity to go above and beyond and show the most wonderful women just how much you care, and what better way to do so than spoiling her with the most luxurious presents on her special day?
Mother’s Day 2023 is coming up on Sunday, May 14, so you still have time to find her a thoughtful gift that she’ll truly treasure—no last-minute gift cards necessary! If you’re still at a loss for what to get the most fashionable and sophisticated woman you know, don’t let yourself get intimidated because there are plenty of appropriately chic and delightfully indulgent presents that she’ll absolutely adore. Whether she’s into glittering jewelry, sumptuous handbags, luxe skincare or elegant decor, we’ve found all the best Mother’s Day gifts for the most stylish woman you know.
From the prettiest pajamas and a gold face mask to a delicate emerald ring and revitalizing at-home spa essential, these are the thoughtful and stylish presents she’s sure to love.
Crane and Canopy Layla Pajama Set
She’ll have the sweetest dreams when she wears these buttery soft pink PJs.
Carrière Frères Diffuser La Rose aime le Poivre
Elevate her home decor with this lovely rose diffuser.
Manolo Blahnik Hangisimu Embellished Pumps
A glamorous pair of heels are always appreciated, and even better when they’re a pretty pair of embellished Manolo pumps.
Smythson Organizer Tech Pouch in Panama
Help her stay organized when she’s on the go with this stylish pink leather pouch, so she can easily store her AirPods, chargers, cables and other accessories.
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat
Everyday is an at-home spa day with this HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat, which uses low-frequency pulsed electromagnetic field technology to help ease pain, soreness and just generally relax the entire body. It’s such a chic wellness gadget, and she’ll absolutely love it.
Le Grand Courtage Pamper Me Gift Set
Treat her to an adorable gift set that includes rosé champagne and plenty of self-care essentials like soap, bubble bath, hand cream and body lotion.
Spinelli Kilcollin Ceres Deux Set of Two 18-Karat Gold and Emerald Rings
The most special lady in your life deserves to be spoiled with splurge-worthy baubles, like this glittering emerald and gold ring.
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
She’ll love this cream-colored linen duvet, which is perfect for these warmer days.
Chantecaille Wild Meadows Blush
This pretty pink blush is the perfect addition to her beauty routine, especially as we head into summer.
The Row N/S Park Small Textured Leather Tote
She’ll use this elegant and timeless leather tote year after year.
Away The Bigger Carry-On in Rose Gold Aluminum
Upgrade her luggage situation with this sophisticated rose gold carry-on suitcase, which she’ll pack to the brim for all those getaways you’ve planned for her this year. This one is Away’s best-seller Bigger Carry-on size, for a bit of extra space.
Valmont Just Bloom Perfume
Gifting perfume can be hard, but you can’t go wrong with this delicate floral perfume from Valmont, which features notes of lily of the valley, gardenia and ambergris.
KBH Jewels Classic Diamond Tennis Necklace
A sparkly diamond necklace adds a dose of glamour to her daily jewelry situation.
Rothy's The Petal Square Flats
These chic yet comfortable rose-appliqué flats are perfect for spring and summer days.
Rumor Rosé
Rosé season is upon us, so open up this bottle at Mother’s Day brunch to toast the new season (and the woman of the hour) with this perfectly pink vino.
Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Lip Colour
Is there anything better than opening up a fresh Chanel lipstick? This pretty shade is sure to be her signature color of the season.
Mackenzie-Childs Wildflowers Flower Buckets Gift Set of Three
The mom with a green thumb (or even just those who are looking to get into the DIY gardening life) will adore these charming floral-printed flower buckets.
Celine Triomphe Logo Oval Acetate Sunglasses
No ensemble is complete without a sophisticated pair of shades, like these timeless Celine frames.
Stephanie Gottlieb 3 Diamond Enamel Stack Ring
The jewelry lover will cherish this pink enamel ring, which has three subtle diamonds.
Eres Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit
Beach days are finally within reach, and what better way to welcome in the new season than by refreshing her bathing suit collection? You can’t go wrong with this classic white one-piece from Eres, for a flattering and sophisticated silhouette she’ll turn to year after year.
Brodie Cashmere Little Cherry Jumper
This comfy yet tailored cashmere sweater is perfect for layering, and there’s a true cherry on top with this adorable print.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
Enhance her beauty routine with this cult-favorite 24-karat gold vibrating bar, which helps tone, lift, contour and generally freshen up skin. It’s also available to shop at Sephora.
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
If she’s all about an at-home workout, then this pink yoga mat just might be the perfect gift.
Diptyque Paris Fleur de Cerisier Cherry Blossom Candle
A Diptyque candle is always nice, and the French fragrance brand’s latest cherry blossom is so lovely for spring.
Clase Azul Gold Tequila
If she’s a tequila lover, you simply can’t do better than Clase Azul, and their latest Tequila Gold is the absolute perfect gift for her this Mother’s Day. It’s a blend of plata, reposado and ultra añejo, and comes in a gorgeous glass and ceramic vessel with a dash of 24-karat gold. It’s the best way to toast the loveliest lady in your life.
Bottega Veneta Knot Padded Woven Lambskin Clutch Bag
A Bottega Veneta woven clutch never goes out of style.
Jia Jia Large Rose Quartz Display Tray
This pretty pink display tray is composed of entirely natural rose quartz, which is all about inspiring and attracting love. It’s such a lovely keepsake for her to show off at home.
Larq Pitcher PureVis
While a water filter pitcher might not seem like the most glamorous of gifts, you’ll surely change your mind once you try out Larq’s version. The brand became known for their self-cleaning and purifying water bottle, and now they have a pitcher, too. This pitcher filters out pollutants and harmful contaminates, via an activated carbon filter and UV light for purification. It comes with a rechargable battery, and it’s also self-cleaning, taking out all the hard work. Unlike many filters out there, this one actually makes your water taste good, and the auto-activated cleaning features goes on every six hours. Plus, there’s an app you can connect, so you can see when you need to charge the battery and how much water you’ve consumed.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Magic Cream moisturizer is already a nice gift on its own, but this year, go above and beyond and get her (refillable!) jar custom engraved.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Gift Box Edition
Mom’s hair deserves the best of the best, which means it’s time to get her that Dyson hair dryer she’s been talking about for so long. This one comes in a fun blue shade, plus it comes with five styling attachments.
Dry Farm Wines
The vino lover will adore these natural wines; you can gift her a subscription service for whatever length of time you want, whether it’s just for Mother’s Day or a monthly subscription (or bi-monthly!) gift basket drop-off.
Sisley L'Eau Rêvée D'Aria Perfume
This delicate and dreamy perfume features notes of spicy ginger with vanilla and citrus, for a spicy and alluring scent that’s sure to be her new signature fragrance.
Hoka Rocket X 2
If she’s a runner, gift her a fresh pair of sneakers, like these new Hoka’s that are made specifically for racing, complete with a special foam layer midsole and light, ultra-supportive upper.
Aerin Blush Classic Faux-Shagreen Picture Frame
An elegant soft pink picture frame is a tasteful way to display all those memories.
Givenchy Medium Antigona Soft Satchel Bag in Calfskin
An elegant leather handbag always makes a great gift, and is sure to be a staple item in her closet.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair Youth-Oil-in Serum
This hair serum uses reparative honey for the healthiest, full and shiny tresses.
Printfresh Bagheera Cami Nightgown
Sure, sweats and leggings are nice sometimes, but what about an elegant nightgown, instead? This lightweight pink nightgown is made for warm summer nights, and the leopards add the perfect amount of sass.
Suzanne Kalan 18-Karat Gold, Emerald and Diamond Earrings
She’ll get so many compliments on these sparkly emerald and diamond earrings.
The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Sandal
This minimalist pair of sleek black thong sandals, from New York-based brand The Row, are ideal for the upcoming warmer months.
Cle de Peau Precious Gold Vitality Mask
When it comes to her skincare, nothing less than the gold standard will do; this Cle de Peau vitality mask will leave her skin bright, firm and glowing in mere minutes.
Goop Home 5-Quart Covered Casserole
If she loves to cook, she’ll so appreciate this charming casserole dish from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Home. It’s practical, yes, but it’s also so cute, and it’s nontoxic and nonstick.
Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case
She’ll use this clear cosmetics case to organize her toiletries on all those summer trips.
Allied Home Silk Pillowcase & Eye Mask Beauty Bundle
There’s no better gift than that of a good night’s rest, and she’ll sleep like a baby thanks to this silk pillowcase and eye mask set, which you can shop at Nordstrom.
Whispering Angel Rosé 2022
There’s no such thing as too much rosé as we head into Memorial Day, so get a head start with Whispering Angel’s latest 2022 bottle.
Apple Watch Series 8
Even if she’s not a hardcore techie, she’ll still love and appreciate this new Apple Watch, so she can track her workouts and steps, send texts, make calls and so much more, without lugging her iPhone around. Plus, it’s currently listed at a discount on Amazon.
Ralph Lauren Home Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket
A plush cashmere throw blanket is the perfect home decor accoutrement.
Uncommon Goods Sliding Cheese and Snack Board
What better gift for the ultimate hostess than an elegant new serving board? It’s perfect for a pre-dinner charcuterie board.