The Tasteful Home Decor Mother’s Day Gifts for the Design-Loving Lady

Does your mom rearrange everything in her home at least once a year? Is she always swapping out the centerpiece on the dining room table and buying new throw pillows? If you’ve answered yes to both of those questions, you probably have a mother who’s quite enthusiastic about all things home design. And what better way to say “Happy Mother’s Day” to the design-loving lady than with a special kind of home decor gift?

Below, discover some of the best gifts you can give your mom if she’s a home design lover, from a handmade magazine to replace her old coffee table book to wind chimes guaranteed to spruce up her back deck. These aren’t typical Mother’s Day gift ideas; instead of a last-minute Amazon gift card or drugstore candles, step outside of the box and buy her something she’ll have for years to come. After all, the best mom deserves to be showered with love *and* gifts on her big day.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.