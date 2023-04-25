Jet Set: Mother’s Day Gifts for the Travel Lover

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a great gift for the mom with permanent wanderlust who loves all things travel, you’ve come to the right place. From a cashmere wrap and sleek carry-on suitcase to a wanderlust-worthy book and silky sleep mask, these are the best Mother’s Day gift guide ideas for the most special woman in your life.
Away The Bigger Carry-on Flex Suitcase
What better way to get your mom ready for the next trip you’re taking together than with a sleek new carry-on suitcase? It’s the perfect gift that she’ll use for all her upcoming summer getaways, and it’s super special since it comes in a pretty, limited edition sky blue colorway. Plus, this particular suitcase has an expandable zipper, for extra space, and it comes with a leather luggage tag.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
If your mom loves reading but hates the bulk of bringing along cumbersome hardcovers, treat her to a new Kindle Paperwhite. This one comes with a fabric cover case and a USB-C charger cable, as well.
Leatherology Deluxe Passport Cover
Help mom stay organized while on all her jet-setting adventures with this timeless leather passport holder, which she can use to store her ID, credit cards and other travel essentials. It has RFID blocking lining technology, which helps protect her credit card numbers and scannable IDs from being stolen.
'Great Escapes Mediterranean: The Hotel Book'
A glossy coffee table book filled with bucket-list worthy spots in the Mediterranean is sure to be a hit—what better way to decorate her home, or help her pick out a new favorite destination?
Rothy's The Essential Tote
A chic yet durable tote bag is a must when it comes to traveling, and this particular carryall from Rothy’s fits the bill for all her adventures, from everyday errands to road trips and long flights. It has a zipper closure for extra security, and we love that it’s made of eco-friendly recycled marine plastic, and it’s machine washable, too.
July Packing Cells
Upgrade her travel accessories wardrobe with a set of compressive packing cubes, which make taking a carry-on a total breeze.
Smythson Travels and Experiences Panama Notebook
A sophisticated, high-quality leather notebook is the perfect travel journal, though she can use it for anything.
The Avantguard Montmartre Cateye Sunglasses
She’ll love this polished pair of cat-eye sunglasses, which go with any travel outfit.
Larq Bottle PureVis
A water bottle is a non-negotiable for any trip, long or short, and this sleek version also happens to have its own purification and self-cleaning system.
Calpak Medium Clear Cosmetics Case
A dependable toiletry case is key for packing skincare and makeup.
Slip Rose Gold Silk Sleep Mask
Even if the hotel room is super bright, she’ll have the sweetest dreams thanks to this silky sleep mask.
White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
A plush cashmere travel wrap is an indulgent and chic accessory she can use in a myriad of ways.
Innersense Beauty Pure Travel Trio
If she’s all about haircare, she’ll adore this travel-sized gift set including shampoo, conditioner and a spritz leave-in conditioner.
Losano Contour Leggings
A pretty pink pair of leggings are a cute and comfy option for a travel outfit.