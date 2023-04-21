The Best Wellness and Self-Care Mother’s Day Gifts

If your mother loves a self-care day more than anything else on this planet, it’s likely she’d prefer something wellness-focused this Mother’s Day. For those who are still on the hunt for gift ideas, this Mother’s Day gift guide is sure to improve your mom’s well-being, with ultra-elegant wellness presents.
Whether she’s a yogi with a daily practice or can’t leave the house without a little protein powder smoothie, these are the best Mother’s Day gifts for the wellness-loving mom in your life.
Mache Yoga Mat Storage Tube
Even if your mom already has yoga mats galore, it’s more than likely she doesn’t have anywhere chic to store them. This eco-chic storage lets her keep her yoga mat off the floor. The tubes are available in multiple styles, so choose one that matches her mat. Plus, all of the tubes are handcrafted in the United States and made using nontoxic and biodegradable materials.
Emma Lewisham Supernatural Sleeping Mask
Emma Lewisham is a clean beauty skincare brand that is so luxurious, and works well for mature skin. The hydrating overnight mask boosts collagen and elasticity, and minimizes fine lines at the same time, giving your mom the youthful glow she’s surely looking for with her skincare routine.
The sleep mask promises “beauty sleep in a bottle,” with an ultra-hydrating overnight treatment. The brand’s Illuminating Brighten Your Day Crème is another solid choice, as it’s made with with triple vitamin C to give mom that glow.
Somavedic Harmony
This digital pollution-neutralizing frequency therapy device is the perfect gift for your mom if she’s into the latest wellness technology. It’s scientifically proven to allow users sleep more restfully, which is also something new moms can definitely benefit from. This smaller model works as a calming gadget in offices and bedrooms, and can even accompany your mom on her daily commute.
Baloom Stretching Massager
What better gift for the woman who does everything than a massage? Even better, an endless supply of them, which is a truly great gift. This high-quality, heated stretching massager comes with seven different programs and three intensity levels to customize the experience. It’s also portable, so she can pop it on a chair or her bed. Whether she’s a regular SoulCycler or obsessed with Orange Theory, this offers the ultimate way to relax post-workout class.
Hey Dewy Humidifier
This adorable, teeny-tiny humidifier acts like a portable spa. Your mom can tote it to her office, take it to the gym, or get ready at home with it going. It’s wireless and rechargeable and runs for eight hours, so it can also sit it next to her bed without disrupting her sleep.
Cruz BlenderCap
Get your mom this small portable blender if she loves making morning smoothies, but is tired of cleaning up her oversized option. This battery operated blender runs for an entire week after charging it only one time, making it perfect for early morning gym visits. You’ll make mom feel like an at-home chef minus the messy clean up. Plus, when you buy your mom the blender, you can also receive a discount on the water bottle that comes with it so she can take her drink on the go.
Vitality Daydream V Pant
Is your mom even more obsessed with TikTok than you are? If so, it’s likely she’s seen the flattering V leggings all over the feed. These sustainable athleisure leggings are available in sizes 2XS to 4XL, and offer a more mature take on the trend.
Headspace
All moms could use a little bit of a break. Luckily, Headspace allows them to unwind, no matter how much time they do—or don’t—have. This Mother’s Day, gift your mom an annual subscription for the wildly popular (and relaxing) mindfulness and meditation app. Starting on Monday, May 8th through Sunday, May 14, subscriptions are 20% off in honor of the holiday.
Vadham Glow Assorted Tea Gift Set
If your mom is not a coffee drinker, treat her to a selection of indulgent teas. Vahdam India is a sustainable global wellness brand known for its Indian teas and superfoods, and has a whole slew of celebrity superfans, including none other than Oprah. The teas are sourced directly from farms in India, and it’s a certified climate-neutral and plastic-neutral brand, for a gift that gives back.
Sunday Citizen Snug Crystal Weighted Blanket
Post-workout, your mom can unwind with this weighted blanket, which promises to improve sleep and reduce stress to help out with her mental health. This fourth-generation textile family run business makes eco-friendly products, from bedding to bathrobes.
Hydragun Atom Mini
If your mother is always complaining about her back, this Hydragun will give her a regular massage that feels like a spa day, all without leaving the house and sans any bulkiness. This easy-to-charge mini massage gun is just as powerful but can easily be hidden away in a home gym. Olympians and pro football players love this mini massager, which specifically targets post-workout muscle soreness and joint stiffness. The Atom Mini is $10 off for a limited time, from May 8 to 14 with the code MOTHERSDAY.