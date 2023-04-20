12 Eco-Minded Menswear Brands to Shop This Earth Day—And Always

In recent years, the fashion world has experienced a paradigm shift as sustainability and eco-consciousness have become the linchpins for a new generation of fashion-savvy consumers. To truly don the mantle of sustainable and stylish, brands must master the art of balancing environmental responsibility, enticing design and uncompromising quality. It’s a high-wire act that calls for more than just hollow promises or fancy jargon on a website. The real game-changer lies in the dedication to green materials, ethical production and an unwavering passion for timeless, evergreen styles that leave fleeting fads in the dust.
As Earth Day approaches, it’s worth shifting the spotlight to the most sustainable names in menswear, the vanguards that prove you can be planet-friendly and dapper without breaking a sweat. And by championing these brands, we’re slashing waste and advocating for the recycling of fashion in the name of Mother Earth (because, let’s face it, throwaway fast fashion is guilty of being a huge polluter). Here, a dozen handpicked menswear brands that effortlessly marry style and sustainability for the sake of the planet.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
Eco-Minded Menswear Brands to Shop This Earth Day
-
Industry Of All Nations
Industry of All Nations (IOAN), established in April 2010, shook things up as a cutting-edge research, design and development office on a mission to revamp consumer goods production. They’re all about taking it back to the OG makers, using indigenous or eco-friendly techniques local to each region worldwide. With summer calling, consider IOAN’s Pique Tank. The deep indigo hue comes from 12 dips in a fermented natural indigo dye made from 100% traceable organic cotton from Tamil Nadu, India.
-
Paka
Say hello to this Peruvian brand, born from a passion for crafting natural, all-purpose clothing for outdoor enthusiasts. Innovating with alpaca fiber and other eco-friendly materials, Paka (an abbreviation of alpaca) aims to connect its wearers with nature, inspiring conscious choices and uplifting the communities behind the collection. Their top-selling hoodie is crafted from materials found on the outskirts of Puno, colored in the mountains of Arequipa and finished with a personal touch by the female artisan who wove it in Cusco.
-
Olderbrother
This cutting-edge fashion label is a champion of the slow fashion movement, creating gender-neutral luxury garments using locally sourced materials and eco-friendly fabrics and dyes. Founded by Portland designer Bobby Bonaparte and LA’s Max Kingery, the brand’s expertly crafted collections feature bamboo-rayon-corn blended tees and medieval black indigo-dyed hemp trousers. We especially love the “Hand-Me-Down” Military Coat, an up-cycled M65 field jacket with corozo buttons and vintage 1960s zippers that has been naturally dyed with ashwagandha root and chaga mushrooms.
-
Jungmaven
Jungmaven, founded by Robert Jungmann, sprouted from a desire for simplicity and sustainability while halting clear-cutting practices. Recognizing hemp as a solution to environmental issues and a potential fashion-forward textile, Jungmann passionately pioneered the creation of high-quality hemp tees to transform both industry and public perceptions. Released in time for Earth Day, this limited edition tee displays a vintage sunrise design on the back as a tribute to Mother Earth and Love the Sea, a Hawaiian non-profit dedicated to removing massive amounts of plastic from coastal waters. The “Keep Earth Beautiful” design is screen printed on Jungmaven’s popular Original Tee using eco-friendly, water-based ink.
-
Neem London
Making exclusively menswear, Neem London is dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact through transparency in the choice of materials, manufacturing processes and locations—striving for a closed-loop menswear system that utilizes recycled yarns, organic cotton, ZQ merino, minimal packaging and recyclable labels. This summer, sport their Regenerative Cotton Button-Down, which is perfect for both chic office attire and relaxed weekend vibes.
-
Patagonia
A veritable trailblazer in sustainable retail, Patagonia has a proven track record for making change. The widely-respected brand switched to organic cotton way back in 1996 and partnered with Fair Trade USA in 2014, impacting over 75,000 workers in 10 countries. Launching its “Worn Wear” resale program in 2017 and earning the United Nations Champion of the Earth title in 2019, Patagonia now strives for climate neutrality throughout its business and supply chain by 2025. You’ll want to spend the entire summer lazing around in these Hemp Volley Shorts, which are Fair Trade Certified sewn.
-
Outerknown
Surf pro Kelly Slater’s brainchild rode the wave of sustainability before it even shipped a single product, scoring Fair Labor Association certification and launching ECONYL swimwear (and now, manufacturing buttons from recycled ocean plastic). With a gnarly 2030 Sustainability Plan, Outerknown aims to achieve total circularity by 2030, shredding the industry with eco-innovation and fair labor advocacy. Cop a pair of plush recycled poly Highttide Sweatshorts for the beach—and throw on this Earth Day-appropriate corduroy cap, while you’re at it.
-
Veja
Veja’s unmistakable “V” trainers aren’t just a pretty face—they’re eco-minded, too. Since 2005, the French brand has been doing things differently, using Brazilian organic cotton and Amazonian rubber, all tapped sustainably. Ditching ads, Veja pumps savings into planet-friendly, Fairtrade materials instead. For example, three discarded plastic bottles go into every pair of V-12 Vegan B-Mesh (your soon-to-be favorite kicks for everyday wear).
-
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney’s always been shaking things up with her eponymous label, from her inaugural menswear collection in Spring 2017 to the debut of vegan Stan Smiths in Fall 2018. Her Stella McCartney Cares Foundation backs sustainability and breast cancer awareness, and she’s a sustainability whisperer for Bernard Arnault and LVMH’s executive squad. Don’t miss Stella’s limited-edition capsules, collabs and unisex gems, like this Sheep Can Never Sleep Print Shirt adorned with Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara’s cheeky illustrations.
-
Pangaia
Leading the charge in the fusion of fashion, science and sustainability, Pangaia has been committed to discovering and developing cutting-edge eco-friendly materials since its 2018 debut. One of Pangaia’s groundbreaking inventions is their Flwrdwn collection, boasting puffer coats stuffed with desiccated flowers. The latest collab with Zellerfeld brings 3D-printed chic to customers’ feet with the “Absolute Sneaker,” a sleek slip-on crafted from TPU in versatile black and oat hues. Pangaia continues to push circularity, offering a $30 voucher to customers who return their well-worn sneaks for repurposing.
-
Re/Done
Re/Done, the LA-based vintage denim deity, breathes new life into old denim with a climate-conscious twist. Since its 2014 inception by Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, Re/Done has transformed worn-out Levi’s into one-of-a-kind runway-ready styles like this collection of 501s revived with Seventies floral patchwork. They’ve also recently stepped into the sneaker game, crafting kicks from sustainable materials like recycled leather and upcycled bottles.
-
Beckett Simonon
Tired of the traditional retail hustle, Beckett Simonon revamped the game for producers, artisans, the planet and of course, you. Their secret sauce? Managing production in-house, crafting products on demand, and selling exclusively online. Their made-to-order approach nixes unsold inventory, ensuring resources are used efficiently (and fashionably). From dapper derbies and oxfords to monk straps and Chelsea boots, they’ve got you covered. It’s the full-grain leather Lambert loafers that we’ve got our eyes on for summer.