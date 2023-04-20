12 Eco-Minded Menswear Brands to Shop This Earth Day—And Always

In recent years, the fashion world has experienced a paradigm shift as sustainability and eco-consciousness have become the linchpins for a new generation of fashion-savvy consumers. To truly don the mantle of sustainable and stylish, brands must master the art of balancing environmental responsibility, enticing design and uncompromising quality. It’s a high-wire act that calls for more than just hollow promises or fancy jargon on a website. The real game-changer lies in the dedication to green materials, ethical production and an unwavering passion for timeless, evergreen styles that leave fleeting fads in the dust.

As Earth Day approaches, it’s worth shifting the spotlight to the most sustainable names in menswear, the vanguards that prove you can be planet-friendly and dapper without breaking a sweat. And by championing these brands, we’re slashing waste and advocating for the recycling of fashion in the name of Mother Earth (because, let’s face it, throwaway fast fashion is guilty of being a huge polluter). Here, a dozen handpicked menswear brands that effortlessly marry style and sustainability for the sake of the planet.

