Tesla Q1 Sales Figures Raised Doubts About Elon Musk’s Price War Strategy

Tesla said yesterday (April 2) it delivered 422,875 electric vehicles globally in the first three months of 2023, capping a quarter marked by challenging economic conditions and deep price cuts. The number is a record high for the Elon Musk-led company and beat Wall Street analyst estimates, but it came short of Tesla’s production during the period, sparking worries that demand might not be strong enough.

Tesla shares fell more than 6 percent in today’s mid-day trading.

In the three months ending March 31, Tesla made 440,808 vehicles, about 18,000 more than it sold.

“It doesn’t feel like demand is fantastic right now,” said Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi on CNBC today.

In January, Tesla slashed prices across its EV models by as much as 20 percent. The move boosted sales, especially the popular Model Y SUV, and triggered a price war among electric carmakers. However, price cuts didn’t seem to bring a significant increase in sales on an annual basis, Sacconaghi noted.

“They took these very large price cuts and consumers reacted strongly to them initially. And yet seasonal growth was pretty in line with historical levels,” he said.

Tesla only breaks down production and delivery numbers by two groups: its high-end Model S and X vehicles and the mass-market Model 3 and Y. In the first quarter, the company produced 19,437 Model S and X vehicles but sold only 10,695 of them. It produced 421,371 Model 3 and Y cars and sold 412,180.

“My guess is, as we progress through the year and there’s more and more competition, Tesla will likely have to lower prices to make sure it meets its volume targets,” Sacconaghi said.

Tesla began delivering the Semi, its heavy-duty commercial truck, in December to its first client, PepsiCo. The truck is being assembled at Tesla’s battery plant in Sparks, Nevada. But yesterday’s report didn’t include production and delivery numbers of this particular model.

The first-quarter delivery numbers suggest Tesla is on track to hit its target of selling 1.8 million EVs this year, which would be a 40 percent increase from last year. “That remains front and center for investors awaiting these Q1 delivery numbers in a murky [macroeconomic environment],” tweeted Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Tesla’s stock price rose 60 percent in the first quarter, reversing some of its sharp losses last year. The EV maker is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on April 19.