The Best Boutique and Luxury Hotels in the Finger Lakes Region

New York‘s beautiful Finger Lakes offer a variety of outdoor experiences with stunning views. Visitors can bask in tranquility or adventure, as they prefer. You might spend your days exploring the lakes from a kayak, hiking to tumbling waterfalls and breathtaking cliffs, visiting the region’s many breweries and wineries, pampering yourself at the area’s luxury spas and savoring meals made with fresh local ingredients. The Finger Lakes region also hosts outdoor concerts, festivals and events throughout the year. At the end of each full day, you can relax at one of the many high-end Finger Lakes hotels quaintly tucked into the land surrounding the waterfront.



Luxury Hotels in the Finger Lakes

Inns of Aurora Resort & Spa

391 Main St, Aurora, NY 13026

This collection of historic stays is set along the edge of Cayuga Lake in the small village of Aurora. Each of Aurora Resort’s five inns—the E.B. Morgan House, Rowland House, Wallcourt Hall and Zabriskie House—are within walking distance of a charming Main Street lined with shops and restaurants. However, if you’d rather relax on site, enjoying the warm therapeutic pool, sauna and steam room, you can dine in Aurora Resort’s historic 1833 restaurant or hit the Fargo Bar and Grill for a burger and a beer. Each of Aurora Resort’s boutique hotels has a unique style but all offer high-end amenities like marble baths, lake views, Italian linens and beautiful artwork. Inns of Aurora Resort & Spa.

Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles

851 W Genesee Street Rd, Skaneateles, NY 13152

You’ll feel like you stepped into a painting at the picturesque Mirbeau Inn & Spa, which has a main building and four individual cottages. The inn has the feel of a French chateau—you might cross a bridge over a lily pad-covered pond and see fish dancing in the water or turn a corner and hear the trickle of classic fountains. The on-site spa and restaurant, which has a menu featuring organic local ingredients, overlook dreamy landscaping. This property’s spacious rooms are simple and cozy but boast plenty of space. You’ll love the charming exposed beams on the ceiling, fireplaces, large soaking tubs and mattresses with gel-infused memory foam. Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles.

Geneva on the Lake

1001 Lochland Road, Geneva, New York 14456

Standing magnificently along the shores of Seneca Lake is this 4-star hotel that exudes Italian elegance. The villa was built as a residence in 1914, subsequently became a monastery, and was established as a resort in 1981. Geneva on the Lake is a boutique property set on 10 acres that is close to nearby museums and wineries but so beautiful you may not want to leave. Every room has unique antique furniture, fireplaces and a jacuzzi tub, but the most spacious rooms are found in the townhouses, which boast two bedrooms and private patios with lake views. Dining options at the resort include an on-site restaurant with notable wine flights. Geneva on the Lake.

The Lake House on Canandaigua

770 S Main St, Canandaigua, NY 14424

The modern Lake House on Canandaigua offers guests panoramic water views from its stunning pool and hot tub. You can rent motor boats or kayaks and explore the lake, or stay close to shore on water bikes and paddleboards. After water play, unwind in the lakeside saunas at the spa or take one of the many classes offered at Lake House, from yoga to Whiskey and Wood Burning. Rooms feature luxurious minimalist decor, cozy four-poster beds, private balconies and high-end amenities like deluxe linens and Nespresso machines. The Lake House on Canandaigua.

Belhurst Castle and Winery

4069 W Lake Rd, Geneva, NY 14456

Belhurst Castle dates to 1885 and is perfect for travelers who relish the idea of staying at a winery with regular tastings and a full-service spa. This stone castle is a short drive away from Seneca Lake State Park and the Finger Lakes region museums—and just one hour from Rochester and Syracuse. You can choose between the classic guest rooms in the main castle, the private cottages next door, rooms in the more modern addition to the castle and accommodations in the nearby manor house. The decor in most rooms has a historic feel, with antique furniture and artwork. Stay in the main castle, and you’ll enjoy free wine that literally pours from a spigot in the wall. Belhurst Castle and Winery.

The Idlwilde Inn

1 Lakeview Ave, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

This grand Victorian bed and breakfast sits on a vibrant green hill and has a serene wrap-around porch with gorgeous garden views. Built in 1892, the Idlwilde Inn is a 4-star hotel on a property that’s within walking distance of Seneca Lake. The spacious rooms are elegant and filled with antiques that contribute to the inn’s 19th-century charm, and the attentive concierge service will make you feel like royalty. Nearby activities include hiking at Watkins Glen State Park on trails that lead to cascading waterfalls, tastings at Seneca Lake wineries and watersports. Breakfast is served in a delightful dining room with outdoor seating on the porch. The Idlwilde Inn.