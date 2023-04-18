Unpacking McLaren’s Exclusive Trackside Experience at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

Fans of top-class motorsports are gearing up for the second annual Miami Grand Prix in early May, and while tens of thousands will watch from the grandstands, that isn’t the only way to take in the action. Automaker McLaren is taking racing to the next level of luxury with a three-day Grand Prix experience hosted by CEO Michael Leiters and former Formula 1 driver Bruno Senna. The exclusive package, which costs roughly $9,360, is a dream come true for supercar superfans.

Passholders can expect an unrivaled up-close experience of the Miami Grand Prix from the multi-level McLaren Race House, which is located at a pinch-point of the state-of-the-art course and offers two spectacular views of the Miami International Autodrome’s nineteen corners and three DRS activation zones. Throughout the weekend, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, F1 driver and Miami Grand Prix racer Lando Norris and past Formula 1 Championship winner Mika Hakkinen will provide race commentary and context. And McLaren Race House guests will get an exclusive live look at the 2023 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO—a sleek beast with an enhanced 740-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine—at McLaren Uncovered, a preview event at the Wynwood Walls outdoor art gallery featuring a performance by DJ Irie.

McLaren’s Race House package, while certainly geared toward high-test auto aficionados, offers more than prime views of the cars zipping around the track. Pass holders will enjoy a one-of-a-kind VIP experience featuring luxe indoor/outdoor seating options, a premium open bar, gourmet cuisine and a gift bag full of limited-edition McLaren apparel and merch. Parking passes for the exclusive McLaren lot located across from the Race House are available by request to Race House guests who relish the opportunity to mingle with their fellow owners during Friday and Saturday’s practice and qualifying laps.

Beyond the Race House, McLaren VIPs can take in all the Grand Prix and Miami have to offer, from race weekend celebrity sightings and parties to the city’s famous restaurants, clubbing and fun in the sun. Fifteen minutes away from the Miami International Autodrome, the Hard Rock Hotel brings in world-class performers for the race weekend. Last year’s lineup included Tiësto, Maluma and Post Malone, and this year, the pop icon Jonas Brothers are just some of the A-list entertainers scheduled to perform at the Hard Rock during race weekend. In the evenings, Chef Mario Carbone is bringing CARBONE BEACH back to Miami. The four-night supper club celebrating Miami Race Week features curated cocktails, live performances and opulent Italian touches. Or for something different, guests of the Race House can check out Arte Agave Miami, a celebration of art and fine agave spirits with more than 135 varieties of spirits to sample, Baile Folklórico performed by Ballet Folklorico Miami and traditional small bites.

Last year, the Miami Grand Prix drew more than 243,000 spectators, and in response to high demand, race organizers have added more grandstand seats, hospitality suites and luxury club spaces—all of which are likely to be packed, if last year’s numbers are any indication. The McLaren Race House Experience offers not just an alternative way to experience the Miami Grand Prix but also one designed for motorsports fans who appreciate power and luxury in equal measure.