What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 28-May 4

Things are going retro on streaming this week, with movies and shows featuring everything from Ziggy Stardust to the masterminds (a term used loosely) behind Watergate. There are also several different takes on contemporary female horror, an exciting espionage series, and a nuanced reimagining of a classic thriller.

What to watch on Netflix





Soft & Quiet

Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions have consistently made waves with socially conscious horror, and Soft & Quiet adds to the oeuvre with a chilling look at small-town race relations. When a kindergarten teacher organizes an inaugural meeting for the “Daughters for Aryan Unity,” she unites a small group of women who are like-minded in their bigotry. As the women move through the town, they encounter a pair of Asian American sisters, and a small argument snowballs into a home invasion-slash-hostage situation. The film presents a fascinating, terrifying looks at white womanhood as weaponized for white supremacy, as scary as it is timely. Soft & Quiet will be available starting Monday, May 1st.

What to watch on Hulu





Clock

In Clock, Dianna Agron plays Ella, a woman facing mounting pressure from her friends, family, and society at large to have a child despite her ambivalence. To try and set her biological clock to the right time, so to speak, her gynecologist encourages her to enroll in a clinical trial to get her motherhood journey started before it’s too late. Ella agrees, and she’s soon whisked off to an in-patient facility for pills, tests, and a bevy of horrors that bring the nagging voices around her into the forefront. Clock premieres Friday, April 28th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





Citadel

Amazon’s newest big-budget, high-concept series packs a punch. Citadel tells the story of a dismantled international spy agency and its amnesiac operatives. Former partners Mason (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) are thrown back into their old lives when they’re sought out by a colleague (Stanley Tucci) to help put an end to the organization that threatened them in the first place. While their memories come back to them, Mason and Nadia must contend with their new mission and their old relationship, one built more on secrets than trust. Citadel premieres Friday, April 28th.

What to watch on HBO Max





Moonage Daydream

A documentary as experimental as its subject, Moonage Daydream does David Bowie proud. Director Brett Morgen taps never-before-seen footage from Bowie’s concerts and his own personal archives to create a doc that’s more a trippy collage than a straightforward biography, but that style lends itself to one of rock’s most eccentric figures. It’s a movie that wants to overload your senses, so be sure to put it on the biggest screen you can — some things just aren’t made to be watched on your phone. Moonage Daydream premieres Saturday, May 29th.





White House Plumbers

HBO has always been good to Woody Harrelson (True Detective) and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), and White House Plumbers unites the actors in this farcical-but-true story. The miniseries follows the exploits of E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) as they are appointed to increasingly important posts in the Nixon administration. When they’re put on the re-election committee, they plan some morally dubious plots to stay on top of their opposition — including a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. The rest is history, literally. Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kiernan Shipka also star. White House Plumbers premieres Monday, May 1st.

What to watch on Disney Plus





Peter Pan & Wendy

David Lowery’s greatest successes have followed from the fantastical, from dramatic indie fare like A Ghost Story and The Green Knight to Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon. Lowery returns to the House of Mouse with Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action adaptation of the animated classic. The story is largely the same (with some updated sensibilities), and the biggest change occurs with the film’s large-scale visual effects. Neverland has never looked so good. Yara Shahidi plays Tinker Bell, while Jude Law takes on the role of Captain Hook and Jim Gaffigan serves as his first mate, Mr. Smee. Peter Pan & Wendy premieres Friday, April 28th.

What to watch on Paramount+





Fatal Attraction

Based on the (in)famous movie of the same name, Fatal Attraction is a new series that seeks to deconstruct the classic tale of infidelity. Joshua Jackson plays Dan and Lizzy Caplan steps up to the plate as Alex, though the latter is confined to flashbacks: this version jumps back and forth from the past, when the affair took place, to the present, when Dan is out on parole after being convicted for Alex’s murder. It’s a crime that he may or may not have committed (that’s up to the viewer to decide), but the series shows the passion and the pain that led up to that point. Fatal Attraction premieres Sunday, April 30th.

