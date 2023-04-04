What’s Leaving Streaming This Month: April 2023

It’s your last chance to catch a favorite quirky sitcom, an Academy Award winner, and a complex blockbuster from Christopher Nolan. Streaming platforms are doing a little spring cleaning, so be sure to tune in to these titles before they’re kicked to the curb later this month.

What’s leaving Netflix





New Girl

Zooey Deschanel is known for being cute and quirky, with the characters she plays often being desirable dorks or deadpan dames. New Girl, however, really explored that same persona, with far more interesting and entertaining results. Deschanel stars as Jess, a teacher who moves to LA on a whim and ends up rooming with a group of three dudes. Throughout seven seasons, the roomies and their friends hook up, break up, and make up, with a rotating cast of guest stars keeping things fun and fresh (Megan Fox? Rob Reiner? Jamie Lee Curtis?). All seven seasons of New Girl are available to stream until April 10th.





Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

This cult favorite features everything from an epic battle of the bands to an over-aggressive vegan. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World follows a video game format similar to the graphic novel it’s adapted from, embracing all things cartoonish to tell the story of Scott (Michael Cera), his new crush Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and her seven evil exes — all of whom he must fight. Irreverent and iconic, intricate and ironic, it’s a blast from the recent past. The comedy’s cast rolls deep too, featuring Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Hulu





The Last Duel

There’s no genre that acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott can’t do, and The Last Duel is the perfect reminder of the director’s talent. Taking place in medieval France, the film tells the story of a knight and a squire who are locked into a duel when the former’s wife accuses the latter of assaulting her. A la the classic film Rashomon, The Last Duel takes time to show the repercussions felt by each of these three figures in the lead up and aftermath of the event. Matt Damon and Adam Driver star as the duelists, with Jodie Comer playing the complex woman between them. The Last Duel streams until April 13th.





The Departed

With the news that Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon is set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, it’s a good time to revisit the only film that the acclaimed director has actually won an Academy Award for. Believe it or not, Scorsese’s sole Oscar came for his work on The Departed, an epic crime thriller that takes place in the Boston underworld. Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon star as dueling double agents in the police force, with the likes of Jack Nicholson, Martin Sheen, and Mark Wahlberg pulling the strings. The Departed streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving HBO Max





Tenet

As mind-boggling as it is blood-pumping, Tenet stands as one of Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious films. John David Washington stars as the aptly labeled protagonist, a CIA operative who’s invited into the top-secret organization of “Tenet” and take part in its time traveling technology. He and his fellow agents use time itself to try to foil a dastardly plot set into motion by a Russian oligarch with the same time-spanning, globe-trotting access. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh also lend their talents to this fascinating action sci-fi thriller. Tenet streams until the end of the month.





Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley has it all: an old-fashioned freak show, a femme fatale for the ages in Cate Blanchett, and a closing scene that ranks as one of the filmmaker’s most haunting. Bradley Cooper stars as a drifter who comes upon a traveling carnival and is quick to pick up on the tricks of the trade. He becomes a skilled mentalist-slash-scam artist, raking in the cash as well as the risks that come with lying for a living. The impressive ensemble class also includes Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Richard Jenkins. Nightmare Alley streams until the end of the month.

